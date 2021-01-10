KSrelief distributes aid to families caring for Yemeni orphans‏

عدن - ياسمين عبد الله التهامي - الأحد 10 يناير 2021

Hagar Mohamed

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) handed over specialist equipment to Yemeni families looking after orphans during a ceremony held in Aden.



The delivery was part of the Seed of Safety program which Yemen’s Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Mohammed Al-Zaouri said was vital in supporting an important segment of the country’s society.

Abdullah Al-Tayyar, coordinator of KSrelief’s projects in Aden, said the center had implemented more than 550 projects throughout Yemeni provinces.

Seed of Safety’s projects director, Imane Al-Zubairi, pointed out that the program had been running for a year during which time it had helped 600 women providing for orphans in Aden, Taiz, Marib, and on the country’s west coast.

Training courses have been held in photography, incense production, sewing, and baking.