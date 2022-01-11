تراند اليوم : كيف نجت ابنة 18 شهراً من حادث مُرَوِّع وعادت إلى أُمِّها؟ 

تلقت العلاج في مستشفى حمد بغزة الممول من صندوق قطر للتنمية

كيف نجت ابنة 18 شهراً من حادث مُرَوِّع وعادت إلى أُمِّها؟

غزة/ الخليج 365

أفاد قسم العلاقات العامة في مستشفى حمد شمال غزة، أنّ الطفلة سوار التي لم يتجاوز عمرها ١٨ شهرًا والتي هربت خلسةً من باب بيتها ليداهمها عجل سيارة الجار.. فيدهس رأسها فتكسر الجمجمة وتتعطل إحدى رئتيها.

لم تكد أمها تلحق بها حتى أتاها أن طفلتها في المشفى.. لتستمر محاولات إنعاشها لأكثر من ساعتين مكثت بعدها في غيبوبة لمدة ٢٣ يومًا.

بينما كانت أمها تزورها وترتل الدعوات على رأسها كان الجميع يهيئها للاستعداد لنبأ الوفاة.. لكن أم سوار التي تسلحت باليقين بالله لم تفقد الأمل حتى بشرت باستيقاظ صغيرتها من تلك الغيبوبة..







وهذه المرة جابت بها المستشفيات ليخبرها الأطباء أن ابنتها ستعاني من إعاقةٍ مدى الحياة وأن وضعها صعب للغاية.. لكن أم سوار لم تيأس وهمت بتقديم استقالتها من عملها كمهندسة في الوظيفة العمومية لتبحث عن علاج لطفلتها في الخارج.. حين سمعت عن قسم التأهيل بمستشفى حمد بغزة والممول من صندوق قطر للتنمية - فهرعت بابنتها مسرعة إلى أطبائها ليبشروها بالخير الذي بدا على حالة ابنتها منذ اليوم الأول للعلاج في المستشفى..







" هنا وجدت أملي في شفاء ابنتي، خاصة الطبيب محمود عودة الذي طمأنني منذ اليوم الأول أن ابنتي ستعود طبيعية تماما وها قد حصل كما ترونها الآن " قالت أم سوار وهي تراقب ابنتها تلهو في أرجاء قسم تأهيل الأطفال في المستشفى، ثم تابعت.

" دخلت سوار المستشفى هنا على أجهزة التنفس الاصطناعي مع شلل كامل في الجهة اليسرى من الجسم وحركة ضعيفة جدا في الجهة اليمنى وتقرحات كثيرة في جسدها إلا أنها حظيت بعلاج مكثف ومتكامل هنا" أضافت الأم التي ساعدت طفلتها خلال شهر ونصف من جلسات التأهيل الطبيعي والوظيفي والتخاطب والبلع المكثفة وإشراف طبي وتمريضي على مدار الساعة.

كما وأردفت شاكرة جميع الأطباء والطواقم الذين عملوا مع سوار التي استعادت حركتها الطبيعية وغمرت المكان بحركتها المستمرة وضحكاتها التي تعالت في القسم.

The little Siwar survives a fatal road accident and returns to her mother

Siwar was 18 months old when she surreptitiously ran away from the door and run over by the neighbor’s car. It ran over her head, breaking her skull and causing a disruption in one of her lungs.

No sooner had her mother follow her than she found that her baby was in the hospital, attempts to revive her continued for more than two hours, after which she remained in a coma for 23 days.

While the mother was praying for Siwar, everyone was preparing her to hear about her death, but Siwar’s mother, who was strong with the certainty of Allah, did not lose hope until she knew that her little girl woke up from the coma.

The mother went to the hospitals searching for treatment, but she was shocked. when doctors tell her that Siwar would suffer from a lifelong disability and her condition was very difficult.

But Siwar’s mom did not despair and was about to resign from her work as an engineer to travel and treat her daughter abroad when she heard about the Rehabilitation Department at Hamad Hospital in Gaza, funded by Qatar Fund for Development.

"I found the hope when Dr. Mahmoud Odeh assured me from the first day that my daughter would be completely normal, and that happened as you see now," Siwar’s mom said while watching her daughter play around the pediatric rehabilitation department in the hospital.

"Siwar entered the hospital attached to a respirator, with complete paralysis on the left side of the body, very weak movement on the right side, and many ulcers on her body, she received an intensive and integrated treatment here" Siwar’s mother continued.

During a month and a half, Siwar received intensive physical and functional rehabilitation sessions under the supervision of medical and nursing staff, which improved her health condition

Siwar’s mother thanked the doctors and the staff who worked with Siwar to regain her natural ability and fill all over the place with her vitality and laughter.