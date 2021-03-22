شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن التقديم اليوم والمقابلة من الأربعاء .. وظائف خالية لجميع المؤهلات بالقاهرة والمحافظات والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

أعلنت وزارة الشباب والرياضة الإدارة المركزية للمشروعات وتدريب الشباب (الإدارة العامة للمشروعات) من خلال مبادرة طور وغير عن العديد من الوظائف الخالية لجميع المؤهلات والعديد من التخصصات، بالاضافة إلى نشر بعض مواقع الشركات الرسمية عن حاجتها للعديد من الوظائف، ننشر تفاصيلها وشروطها ورابط التقديم كما يلي:

1 - شركة خير بلدنا هايبر ماركت فرع الإسكندرية تعلن عن يوم توظيفي يوم الأربعاء والخميس 24 و 25 مارس، نظرا للتوسعات الكبيره التي تشهدها شركة خير بلدنا في الفتره الحاليه فإن الشركة تعلن عن رغبتها في ضم كوادر

1- وظائف المديرين:

مدير فرع - مدير قسم الأغذية الطازجة - مدير قسم الاغذية الجافة - مدير مسائي (خبرة سابقة بنفس المجال).

مدير خدمات العاملين بالفروع - مدير منطقة أمامية -

2- وظائف التشغيل:

مشرف كاشير – كاشير – خلف الكاشير

محاسب

مشرف خدمة توصيل طلبات – موظف خدمة توصيل ( دليفري )

سائق خدمة توصيل طلبات

- مشرف بقالة واجبان - مشرف لحوم - مشرف اسماك- مشرف أغذية جافة - مشرف خضار وفاكهه - مشرف أدوات منزلية

- بائع بقالة واجبان - بائع خضار وفاكهه - بائع أسماك بائع لحوم ( جزار بلدى )

منسق ممرات / منسق تجميل ومنظفات - منسق مخزن - بائع أدوات منزلية

مشرف FMC

موظف FMC

أمين مخزن - مراقب مخزون

منسق طلبيات وتوريدات ( لوجستيك )

مشرف أمن - موظف أمن - مراقب كاميرات

موظف خدمات

--------------------

مزايا الشركة

*مرتبات مجزيه *حوافز شهرية *تأمين طبي *تأمين اجتماعي *بدلات انتقال ومعيشة *فرص للترقي *

الشروط العامة :

* جميع المؤهلات الدراسية.

* السن من 18 الي 40 سنة

---------------

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة باللينك التالي: اضغط هنا

ثم الذهاب مباشرا في الميعاد والمكان المحدد:

------

المكان :- كافيه book at cafe العجمى ؛ البيطاش أمام فودافون

الميعاد:- يوم الاربعاء والخميس 24 و25 مارس ٢٠٢١

التوقيت :- من الساعة 11 ص الى 4 عصرا

مسئول الاتصال

01553376837

=================

2 - مجموعة فروع كاديني للملابس الكلاسيك تطلب للتعيين:

في سوهاج - أسيوط - الفيوم - دمنهور

1- مدير فرع

2- نائب مدير فرع

3-بائعين فروع

----------

مكان العمل: أسيوط- دمنهور- المنصورة

---------

الشروط المشتركة:

- مؤهل متوسط وعالي خريجين

- خبرة في نفس المنصب في مجال البيع الكلاسيك لاتقل عن 3 سنوات

- حد أقصى للسن 30 سنة

- مستوى مقبول بالإنجليزي

----------

الحقوق المشتركة

- رواتب مجزية حسب الخبرة

- 9 ساعات عمل

- تأمينات

- حوافز شهرية بناء على المبيعات

----------

للتقدم للوظيفة يرجى ملء الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

=============

3 - شركة كبري في مجال ألعاب الأطفال:



1- مبيعات خارجية

2- مبيعات عبر الهاتف (إناث فقط)

-------

مكان العمل: النزهة (تلي سيلز)

(المبيعات الخارجية بالقاهرة والجيزة)

-----

الشروط:

- مؤهل عالي خريجين

- خبرة في نفس الوظيفة

- حد أقصى للسن 32

- جيد بالإنجليزية

---------

الحقوق والمميزات:

