التقديم اليوم والمقابلة من الأحد.. وظائف خالية لجميع المؤهلات بالقاهرة والمحافظات

ننشر العديد من الوظائف الخالية لجميع المؤهلات والعديد من التخصصات والتي نشرت عبر المواقع الرسمية للشركات أو المصانع أو عبر صفحاتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أو ضمن مبادرة طور وغير والتابعة لوزارة الشباب والرياضة علما بأن هناك وظائف يمكن ملء الاستمارة اليوم وتقديمها وعمل المقابلة بداية من الأحد 21 مارس 2021 وذلك وفقا لكل شركة كما هو موضح في الشروط والتفاصيل أدناه:

1 - شركة راية كول سنتر تطلب :

-----

- خدمة عملاء كول سنتر (رد على مكالمات)

عربى لايشترط اى لغة - طلبة وخريجين

-----

مكان العمل: العباسية

-----

الشروط:

- مؤهلات عليا خريجين وطلبة

- ذكور

- مقبول باللغة الانجليزية

حد اقصى 38 سنة

----

المرتب:

1750 جنية ل 8 ساعات عمل

1100 جنية ل 4 ساعات عمل

يومين اجازة

-------

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة: اضغط هنا

والذهاب مباشرا على العنوان التالي:

-----

العنوان:

مييدان العباسية - برج التطبيقييين بجوار مترو العباسية- شركة رايه -دور18

-اختار احد المواعيد التالية واذهب مباشرة من11 ص الى 3.30 عصرا

الاحد 21 مارس 2021

الاحد 28 مارس 2021

=================

2 - شركة أمان للتمويل متناهي الصغر إحدي شركات راية القابضة - عن رغبتها فى شغل الوظائف التالية في فروع محافظات الدلتا :

الوظائف المتاحة:

1) محاسب : (فرع زفتي - محافظة الغربية)

متطلبات الوظيفة:

- مؤهل عالي (كلية تجارة فقط) - تقدير لا يقل عن جيد .

- خبرة لاتقل عن 3 سنوات في الحسابات و يفضل من لديه خبرة بمجال التمويل الاصغر

- أن يكون من أبناء النطاق الجغرافي للفرع.

2) امين_خزينة:

- مؤهل عالي (كلية تجارة فقط) - تقدير لا يقل عن جيد .

- خبرة او بدون .

- أن يكون من أبناء النطاق الجغرافي للفروع الاتية:

- قطور - محافظة الغربية

- السيوف - محافظة الاسكندرية

- ابو حماد - محافظة الشرقية

يتم_التواصل بارسال السيرة الذاتية مع ذكر (الوظيفة+ المنطقة) في خانة الموضوع علي:

[email protected]

Whats App #only @01069097007

MR. Mohamed Ali

============

3 - شركة اوباي لماكينات الدفع الكتروني تطلب للتعين:



1- قائد فريق توزيع Supervisor

2- مندوب تحصيل وتوزيع

توزيع الماكنيات وتحصيل المحافظ الالكتروني

--------

مكان العمل: المنيا - الفيوم -اسيوط -الاقصر -بني سويف -سيوه - الغردقه- اسوان -قنا- سوهاج-

--------

الشروط المشتركة

- مؤهلات عليا وفوق متوسطة خريجين

- ذكور واناث

- خبرة في نفس المجال والوظيفة

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

--------

الحقوق والمميزات:

- المرتب: للسوبرفايزر 5200

للمندوب: 3400

+ بدل موصلات1700 + عموله شهريه ع التحصيل

يومين اجازة

9 ساعات عمل

----------

للتقدم للوظيفة يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

=========

4 - شركه كارل كير أحدى شركات ترانزيشن موبايل Carel Care Transsison

عن حاجتها لتوظيف:



1- كول سنتر

2- امين مخزن

3- مسئول علاقات عامة

-----

1- كول سنتر

مكان العمل: القاهرة رمسيس

----

متطلبات الوظيفه

- خريحين مؤهل عالي

- خبرة من 6 شهور

- حد اقصى للسن 30 سنة

-------

الحقوق والمميزات:

المرتب 2700

8 ساعات عمل – يومين اجازة

-----------

2- امين مخزن

مكان العمل: القاهرة رمسيس

----

متطلبات الوظيفه

- خريحين مؤهل عالي

- خبرة من سنة

- اجادة الاكسيل

- حد اقصى للسن 30 سنة

-------

الحقوق والمميزات:

المرتب 2700

العمل من 10ص الى 6.30 م – يومين اجازة

-----------

3- مسئول علاقات عامة

مكان العمل: القاهره - الأسماعيليه - المنيا - الأقصر - الأسكندريه - المنصوره

----

متطلبات الوظيفه

- خريحين مؤهل عالي

- خبرة من سنة

- اجادة الاكسيل

- حد اقصى للسن 30 سنة

-------

الحقوق والمميزات:

المرتب 3000

العمل من 10ص الى 6.30 م – يومين اجازة

-----------

للتقدم للوظيفة يرجى ملأ الاستمارة: اضغط هنا

========

5 - سنتر شاهين (البيع بالتجزئة) يطلب للتعين:

1- مبيعات بالفرع

2- عمال تحميل

3- موظف امن

-------------

مكان العمل: مدينة نصر

-------------

1- مبيعات بالفرع

مسئول عن البيع والتنسيق بالفرع

- مؤهل عالي او فوق متوسط خريجين – ذكور

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

- المرتب 2200 ج + الكوميشين + تأمين طبي + صندوق زمالة + عمولات فردية

- 9 ساعات عمل

-------------

2- عمال تحميل

تحميل البضائع - تنسيق المخزن

- مؤهل او بدون – ذكور

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

- المرتب 2100 ج – 9 ساعات عمل + عمولة

-------------

3- موظف امن

تحميل البضائع - تنسيق المخزن

- مؤهل متوسط – ذكور

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

- المرتب 2800 ج – 12 ساعة عمل + عمولة

--------------

للتقدم لأي وظيفة يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

===================

6 - شركه اوبو ايجيبت عن حاجاتها لافراد امن لفرع القاهرة (مدينه نصر):



المتطلبات:

1- مؤهل متوسط

2- ذكور فقط /السن من 40 سنه و حتي 50 سنه .

3- خبرة بنفس المجال من سنتين فأكثر

4- القابليه للعمل في نظام شفتات او ورديات صباحيه و مسائيه .

5- المواعيد 12 ساعه يوميا - الاجازم يوم واحد بالتناوب .

للتقديم املئ بياناتك : اضغط هنا

و سيتم التواصل معك

==============

7 - شركة إتصال انترناشيونال كول سنتر تطلب للتعين:



1- ممثل خدمة عملاء عبر الهاتف

2- ممثل دعم فنى خلال التليفون

3- مبيعات عبر الهاتف

-------

مكان العمل: العباسية

-----

الشروط:

- مؤهل عالي خريجين

- ذكور واناث

- من مقبول الى جيد بالانجليزية

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

---------

المميزات والحقوق:

• الراتب: 2500 جنيه + اداء.

وراتب الدعم الفني 3500

• مواعيد العمل: 8 ساعات ونص

• الأجازة: يومين.

• التأمينات: طبية و إجتماعية لا تخصم من الراتب.

• فرصة لتطوير و تحسين اللغة الإنجليزية.

• خط إتصالات.

• سرعة الترقى و التدرج الوظيفى وفقاً للكفاءة.

-------------

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

================

8 - فوري لتكنولوجيا البنوك والمدفوعات الالكترونية



عن احتياجها الي وظيفة : * مبيعات عملاء خارجي *

-

اماكن العمل : القاهرة - الجيزة

-

الوصف الوظيفي :

- مسئول عن تحقيق أهداف أساسيات البيع , تحقيق الهدف الشهري و الهدف السنوى للمبيعات .

- تغطيه جميع العملاء من خلال خطوط السير و خطة التغطية .

- كتابة التقارير المطلوبة, التحديث المستمر لعملاء خط السير .

- العمل داخل فريق العمل

-------

مميزات وحقوق الوظيفة :

•متوسط الراتب من 3500 الي 4500

• تأمينات صحية

• تأمينات اجتماعية

عمولة. زيادات سنوية. فرص للترقية.

تامين علي الحياه

---------

متطلبات الوظيفة:

• مؤهل عالي او فوق متوسط

• خبرة من 6 شهور الي 1 سنوات في مجال المبيعات

• موقف محدد التجنيد

• السن يفضل من 22 الي 33 سنه

---------

للتقديم يرجى التسجيل من خلال الرابط التالى: اضغط هنا

=============

9 - شركة كبري في مجال العاب الاطفال:



1- مبيعات خارجية

2- مبيعات عبر الهاتف (اناث فقط)

-------

مكان العمل: النزهة (تلي سيلز)

(المبيعات الخارجية بالقاهرة والجيزة)

-----

الشروط:

- مؤهل عالي خريجين

- خبرة في نفس الوظيفة

- حد اقصى للسن 32

- جيد بالانجليزية

---------

الحقوق والمميزات:

- المرتب للمبيعات الخارجية: 4000 + العمولة و التلي سيلز 2500 + العمولة

- 9 ساعات عمل

- يوم اجازة

-----------

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

=================

10 - OPPO Egypt is Hiring a Graphic Designer

• Main Job Duties:

• Study design briefs and determine requirements

• Conceptualize visuals based on requirements

• Prepare rough drafts and present ideas

• Develop illustrations, logos and other designs using software or by hand

• Use the appropriate colors and layouts for each graphic based on the Standard

• Ensure projects are completed with high quality and on schedule

• Work with a wide range of media and use graphic design software

• Designing visual concepts using graphic design tools including design software

• Designing Ads for New Service For the After Sales Dep

• Job Requirements

• Bachelor’s degree preferably in design, marketing, and advertising or relevant field.

• experience in graphic design and creative field, included 1-2 years of experience is preferred in (mobile Field) .

• Agencies Background is preferred.

• Courses or previous experience in photography project.

• Able to work on photography and videography projects.

• Professional at using different graphic designs tools (Photoshop, illustrator, in design)

• Good knowledge at Video Photo and video editing tools (After effect, premier, lightroom)

• Excellent communication skills, Mentorship- Time-Management, Organized, detail-oriented, and passionate in the process of design.

If you are Interested Please Send your Updated Resume & Portfolio or behance link to [email protected] Mention (Graphic SC) in the Mail Subject

==================

11 - OPPO Egypt is Hiring a Mobile Software Testing Engineer

Location:5th Settlement, New Cairo

• Job Description

Do assigned localization software testing Tasks

Find bugs across different ColorOS system modules

Report Functional and UI bugs through RTC tool .

Do performance , stability , Aging , compliance testing , and report bugs according to each type .

Follow the bugs with developers and push them to fix critical bugs

Provide weekly report to QT team leader about his assigned tasks Progress and reported bugs

Do mobile certification and get familiar to its procedures quickly

•Job Requirements

Fluent in English (spoken-written).

Graduated from telecommunication engineering

ISTQB certified is preferred

Skilled in using computer and Microsoft Office software is a must.

Pro-active, self-motivated, self-driven Able to work under pressure.

Organized, Hard-worker and have a sense of responsibility.

Have a Good sense of teamwork.

Able to deal with different cultures.

•If you are interested , please send you updated CV to

"[email protected]" and mention "Testing Engineer" at the email subject.

===============

12 - Ux Company is looking for:



- Customer Service (Call Center)

---------

Location: Borg El Arab ( Alexandria ) – with transportation

------

Requirements:

- High education graduates

- Gender: both

- Fluent in English

- Maximum age 35 year

-------

Benefits:

- Salary: 5000 net + 3500 kpis

- 2 days off

- 8 work hours

- Medical & Social insurance

- Golds gym

------------

To apply please fill in this application:

https://tinyurl.com/686cyj5v

============

El-Nour For Fruits and Vegetables Supplying is looking for:

1- Sales Specialist/Key Account Manager

2- Retail Sales Manager

3- Sales Manager (Retail and HORECA)

-------

Location: El Abour

-------

1- Sales Specialist/Key Account Manager

Job description:

Achieving Targets, Visits for actual clients and Add new clients

--

Requirements:

- High education graduates

- Gender: both

- One year experience in Food Industry Background+ Exp in Retail (must)

- Maximum age 32

-----------

Benefits:

- Salary from 6000 to 8000 + commission + KPIs

- Hours from 10 am to 6 pm

- Social and Medical Insurance, Mobile Allowance

--------

2- Retail Sales Manager

Job description:

Sales Plans for the company and how to increase our market share in retail market, Clients' Contracts, Direct Sales Team, Managing Performance of his/her team every 3 months.

--

Requirements:

- High education graduates

- Gender: both

- Five year experience in same position, Food Industry Background+ Exp in Retail (must)

- Maximum age 37

-----------

Benefits:

- Salary from 8000 to 12000 + commission + KPIs

- Hours from 10 am to 6 pm

- Social and Medical Insurance, Mobile Allowance

--------

3- Sales Manager (Retail and HORECA)

Job description:

Sales Plans for the company and how to increase our market share in retail market and HORECA, Clients' Contracts, Direct Sales Teams who responsible for Retail and HORECA Sales , Managing Performance of his/her team every 3 months.

