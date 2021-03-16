شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن حزب إرادة جيل يصدر بيانا بـ3 لغات يدعو ممثلى دول مجلس حقوق الإنسان زيارة مصر والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - أصدر حزب إرادة جيل بجميع أعضائه، بيانا بـ3 لغات "العربية والإنجليزية والفرنسية" أكد أنه تابع باستياء بالغ ما تضمنه البيان المشترك الصادر عن مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة مؤخرا، حول حالة وأوضاع حقوق الإنسان في مصر، مؤكدا أن هذا البيان تضمن العديد من المغالطات المغايرة للواقع المصري.

ودعا تيسير مطر رئيس حزب إرادة جيل، عضو مجلس الشيوخ أمين عام تحالف الأحزاب المصرية، جميع ممثلي الدول التي وقعت على البيان المشترك الصادر عن مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة، زيارة مصر في القريب العاجل، للوقوف على مدى التطوير والتنمية والاجتماعية والاقتصادية التى تحققت على ارض الواقع فى كافه المجالات.

وقال "مطر" أمين عام التحالف، إن جميع الأحزاب السياسية التي تحت مظلة تحالف الأحزاب المصرية الممثلة للشارع المصرى ترفض بشدة هذا البيان جملةً وتفصيلاً، لما يعبر عنه من أهداف مسيسة لا تمت لحقوق الإنسان بأى صلة، ونهج غير متوازن يحتوى على افتراء، كما اعتمد بوضوح في طياته على اتهامات مُرسلة وأكاذيب وادعاءات مضللة، وكل ما في هذا البيان للأسف يتردد بكل قوة من خلال بعض وسائل إعلام أهل الشر التي تقف ورائها أطراف ولها نوايا خبيثه.

وطالب "مطر" الدول الموقعة على هذا البيان أن تستقي معلوماتها وبياناتها من مصادر رسمية، مضيفا :" الحكومة المصرية لم تدخر جهداً يوماً في إيضاح الحقائق وبيان المعلومات" متسائلا أين الدول التي وقعت على هذا البيان من محاربة الدولة المصرية للإرهاب، وسقوط الشهداء من الجيش والشرطة والمدنيين منذ سقوط جماعة الإخوان الإرهابية من الحكم إزاء ثورة الشعب في 30 يونيو 2013.

كما دعا تيسير مطر، جميع الدول الموقعة على هذا البيان الغاشم من النأى بأنفسها عن تسييس قضايا حقوق الإنسان لخدمة ‏أغراض سياسية والنظر بموضوعية لواقع الأمور، مشددا على أن هناك جهود تبذلها الدولة المصرية من خلال اللجنة العليا الدائمة لحقوق الإنسان، والتواصل مع المجلس القومى لحقوق الإنسان من أجل التنسيق لتمتع المواطن المصرى بكافه بحقوقه.

وتابع: "مصر تعيش بعد ثورتين فى إطار ما حققته من استحقاقات انتخابية فى انتخابات الرئاسة ومجلسى النواب والشيوخ، وما شهده مجلس النواب من وجود تمثيل نسائى تجاوز 25%، وهى نسبة لم تحقق فى كثير من الدول المتقدمة، فضلا عن تمثيل مناسب لذوى الهمم ونحن كمصريين نقف صفا واحدا خلف القيادة السياسية وليس لدينا ما نخفيه أو نخشى منه".

نص البيان باللغة الفرنسية

Le parti (Arada Gil) génération d’Arada a émis de tous ses membres,

une déclaration a affirmé qu'elle suivait avec une grande insatisfaction ce qui était inclus dans la déclaration conjointe publiée récemment par le Conseil des droits de l'homme des Nations Unies concernant la situation des droits de l'homme en Égypte, soulignant que cette déclaration comportait de nombreuses inexactitudes contraires à la réalité égyptienne.