- المرتب للمبيعات الخارجية: 4000 + العمولة والتلي سيلز 2500 + العمولة

- 9 ساعات عمل

- يوم إجازة

-----------

للتقدم يرجى ملء الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

============

4 - فوري لتكنولوجيا البنوك والمدفوعات الإلكترونية:



عن احتياجها إلى وظيفة: * مبيعات عملاء خارجي *

- أماكن العمل : القاهرة - الجيزة

الوصف الوظيفي :

- مسؤول عن تحقيق أهداف أساسيات البيع، تحقيق الهدف الشهري والهدف السنوى للمبيعات.

- تغطيه جميع العملاء من خلال خطوط السير وخطة التغطية.

- كتابة التقارير المطلوبة، التحديث المستمر لعملاء خط السير.

- العمل داخل فريق العمل

-------

مميزات وحقوق الوظيفة :

• متوسط الراتب من 3500 إلى 4500

• تأمينات صحية

• تأمينات اجتماعية

عمولة. زيادات سنوية. فرص للترقية.

تأمين على الحياة

---------

متطلبات الوظيفة:

• مؤهل عالي أو فوق متوسط

• خبرة من 6 شهور إلى 1 سنوات في مجال المبيعات

• موقف محدد التجنيد

• السن يفضل من 22 إلى 33 سنة

---------

للتقديم يرجى التسجيل من خلال الرابط التالى: اضغط هنا

==========

5 - أوسكار جراند ستورز لتجارة المواد الغذائية يطلب للتعيين:

1- شيف جزار (توضيب)

تقطيع اللحوم وتشفيتها والبيع

2- شيف بقالة

تقطيع الجبن- البيع

3- شيف تنظيف وبيع أسماك

تنظيف الأسماك- البيع

4- شيف خباز وتسوية مخبوزات

الدراية الكاملة بجميع أنواع المخبوزات و كيفية التصنيع والتسوية

5- منسق بالأقسام المختلفة (رص وتنسيق المنتجات)

6- مراقب أمن

--------

مكان العمل: الفروع المختلفة (التجمع الخامس- مصر الجديدة- الزمالك- المعادى)

---------

الشروط المشتركة:

- مؤهلات متوسطة وعليا

- خبرة في نفس الوظيفة ماعدا المنسق والأمن

- ذكور وإناث

- حد أقصى للسن 45 سنة

--------

الحقوق المشتركة:

- المرتب حسب الخبرة

- 9 ساعات عمل

- مواصلات (أو بدل مواصلات)- تأمينات صحية- حوافز بعد مرور سنة

---------

للتقدم للوظائف يرجى ملء الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

============

6 - شركة فوادافون مصر Vodafone تطلب :

- Networks Senior Data Scientist

Posting Country: Egypt

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

Our purpose at Vodafone is to connect for a better future. As a Global Communications Technology company، we put the customer at the heart of everything we do. We are forever challenging، pushing boundaries and discovering innovative ways to connect our customers with their digital societies.

We connect people، businesses، and communities across the globe to create the future. We earn customer loyalty, experiment, learn fast and get it done, together.

Join our journey as we connect for a better future. Ready?

Role purpose:

Delivering a world-class customer experience. Using data-insights to assist technology decisions

Automate and simplify how we operate the technology infrastructure. Evolve to a new operating model، through agile ways of working.

Key responsibilities:

• Deliver Artificial Intelligence for NFV.

• Translating NW complex datasets into key strategy insight and powerful capabilities to the business

• Develop Machine Learning /AI models aiming to improve network planning and optimization.

• Identify new analytics trends and opportunities to drive the innovation across VF NW.

• Identify new data sources and evaluate emerging technologies for data discovery usage.

• Delve into data from different systems، structured and unstructured، both batch and real time, to discover hidden relationships and useful information

• liaise with design and development and support teams to help them in product evolution and troubleshooting، by providing insights both upon request or in a proactive way

Core competencies، knowledge and experience:

• Data science experience including deployment of machine learning models and algorithms in order to analyse extremely large volumes of structured and unstructured data

• Experience with visualisation tools (e.g. Tableau، QlikSense، CartoDB, deck.gl and MapBox....)