-----

Requirements:

- High education graduates

- Gender: both

- Five year experience in same position, Food Industry and HORECA Background+ Exp in Retail (must)

- Maximum age 45

-----------

Benefits:

- Salary from 18000 to 22000 + commission + KPIs

- Hours from 10 am to 6 pm

- Social and Medical Insurance, Mobile Allowance

--------

For applying:

- Send your cv on: [email protected]

Subject: (Job Title + 406) - for example (Sales Manager + 406)

===============

13 - Weconst - IT Solutions is looking for:



1-B2B Sales Executive

2- Telesales

1-B2B Sales Executive

----------

Location: Cairo - Giza - Fayom - Monufia (Sales)

-------

JD:

Sell our software solutions (Nationally & Internationally)

Conducting Sales visits, solution demonstrations and presentations

Set up meetings with potential clients and listen to their wishes and concerns

Build long-term relationships with existing, as well as, new clients.

--------

2- Telesales

Location : Dokki

JD:

Selling the company's service to new customers, following up on existing customers

Requirements:

- BA Degree Any

- Male & Female

- Very good in English

- Maximum age 27

-------------

Benefits:

- Salary: 2500 Net + 500 KPIs + Commission

- 9 work hours

- 2 days off

-------

For applying:

Send your cv on: [email protected]

Subject: (Job Title + 403) For example (Telesales + 403)



===========

14 - Glamera - health and beauty services is looking for:

1- Social Media/Digital Marketing Specialist

2- Web Developer

3- Senior QC

4- Software Implementer

5- Software developer Team leader

6- Sales software Executive

------------

Location: Nasr city

----------

1- Social Media/Digital Marketing Specialist

Job Description:

Generate, edit, publish and share daily content (original text, images, video or HTML)

Set up and optimize company pages within each platform to increase the visibility of company’s social content.

Monitor user engagement and write a creative social media content

Familiar with using a web Content Management System

Manage the content of company's website and all company social media accounts Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, etc.

Posting updates to all social media platforms.

---------

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 2-4 years

- Gender: both

- knowledge of web design, web development, CRO and SEO

----------------------------

2- Web Developer

Description:

- Develop computable user interfaces using jQuery , Angular and other libraries.

- Troubleshoot the problems that may face to the customer while serving his/her website.

- Gather feedback from design and technical staff on Web site development needs.

- Build user interface applications and back-end databases using various programming and scripting languages.

- Assist in project planning and Web site design.

- Conceptualize long-term needs of Web development, and plans and manages related projects.

- Make suggestions on creating Web-based technical standards for specific Web sites and the company as a whole.

- Understanding of HTML, XHTML, JavaScript and CSS with ability to rapidly learn and master diverse web technologies and techniques.

--------

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 2-4 years

- Gender: Male

- Experience with ASP.NET MVC, Restful Web API, ASP.NET Core

Experience with C#, ASP.NET, LINQ and MVC framework

Experience with and OOP design patterns

Experience with HTML5/CSS/ JavaScrip (jquery, Angular, bootstrap, etc.)

Experience with SQL DB Scripting

Experience in developing progressive web applications is highly preferred

----------------------------

3- Senior QC

Description:

Designing and developing test cases for software tools and websites to verify product functionality according to user requirements.

Writing dear and concise bug reports and scenarios to ensure clear

communication with the software developer.

Testing software release by executing assigned tests ( Manual and Automated).

Testing web services and APIS.

Reporting overall projects status and generating statistics.

Develop and Maintain Testing plan.

--------

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 2-4 years

- Gender: Male

Proven experience as a QA tester Automation

Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing

Ability to document and troubleshoot errors

Automation testing using Selenium with cucumber (preferred)

Strong SQL knowledge

Excellent communication skills

ISTQB Foundation

ISTQB On Agile

Familiar with SDLC, SQL, IIS,

--------------------

4- Software Implementer

Description:

Execute implementation appointment with customer accurately and on the time.

Full training to end user on our portal.

Support customers after implementation visit by our support methods.

Attend product functionality briefings and training sessions.

Provide report after visit to sales co to be checked with quality calls.

--------------

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 1-4 years

- Gender: Male

Know district very well.

----------------

5- Software developer Team leader

Description:

Develop and/or implement timely, cost effective, and high quality business solutions to meet customer needs, using approved methodologies and standards.

Provide root cause analysis, efficient production support and maintenance / enhancements for existing applications. This includes application debugging and memory leak analysis.

Support project planning by providing accurate estimates and status reports and by meeting deliverables.

