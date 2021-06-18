السعودية | “الملكية الفكرية” تصدر المعجم العربي للملكية الفكرية

الخليج 365 - الرياض- احمد حسان - المناطق - الرياض

أعلنت الهيئة السـعودية للـملكية الفـكرية عن الإصــدار الأول مـن المعـجم العـربي للمـلكية الفــكريـة والـذي يشـتمل

على أهم المصطلحات الواردة في أنظمة الملكية الفكرية ومعاهداتها وذلك مبادرة منها في رفع الوعي بالملكية الفكرية في العالم العربي.

إعداد المعجـم جـاء انطـلاقاً من الدور الذي تقوم بـه الهيئة السعودية للمـلكية الفكـرية لنشـر مفـهوم المـلكية الفكرية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وتعزيز المحتوى العربي في هذا المجال ويعد هذا المعجم الأول من نوعه على مستوى المنطقة.

يذكر أن هذا الإصدار من المعجم يحتوي على أكثر من 250 مصطلح ملكية فكرية باللغتين العربية والإنجليزية منها 85 مصطلح مشروح المعنى، وتدعو الملكية الفكرية الراغبين في الاستفادة من معجم الملكية الفكرية ومعرفة المزيد من التفاصيل حولها إلى زيارة صفحة الإصدارات بالموقع الإلكتروني الرسمي وذلك من خلال صفحة الإصدارات في موقع الهيئة السعودية للملكية الفكرية saip.gov.sa

SAIP Issues the Arabic Glossary of Intellectual Property

The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property announced the first edition of the Arabic Glossary of Intellectual Property, Which includes the most important terms contained in intellectual property systems and treaties, as an initiative to raise awareness of intellectual property in the Arab world.

The preparation of the Glossary came from the role played by the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property to spread the concept of intellectual property in the Middle East and North Africa region and to promote Arabic content in this field. This Glossary is the first of its kind in the region.

It is noteworthy that this version of the Glossary contains more than 250 intellectual property terms in both Arabic and English, 85 of which have an explanation. Intellectual property invites those wishing to benefit from the intellectual property Glossary and learn more details about it to visit the publications page on the official website of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property saip.gov.sa