• Understanding how to integrate multiple data sets and ability to link and mash up distinctive data sets to discover new insights

• Experience working in large-scale multi tenancy big data environments;

• Nice to have: reinforcement learning، LSTM previous experience

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

• Expert level experience with Hadoop ecosystem (Spark، Hive/Impala، HBase, Yarn); desirable experience with Cloudera distribution; experience with similar cloud provider solutions also considered (AWS, GCP, Azure)

• Programming skills and experience in، machine learning and statistical analytics tools; Python، R, Java, Ruby, Pig or SQL, NOSql, TensorFlow , keras, OpenAIGYM, Mahoot, SAS,…

• English proficiency

Key performance indicators:

• Delivered insights for customer & experience improvements

• Customer Satisfaction KPIs

Vodafone is committed to attracting، developing and retaining the very best people by offering a motivating and inclusive workplace in which talent is truly recognised and rewarded. We are committed to promoting Inclusion for All with the belief that diversity plays an important role in the success of our business. We actively encourage everyone to consider becoming a part of our journey.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا

============

7 - شركة فوادافون مصر Vodafone تطلب :



- Voice Core Senior Solutions Architect (_VOIS)

Posting Country: Egypt

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

Our purpose at Vodafone is to connect for a better future. As a Global Communications Technology company، we put the customer at the heart of everything we do. We are forever challenging، pushing boundaries and discovering innovative ways to connect our customers with their digital societies.

We connect people، businesses، and communities across the globe to create the future. We earn customer loyalty, experiment, learn fast and get it done, together.

Join our journey as we connect for a better future. Ready?

Role purpose:

An expert level professional in design، planning and optimization of mobile core network services and solutions of different technologies & vendors through liaising with different business domains to capture business requirements and customer’s needs

Traveling to customers sites may be required for certain intervals upon request ensuring the guarantee of the required value.

Key accountabilities and decision ownership:

Lead the E2E Core Networks solution design & delivery، managing virtual technology teams for the solution design and implementation phases according to customer reqs.

Communicate & influence effectively across technology and business stakeholders in global multi-cultural teams

Act as the main technical representative of the project team and competence area to all stakeholders، including the customer and Technology management

Deliver technical proposals and share in the overall team strategy + solution design documents (HLD/LLD)

Evaluate and Identify opportunities to add value to the business as a consultant to commercial teams + advise & share experience on complex issues by providing technical guidance to project team members

Core competencies، knowledge and experience:

Knowledge of telecom & GSM stack،

Experienced in MSCs، MGs، VLR, HLRs STPs, VAS & IN products & services (SMS, USSD, with integration experience

Integration and deployment work delivery experience- ITIL & PMP are a plus

Team leadership، planning، problem solving & time management skills with international multi-culture customer & vendor management experience

High/low level integration solutions design

Key performance indicators:

Quality of solutions and services design measured by fulfilling customer/business requirements and the reliability، usability of solutions and services when turning to live

Enhance the customer experience through producing world class quality services with highest levels of customer satisfaction

Technical leadership and coaching to the delivery team till successful delivery

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

B.Sc. of Electronics & Communication Eng. with 8-10 years’ experience in the telecom sector

Experience in delivering E2E core solution designs.

Deep understanding of protocols and products in mobile networks: GSM، 3G

Excellent Knowledge of protocols and products in transport: transmission، IP، IMS

Deep understanding of protocols and products in core Networks: SIP، Diameter، MAP, CAP,..etc

Strong understanding of project management skills (methodologies and tools) proven by a successful track record of project delivery.

Vodafone is committed to attracting، developing and retaining the very best people by offering a motivating and inclusive workplace in which talent is truly recognised and rewarded. We are committed to promoting Inclusion for All with the belief that diversity plays an important role in the success of our business. We actively encourage everyone to consider becoming a part of our journey.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا

=============

8 - شركة فوادافون مصر Vodafone تطلب :



- TES Incident Management Engineer (_VOIS)- German Speaker

Posting Country: Egypt

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

Our purpose at Vodafone is to connect for a better future. As a Global Communications Technology company، we put the customer at the heart of everything we do. We are forever challenging، pushing boundaries and discovering innovative ways to connect our customers with their digital societies.