-----

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 3-4 years

- Gender: Male

2+ years as software architect/technical lead

1+ year experience with agile methodologies (SCRUM)

Strong experience working in all project life-cycles, in team

Ability to mentor development staffs while implementing best practices and improving the development processes

Excellent knowledge of ASP.NET (MVC), C#, .Net Framework , Entity Framework, Windows OS and API's, Visual Studio, Unit testing within VS 2015

Proficiency with Web Services and Web Technologies

Proficiency with continuous integration tools and techniques

Excellent knowledge of SQL Server

Excellent knowledge of web-development technologies: HTML5, JQuery, Javascript, Angular

Very good knowledge of OOP and OOD, design patterns, n-tier applications, distributed applications, SOA

Experience with WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation), WWF (Windows Workflow Foundation) and WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) is considered an advantage

--------------------

6- Sales software Executive

Description:

Initiates sales process by scheduling appointments; making initial presentation; Understanding account requirements.

Effectively maintains and retains existing customers by building long-term relationships.

Builds customer base by meeting with potential clients and educating them on the benefits of our products and services.

Expands sales in new and existing accounts by introducing new products and services; developing new applications.

Responds to all inquiries and sales requests within specified period.

------

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 1-4 years

- Gender: Male

--------------------------

General Benefits:

- Salary: Negotiable

- Social and Medical Insurance – Kpis

---------------------------

For Applying:

- Send your cv on: [email protected]

Subject: (Job Title + 404) For example ( Web Developer + 404)



===========

15 - Weconst for IT Solutions is looking for:



1- B2B Sales Executive

------------

Location: Mohanseen

----------

Description:

Sell our software solutions (Nationally & Internationally)

Conducting Sales visits, solution demonstrations and presentations

Set up meetings with potential clients and listen to their wishes and concerns

Build long-term relationships with existing, as well as, new clients.

Monitor and report on market and competitor activities and provide relevant reports and information

-----

Requirements

- Bachelor of Degree

- From 0 to 3 years of experience in same field

- Maximum age 27

============================

Benefits

- Salary 2500 Fresh - 4500 For experience

- 8 work hours

- 2 days off

- Commission

- social and medical insurance

=================

For Applying:

Send your cv on: [email protected]

Subject: (B2B Sales Executive )

===========

16 - A big company in software field is looking for:

1- BD Specialist

2- Graphic Designer

3- Motion Graphics Designer

4- Social Media Marketing Specialist

--------

Location: Nasr city

-------

1- BD Specialist

Job Description:

• Acting as a focal point between partners and various internal departments.

• Follow up assigned project implementations.

• Attending meetings and conducting presentations for assigned accounts.

----

Requirements:

- High education

- Experience from 4 to 7 years

- Both gender

- Maximum age 35

---------------

2- Graphic Designer

Job Description:

• Designs and produces various marketing materials

• Creates and produces a wide range of web products HTML, Java scripts, CMS Systems Wordpress, etc.

• Conducts usability testing including testing live sites, apps, prototypes.

• Works with UX team to conduct applicable pre-launch user testing to ensure implemented designs meet user needs and brand experience expectations.

----

Requirements:

- High education

- Experience from 4 to 7 years

- Both gender

- Maximum age 35

• Adobe After Effects

• Illustrator

• Photoshop

• InDesign

• At least 3 years graphic design experience including video production design and animation

---------------

3- Motion Graphics Designer

Job Description:

Create highly engaging complex animations for a diverse array of media, including smartphones, tablets and the web.

• Work with illustrators, designers and instructional designers to understand the project scope and objectives.

• Assist in the creation of animation storyboards.

• Prepare conceptual layouts for the motion graphic project.

----

Requirements:

- High education

- Experience from 4 to 7 years

- Both gender

- Maximum age 35

• Adobe After Effects

• Illustrator

• Photoshop

• InDesign

• At least 3 years graphic design experience including video production design and animation

------------

4- Social Media Marketing Specialist

Job Description:

• Develop, implement and manage our social media strategy

• Define most important social media KPIs

• Manage and oversee social media content

• Measure the success of every social media campaign

• Stay up to date with the latest social media best practices and technologies

• Use social media marketing tools such as Buffer

----

Requirements:

- High education

• Good experience as a Social Media Specialist or similar role

Social Media Strategist using social media for brand awareness and impressions

• Excellent knowledge of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, Google+ and other social media best practices

• Understanding of SEO and web traffic metrics

• Experience with doing audience and buyer persona research

• Good understanding of social media KPIs- Both gender

- Maximum age 35

-------------------

Benefits:

- Attractive salaries

- 2 days off Friday & Saturday

- 8 work hours

--------------

For Applying:

Send your cv on: [email protected]

Subject: (Job Title + 405) for example (Social Media + 405)

=================