Tayseer Matar, chef du parti Arada Gil, membre du Sénat et secrétaire général de l'Alliance des partis égyptiens, a appelé tous les représentants des pays signataires de la déclaration conjointe publiée par le Conseil des droits de l'homme des Nations Unies à se rendre en Égypte dans le proche avenir pour déterminer l’ampleur du développement social et économique qui a été réalisé sur la réalité dans tous les domaines,

Le Secrétaire général "Matar" de l'Alliance a déclaré que tous les partis politiques sous l'égide de l'Alliance des partis égyptiens représentant la rue égyptienne rejettent fermement cette déclaration, car elle exprime des objectifs politisés qui n'ont aucun lien avec les droits de l'homme, et une approche déséquilibrée qui contient des calomnies, car elle a été clairement adoptée. Elle comprend des accusations, des mensonges et des allégations trompeuses, et tout ce qui se trouve dans cette déclaration, malheureusement, est rapporté avec force par certains des médias du peuple du mal qui sont derrière eux et avoir des intentions malveillantes.

Matar a appelé les pays signataires à obtenir leurs informations et données auprès de sources officielles, ajoutant : "Le gouvernement égyptien n'a ménagé aucun effort pour clarifier les faits et clarifier les informations." Il a demandé où les Etats qui ont signé cette déclaration de la lutte de l'Etat égyptien contre le terrorisme et la chute des martyrs de la police de l'armée et des civils depuis la chute du groupe terroriste de la Fraternité du pouvoir face à la révolution populaire le 30 juin 2013.

Tayseer Matar a appelé tous les États qui ont signé cette déclaration brutale à se distancier de la politisation des questions de droits de l'homme pour servir des objectifs politiques et à regarder objectivement la réalité des choses, Soulignant que l'État égyptien déploie des efforts par le biais du Comité supérieur permanent des droits de l'homme et communiquant avec le Conseil national des droits de l'homme afin de coordonner l'exercice par le citoyen égyptien de tous ses droits

Il a poursuivi : « L’Égypte vit après deux révolutions dans le cadre des bénéfices électoraux qu'elle a obtenus lors des élections présidentielles, de la Chambre des représentants et du Sénat, et de la présence d'une représentation féminine à la Chambre des représentants qui a dépassé 25%, un pourcentage qui n’a pas été atteint dans de nombreux pays développés, en plus d’une représentation adéquate des personnes déterminées, et nous, Égyptiens, sommes unis. L’un est derrière les dirigeants politiques, et nous n’avons rien à cacher ou à craindre.

نص البيان باللغة الإنجليزية

“Eradet Geel” (Generation’s Will) Party with all of its members, has issued

a statement in which they showed their great disappointment about what was included in the joint statement issued recently by the United Nations, Human Rights Council, about the situation and condition of Human Rights in Egypt. Stressing on the fact that this statement included many inaccuracies that contradict with the Egyptian Reality.

Tayseer Mattar, head of “Eradet Geel” party, member of the senate and secretary, general of the Egyptian parties Alliance, called on all representatives of the countries that signed the joint statement issued by the United Nations, Human Rights Council, to visit Egypt in the near future to determine the extent of social and economic development that has been achieved in reality in all aspects.

Mattar, secretary General of the Alliance of Egyptian parties under the umbrella of the Alliance representing the Egyptian street, strongly rejected this statement altogether, because it expresses politicized goals that do not have any connection with human rights, and it also has an unbalanced approach that contains slander, as it has been clearly adopted. It also includes accusations, lies and misleading allegations.

Everything in this statement is, unfortunately, being persistently repeated through the people of evil in media who have malicious intentions.

And Mattar called on the signatory countries to obtain their information and data from official sources, adding that “The Egyptian Government has spared no effort in clarifying the facts and information”, wondering where are the countries that signed this statement from the Egyptian state’s fight again terrorism, and the fall of the martyrs of the army, police and civilians since the fall of the terrorist Brotherhood, from power, in the face of the people’s revolution in June 30,2013.

Tayseer Mattar called on all the states that signed this brutal statement to distance themselves from politicizing human rights issues to serve political purposes and to objectively look at the reality of matters, confirming that there are efforts made by the Egyptian state through the permanent higher committee for human rights and communication with the National Council for human rights in order to coordinate the enjoyment of the Egyptian citizen with all of his rights.

He also continued: “Egypt is living after two revolutions, within the framework of the electoral benefits that it has achieved in the presidential elections, the House of Representatives and the senate.

And also what the House of Representatives has witnessed regarding the presence of women representation that exceeded 25%, which is a percentage that has not been achieved in many developed countries. In addition to the adequate representation of the disabled, because we, as Egyptians, always stand together behind the political leaderships and have nothing to hide or fear.”