We connect people، businesses، and communities across the globe to create the future. We earn customer loyalty, experiment, learn fast and get it done, together.

Join our journey as we connect for a better future. Ready?

Role purpose: Ascertain sustainable solutions within the frame work of Incident management process. Also the analysis and evaluation of events in the context of incidents with a high failure penetration range، with the objective of sustaining service availability.

Key accountabilities and decision ownership:

•Perform fault troubleshooting، identification and resolution for Vodafone Germany Enterprise Customers.

•Solve the Incident within the comply SLA and meet the agreed KPI

•Deal with different Internal Competence Teams ،Carriers and 3rd Parties to solve the ticket when needed to solve the ticket within SLA .

Core competencies، knowledge and experience::

•Basic IP and Voice knowledge/ Experience in the area of Routing ،Switching، TCP/IP, DSL and ISDN

•Good knowledge of Vodafone fixed، mobile and convergence products and the Vodafone portfolio tool is desirable.

•Good Analytical Skills

•Excellent Customer Orientation and high communication Skills

•Fluent in German and English (Written and Spoken )- Minimum C1

Vodafone is committed to attracting، developing and retaining the very best people by offering a motivating and inclusive workplace in which talent is truly recognised and rewarded. We are committed to promoting Inclusion for All with the belief that diversity plays an important role in the success of our business. We actively encourage everyone to consider becoming a part of our journey.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا

================

9 - شركة فوادافون مصر Vodafone تطلب :



- TES Team Leader- Italian Speaker(_VOIS)

Posting Country: Egypt

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

Our purpose at Vodafone is to connect for a better future. As a Global Communications Technology company، we put the customer at the heart of everything we do. We are forever challenging، pushing boundaries and discovering innovative ways to connect our customers with their digital societies.

We connect people، businesses، and communities across the globe to create the future. We earn customer loyalty, experiment, learn fast and get it done, together.

Join our journey as we connect for a better future. Ready?

Role purpose:

Lead Italy Corporate Fixed Service Delivery Provisioning Team.

The Team is responsible for provisioning all Voice/VoIP services in Pegaso & OCA to allocate network resources of Vodafone Italy Fixed Network Services (IPVPN and INET)

Key accountabilities and decision ownership:

•1st level of Managerial and Technical Escalations for all service factory tasks.

•Set Performance Goals، Conduct Performance

Reviews and Evaluations with regular feedback

for the team in accordance with the company policy and

alignment with second management layer.

•Daily Work Distribution of Task / Service Orders among team

members with proper planning of the capacity versus

actual and forecast

•Floor Support: Support team members specially new ones with

unusual cases to reduce tasks AHT

•Resources Leaves Planning: Approve / Reject team members leave requests based on team capacity and Ensure at least 80% of team

are available daily

•New Resources On boarding and Training: Ensure new hires have

all their users، tools access and HW requested.

Besides preparing them an on boarding plan and making sure

it is delivered properly

•Quality & Coaching: Coach resources on any wrong procedure or behaviour either detected by TL or reported by Task Control / E2E responsible

•Monthly Score Cards: Define a monthly KPI for team members

and ensure they are met in accordance to team general KPI.

TL can request reports from RTM team if needed

•Ongoing Tasks Daily Monitoring and Weekly Reporting with Analysis

Core competencies، knowledge and experience :

•3-5 years of experience in Fixed Network Operations and Order Management

•Leadership Proven Skills

•Strong knowledge of Corporate Fixed Solutions (Vodafone Italy Solutions is a must )

•Fluency in Italian Language (C1 is a must )

•Strong Analytical skills، troubleshooting skills and reporting capabilities

Vodafone is committed to attracting، developing and retaining the very best people by offering a motivating and inclusive workplace in which talent is truly recognised and rewarded. We are committed to promoting Inclusion for All with the belief that diversity plays an important role in the success of our business. We actively encourage everyone to consider becoming a part of our journey.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا

=============

10 - شركة فوادافون مصر Vodafone تطلب :



- Business Process Improvement Specialist (_VOIS)

Posting Country: Egypt

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

Our purpose at Vodafone is to connect for a better future. As a Global Communications Technology company، we put the customer at the heart of everything we do. We are forever challenging، pushing boundaries and discovering innovative ways to connect our customers with their digital societies.

