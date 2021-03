المحكمة الجنائية الدولية تفتح تحقيقا بشأن جرائم حرب في الأراضي الفلسطينية

الخليج 365 - الرياض- احمد حسان - A demonstrators poses with a Palestinian flag outside the International Criminal Court, ICC, during rally urging the court to prosecute Israel's army for war crimes in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. The ICC prosecutor was directed to reconsider her decision to not pursue charges in the Gaza Freedom Flotilla case. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)