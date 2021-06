تحذير أمريكي من عواقب إنسانية مدمرة جراء التصعيد الحوثي على مأرب

الخليج 365 - الرياض- احمد حسان - A fighters ride in pickup trucks as forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government clash with Huthi rebel fighters around the strategic government-held "Mas Camp" military base, in al-Jadaan area about 50 kilometres northwest of Marib in central Yemen, on November 22, 2020. - Marib has been the scene of intense fighting in recent months as the Huthis try to seize control of the oil-rich province -- the government's last northern stronghold. (Photo by - / AFP)