We connect people، businesses، and communities across the globe to create the future. We earn customer loyalty, experiment, learn fast and get it done, together.

Join our journey as we connect for a better future. Ready?

Role purpose:

Cross Over function to support the organization in identifying and implementing process improvement opportunities to enable optimal services to be delivered to our customers and realize efficiency

•Key accountabilities and decision ownership [max 5]:

•Apply and Manage Function Sizing methodologies like IFPUG FP، Impacted FP، SNAP, Non Functional Requirements Sizing

•Create delivery process improvement plan setting measures، KPIs and targets against market averages to realize cost efficiency targets

•Lead process improvement initiatives across delivery Units، and vendors، to deliver efficiencies and benefits to internal and external customers

•Present findings and recommendations with confidence and communicating these to sponsors and key stakeholders

•Challenge stakeholders to maximize opportunities from process improvement initiatives

•Promote and develop a continuous improvement culture across the business

•Champion the need and benefit by utilizing a structured approach to business process improvement. Identify improvement opportunities and manage improvement requests from the business

•Coach and support project team members in use of tools and methodologies

•Train، monitor and lead junior team members

•Document and monitor business processes، business rules، metrics and standard operating procedures as a result of improvement initiatives.

•Deliver process improvement training to staff

•Facilitate and provide specialist process improvement advice to business units via targeted workshops to identify and resolve specific issues that are critically impacting business outcomes and require urgent resolution

• Core competencies، knowledge and experience [max 5]:

•Experience of working to and performing against set targets

•Ability to deal positively and professionally with difficult situations which may arise

•Proactive attitude – must have ability to take initiative to get the job done

•Excellent working knowledge of Excel، Word، Power point, Outlook

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

•Deep understanding of concepts of productivity analysis and functional sizing methodologies like IFPUG FP، Impacted FP، SNAP, Non Functional Requirements Sizing

•Understanding of business process improvement concepts including lean six sigma

•Strong negotiating، presentation and influencing skills

•Strong Data manipulation، reporting and analysis skills including Excel، Reporting Services, Power BI

#movewithus #_VOIS

Vodafone is committed to attracting، developing and retaining the very best people by offering a motivating and inclusive workplace in which talent is truly recognised and rewarded. We are committed to promoting Inclusion for All with the belief that diversity plays an important role in the success of our business. We actively encourage everyone to consider becoming a part of our journey.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



===============

11 - شركة فوادافون مصر Vodafone تطلب :



- Vodafone Egypt- Customer Care Advisor

Posting Country: Egypt

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

Our purpose at Vodafone is to connect for a better future. As a Global Communications Technology company، we put the customer at the heart of everything we do. We are forever challenging، pushing boundaries and discovering innovative ways to connect our customers with their digital societies.

We connect people، businesses، and communities across the globe to create the future. We earn customer loyalty, experiment, learn fast and get it done, together.

Join our journey as we connect for a better future. Ready?

Description

We are looking for graduates to kick start their career as ‘Customer Care Advisors’ at Vodafone Egypt by learning from the best in the field and the # 1 Telecommunications operator in Egypt.

You will be starting off as Vodafone staff since day one with all the special benefits that come with it، also you will get the right exposure and experience needed for you to grow professionally and develop your career path.

Apply now and join what is more than just a job!

Job Responsibilities

* Handles customer requests/issues/questions in a professional manner and strives to deliver a first time resolution service;

* Meets defined KPIs including NPS and sales;

* Processes transactional activities in line with Vodafone standards، policies and processes;

* Provides accurate and timely information by fully investigating all customer enquiries، using all available equipment and applications to ensure that incidents and problems are resolved efficiently and within SLAs;

* Exchanges information effectively، to direct customer requests/issues/questions/complaints to the relevant teams for action (eg to activate services، solve claims and complaints, apply discounts) ;

* Uses time proactively and efficiently to deliver on service targets;

* Provides feedback and suggestions to develop and improve customer experience in respect of call trends / drivers;

* Good understanding of Vodafone products، services، systems, policies and processes in order to effectively deal with a variety of questions and customer transactions;

* Effectively interacts with stakeholders where necessary، to assist with efficient query/complaint resolution;

* Acts as an advocate of Vodafone، protecting the reputation by following Vodafone�s Brand Tone of Voice;

* Performs other job-related duties or tasks defined by the supervisor or resulting from assigned agendas;

Skills

Digital Advocacy

Customer Journey Knowledge

Ownership

Building Rapport

Resilience

Expert Advice

Expert Communication

Empathy

Our Vodafone is committed to attracting، developing and retaining the very best people by offering a motivating and inclusive workplace in which talent is truly recognised and rewarded. We are committed to promoting Inclusion for All with the belief that diversity plays an important role in the success of our business. We actively encourage everyone to consider becoming a part of our journey.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



=================

12 - Ux Company is looking for:



- Customer Service (Call Center)

---------

Location: Borg El Arab ( Alexandria ) – with transportation

------

Requirements:

- High education graduates

- Gender: both

- Fluent in English

- Maximum age 35 year

-------

Benefits:

- Salary: 5000 net + 3500 kpis

- 2 days off

- 8 work hours

- Medical & Social insurance

- Golds gym

------------

To apply please fill in this application: اضغط هنا



============



13 - El-Nour For Fruits and Vegetables Supplying is looking for:



1- Sales Specialist/Key Account Manager

2- Retail Sales Manager

3- Sales Manager (Retail and HORECA)

-------

Location: El Abour

-------

1- Sales Specialist/Key Account Manager

Job description:

Achieving Targets, Visits for actual clients and Add new clients

--

Requirements:

- High education graduates

- Gender: both

- One year experience in Food Industry Background+ Exp in Retail (must)

- Maximum age 32

-----------

Benefits:

- Salary from 6000 to 8000 + commission + KPIs

- Hours from 10 am to 6 pm

- Social and Medical Insurance, Mobile Allowance

--------

2- Retail Sales Manager

Job description:

Sales Plans for the company and how to increase our market share in retail market, Clients' Contracts, Direct Sales Team, Managing Performance of his/her team every 3 months.

--

Requirements:

- High education graduates

- Gender: both

- Five year experience in same position, Food Industry Background+ Exp in Retail (must)

- Maximum age 37

-----------

Benefits:

- Salary from 8000 to 12000 + commission + KPIs

- Hours from 10 am to 6 pm

- Social and Medical Insurance, Mobile Allowance

--------

3- Sales Manager (Retail and HORECA)

Job description:

Sales Plans for the company and how to increase our market share in retail market and HORECA, Clients' Contracts, Direct Sales Teams who responsible for Retail and HORECA Sales , Managing Performance of his/her team every 3 months.

-----

Requirements:

- High education graduates

- Gender: both

- Five year experience in same position, Food Industry and HORECA Background+ Exp in Retail (must)

- Maximum age 45

-----------

Benefits:

- Salary from 18000 to 22000 + commission + KPIs

- Hours from 10 am to 6 pm

- Social and Medical Insurance, Mobile Allowance

--------

For applying:

- Send your cv on: [email protected]

Subject: (Job Title + 406) - for example (Sales Manager + 406)



===============

13 - Weconst - IT Solutions is looking for:



1-B2B Sales Executive

2- Telesales

1-B2B Sales Executive

----------

Location: Cairo - Giza - Fayom - Monufia (Sales)

-------

JD:

Sell our software solutions (Nationally & Internationally)

Conducting Sales visits, solution demonstrations and presentations

Set up meetings with potential clients and listen to their wishes and concerns

Build long-term relationships with existing, as well as, new clients.

--------

2- Telesales

Location : Dokki

JD:

Selling the company's service to new customers, following up on existing customers

Requirements:

- BA Degree Any

- Male & Female

- Very good in English

- Maximum age 27

-------------

Benefits:

- Salary: 2500 Net + 500 KPIs + Commission

- 9 work hours

- 2 days off

-------

For applying:

Send your cv on: [email protected]

Subject: (Job Title + 403) For example (Telesales + 403)



===========

14 - Glamera - health and beauty services is looking for:



1- Social Media/Digital Marketing Specialist

2- Web Developer

3- Senior QC

4- Software Implementer

5- Software developer Team leader

6- Sales software Executive

------------

Location: Nasr city

----------

1- Social Media/Digital Marketing Specialist

Job Description:

Generate, edit, publish and share daily content (original text, images, video or HTML)

Set up and optimize company pages within each platform to increase the visibility of company’s social content.

Monitor user engagement and write a creative social media content

Familiar with using a web Content Management System

Manage the content of company's website and all company social media accounts Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, etc.

Posting updates to all social media platforms.

---------

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 2-4 years

- Gender: both

- knowledge of web design, web development, CRO and SEO

----------------------------

2- Web Developer

Description:

- Develop computable user interfaces using jQuery , Angular and other libraries.

- Troubleshoot the problems that may face to the customer while serving his/her website.

- Gather feedback from design and technical staff on Web site development needs.

- Build user interface applications and back-end databases using various programming and scripting languages.

- Assist in project planning and Web site design.

- Conceptualize long-term needs of Web development, and plans and manages related projects.

- Make suggestions on creating Web-based technical standards for specific Web sites and the company as a whole.

- Understanding of HTML, XHTML, JavaScript and CSS with ability to rapidly learn and master diverse web technologies and techniques.

--------

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 2-4 years

- Gender: Male

- Experience with ASP.NET MVC, Restful Web API, ASP.NET Core

Experience with C#, ASP.NET, LINQ and MVC framework

Experience with and OOP design patterns

Experience with HTML5/CSS/ JavaScrip (jquery, Angular, bootstrap, etc.)

Experience with SQL DB Scripting

Experience in developing progressive web applications is highly preferred

----------------------------

3- Senior QC

Description:

Designing and developing test cases for software tools and websites to verify product functionality according to user requirements.

Writing dear and concise bug reports and scenarios to ensure clear

communication with the software developer.

Testing software release by executing assigned tests ( Manual and Automated).

Testing web services and APIS.

Reporting overall projects status and generating statistics.

Develop and Maintain Testing plan.

--------

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 2-4 years

- Gender: Male

Proven experience as a QA tester Automation

Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing

Ability to document and troubleshoot errors

Automation testing using Selenium with cucumber (preferred)

Strong SQL knowledge

Excellent communication skills

ISTQB Foundation

ISTQB On Agile

Familiar with SDLC, SQL, IIS,

--------------------

4- Software Implementer

Description:

Execute implementation appointment with customer accurately and on the time.

Full training to end user on our portal.

Support customers after implementation visit by our support methods.

Attend product functionality briefings and training sessions.

Provide report after visit to sales co to be checked with quality calls.

--------------

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 1-4 years

- Gender: Male

Know district very well.

----------------

5- Software developer Team leader

Description:

Develop and/or implement timely, cost effective, and high quality business solutions to meet customer needs, using approved methodologies and standards.

Provide root cause analysis, efficient production support and maintenance / enhancements for existing applications. This includes application debugging and memory leak analysis.

Support project planning by providing accurate estimates and status reports and by meeting deliverables.

-----

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 3-4 years

- Gender: Male

2+ years as software architect/technical lead

1+ year experience with agile methodologies (SCRUM)

Strong experience working in all project life-cycles, in team

Ability to mentor development staffs while implementing best practices and improving the development processes

Excellent knowledge of ASP.NET (MVC), C#, .Net Framework , Entity Framework, Windows OS and API's, Visual Studio, Unit testing within VS 2015

Proficiency with Web Services and Web Technologies

Proficiency with continuous integration tools and techniques

Excellent knowledge of SQL Server

Excellent knowledge of web-development technologies: HTML5, JQuery, Javascript, Angular

Very good knowledge of OOP and OOD, design patterns, n-tier applications, distributed applications, SOA

Experience with WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation), WWF (Windows Workflow Foundation) and WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) is considered an advantage

--------------------

6- Sales software Executive

Description:

Initiates sales process by scheduling appointments; making initial presentation; Understanding account requirements.

Effectively maintains and retains existing customers by building long-term relationships.

Builds customer base by meeting with potential clients and educating them on the benefits of our products and services.

Expands sales in new and existing accounts by introducing new products and services; developing new applications.

Responds to all inquiries and sales requests within specified period.

------

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 1-4 years

- Gender: Male

--------------------------

General Benefits:

- Salary: Negotiable

- Social and Medical Insurance – Kpis

---------------------------

For Applying:

- Send your cv on: [email protected]

Subject: (Job Title + 404) For example ( Web Developer + 404)



===========

15 - Weconst for IT Solutions is looking for:



1- B2B Sales Executive

------------

Location: Mohanseen

----------

Description:

Sell our software solutions (Nationally & Internationally)

Conducting Sales visits, solution demonstrations and presentations

Set up meetings with potential clients and listen to their wishes and concerns

Build long-term relationships with existing, as well as, new clients.

Monitor and report on market and competitor activities and provide relevant reports and information

-----

Requirements

- Bachelor of Degree

- From 0 to 3 years of experience in same field

- Maximum age 27

============================

Benefits

- Salary 2500 Fresh - 4500 For experience

- 8 work hours

- 2 days off

- Commission

- social and medical insurance

=================

For Applying:

Send your cv on: [email protected]

Subject: (B2B Sales Executive )

===================



16 - A big company in software field is looking for:

1- BD Specialist

2- Graphic Designer

3- Motion Graphics Designer

4- Social Media Marketing Specialist

--------

Location: Nasr city

-------

1- BD Specialist

Job Description:

• Acting as a focal point between partners and various internal departments.

• Follow up assigned project implementations.

• Attending meetings and conducting presentations for assigned accounts.

----

Requirements:

- High education

- Experience from 4 to 7 years

- Both gender

- Maximum age 35

---------------

2- Graphic Designer

Job Description:

• Designs and produces various marketing materials

• Creates and produces a wide range of web products HTML, Java scripts, CMS Systems Wordpress, etc.

• Conducts usability testing including testing live sites, apps, prototypes.

• Works with UX team to conduct applicable pre-launch user testing to ensure implemented designs meet user needs and brand experience expectations.

----

Requirements:

- High education

- Experience from 4 to 7 years

- Both gender

- Maximum age 35

• Adobe After Effects

• Illustrator

• Photoshop

• InDesign

• At least 3 years graphic design experience including video production design and animation

---------------

3- Motion Graphics Designer

Job Description:

Create highly engaging complex animations for a diverse array of media, including smartphones, tablets and the web.

• Work with illustrators, designers and instructional designers to understand the project scope and objectives.

• Assist in the creation of animation storyboards.

• Prepare conceptual layouts for the motion graphic project.

----

Requirements:

- High education

- Experience from 4 to 7 years

- Both gender

- Maximum age 35

• Adobe After Effects

• Illustrator

• Photoshop

• InDesign

• At least 3 years graphic design experience including video production design and animation

------------

4- Social Media Marketing Specialist

Job Description:

• Develop, implement and manage our social media strategy

• Define most important social media KPIs

• Manage and oversee social media content

• Measure the success of every social media campaign

• Stay up to date with the latest social media best practices and technologies

• Use social media marketing tools such as Buffer

----

Requirements:

- High education

• Good experience as a Social Media Specialist or similar role

Social Media Strategist using social media for brand awareness and impressions

• Excellent knowledge of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, Google+ and other social media best practices

• Understanding of SEO and web traffic metrics

• Experience with doing audience and buyer persona research

• Good understanding of social media KPIs- Both gender

- Maximum age 35

-------------------

Benefits:

- Attractive salaries

- 2 days off Friday & Saturday

- 8 work hours

--------------

For Applying:

Send your cv on: [email protected]

Subject: (Job Title + 405) for example (Social Media + 405)

================