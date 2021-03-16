شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن وظائف خالية في جميع شركات الاتصالات في مصر لجميع التخصصات (الشروط والتفاصيل) والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

أبو ظبي - بواسطة نهى اسماعيل - اشترك لتصلك أهم الأخبار

ننشر جميع الوظائف الخالية في جميع شركات الاتصالات في مصر والتي تشمل شركات فودافوان واتصالات وأورانج والمصرية للاتصالات في العديد من التخصصات المتنوعة والتي نشرت عبر المواقع الرسمية أو عبر صفحات الشركات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وذلك وفقا لكل شركة كما هو موضح في الشروط والتفاصيل وروابط التقديم أدناه:

أ- وظائف شركة فوادافون مصر Vodafone -

1- Networks Senior Data Scientist

Posting Country: Egypt

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

Our purpose at Vodafone is to connect for a better future. As a Global Communications Technology company، we put the customer at the heart of everything we do. We are forever challenging، pushing boundaries and discovering innovative ways to connect our customers with their digital societies.

We connect people، businesses، and communities across the globe to create the future. We earn customer loyalty, experiment, learn fast and get it done, together.

Join our journey as we connect for a better future. Ready?

Role purpose:

Delivering a world-class customer experience. Using data-insights to assist technology decisions

Automate and simplify how we operate the technology infrastructure. Evolve to a new operating model، through agile ways of working.

Key responsibilities:

• Deliver Artificial Intelligence for NFV.

• Translating NW complex datasets into key strategy insight and powerful capabilities to the business

• Develop Machine Learning /AI models aiming to improve network planning and optimization.

• Identify new analytics trends and opportunities to drive the innovation across VF NW.

• Identify new data sources and evaluate emerging technologies for data discovery usage.

• Delve into data from different systems، structured and unstructured، both batch and real time, to discover hidden relationships and useful information

• liaise with design and development and support teams to help them in product evolution and troubleshooting، by providing insights both upon request or in a proactive way

Core competencies، knowledge and experience:

• Data science experience including deployment of machine learning models and algorithms in order to analyse extremely large volumes of structured and unstructured data

• Experience with visualisation tools (e.g. Tableau، QlikSense، CartoDB, deck.gl and MapBox....)

• Understanding how to integrate multiple data sets and ability to link and mash up distinctive data sets to discover new insights

• Experience working in large-scale multi tenancy big data environments;

• Nice to have: reinforcement learning، LSTM previous experience

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

• Expert level experience with Hadoop ecosystem (Spark، Hive/Impala، HBase, Yarn); desirable experience with Cloudera distribution; experience with similar cloud provider solutions also considered (AWS, GCP, Azure)

• Programming skills and experience in، machine learning and statistical analytics tools; Python، R, Java, Ruby, Pig or SQL, NOSql, TensorFlow , keras, OpenAIGYM, Mahoot, SAS,…

• English proficiency

Key performance indicators:

• Delivered insights for customer & experience improvements

• Customer Satisfaction KPIs

Vodafone is committed to attracting، developing and retaining the very best people by offering a motivating and inclusive workplace in which talent is truly recognised and rewarded. We are committed to promoting Inclusion for All with the belief that diversity plays an important role in the success of our business. We actively encourage everyone to consider becoming a part of our journey.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



============



2- Voice Core Senior Solutions Architect (_VOIS)

Posting Country: Egypt

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

Our purpose at Vodafone is to connect for a better future. As a Global Communications Technology company، we put the customer at the heart of everything we do. We are forever challenging، pushing boundaries and discovering innovative ways to connect our customers with their digital societies.

We connect people، businesses، and communities across the globe to create the future. We earn customer loyalty, experiment, learn fast and get it done, together.

Join our journey as we connect for a better future. Ready?

Role purpose:

An expert level professional in design، planning and optimization of mobile core network services and solutions of different technologies & vendors through liaising with different business domains to capture business requirements and customer’s needs

Traveling to customers sites may be required for certain intervals upon request ensuring the guarantee of the required value.

Key accountabilities and decision ownership:

Lead the E2E Core Networks solution design & delivery، managing virtual technology teams for the solution design and implementation phases according to customer reqs.

Communicate & influence effectively across technology and business stakeholders in global multi-cultural teams

Act as the main technical representative of the project team and competence area to all stakeholders، including the customer and Technology management

Deliver technical proposals and share in the overall team strategy + solution design documents (HLD/LLD)

Evaluate and Identify opportunities to add value to the business as a consultant to commercial teams + advise & share experience on complex issues by providing technical guidance to project team members

Core competencies، knowledge and experience:

Knowledge of telecom & GSM stack،

Experienced in MSCs، MGs، VLR, HLRs STPs, VAS & IN products & services (SMS, USSD, with integration experience

Integration and deployment work delivery experience- ITIL & PMP are a plus

Team leadership، planning، problem solving & time management skills with international multi-culture customer & vendor management experience

High/low level integration solutions design

Key performance indicators:

Quality of solutions and services design measured by fulfilling customer/business requirements and the reliability، usability of solutions and services when turning to live

Enhance the customer experience through producing world class quality services with highest levels of customer satisfaction

Technical leadership and coaching to the delivery team till successful delivery

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

B.Sc. of Electronics & Communication Eng. with 8-10 years’ experience in the telecom sector

Experience in delivering E2E core solution designs.

Deep understanding of protocols and products in mobile networks: GSM، 3G

Excellent Knowledge of protocols and products in transport: transmission، IP، IMS

Deep understanding of protocols and products in core Networks: SIP، Diameter، MAP, CAP,..etc

Strong understanding of project management skills (methodologies and tools) proven by a successful track record of project delivery.

Vodafone is committed to attracting، developing and retaining the very best people by offering a motivating and inclusive workplace in which talent is truly recognised and rewarded. We are committed to promoting Inclusion for All with the belief that diversity plays an important role in the success of our business. We actively encourage everyone to consider becoming a part of our journey.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



=============

3- TES Incident Management Engineer (_VOIS)- German Speaker

Posting Country: Egypt

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

Our purpose at Vodafone is to connect for a better future. As a Global Communications Technology company، we put the customer at the heart of everything we do. We are forever challenging، pushing boundaries and discovering innovative ways to connect our customers with their digital societies.

We connect people، businesses، and communities across the globe to create the future. We earn customer loyalty, experiment, learn fast and get it done, together.

Join our journey as we connect for a better future. Ready?

Role purpose: Ascertain sustainable solutions within the frame work of Incident management process. Also the analysis and evaluation of events in the context of incidents with a high failure penetration range، with the objective of sustaining service availability.

Key accountabilities and decision ownership:

•Perform fault troubleshooting، identification and resolution for Vodafone Germany Enterprise Customers.

•Solve the Incident within the comply SLA and meet the agreed KPI

•Deal with different Internal Competence Teams ،Carriers and 3rd Parties to solve the ticket when needed to solve the ticket within SLA .

Core competencies، knowledge and experience::

•Basic IP and Voice knowledge/ Experience in the area of Routing ،Switching، TCP/IP, DSL and ISDN

•Good knowledge of Vodafone fixed، mobile and convergence products and the Vodafone portfolio tool is desirable.

•Good Analytical Skills

•Excellent Customer Orientation and high communication Skills

•Fluent in German and English (Written and Spoken )- Minimum C1

Vodafone is committed to attracting، developing and retaining the very best people by offering a motivating and inclusive workplace in which talent is truly recognised and rewarded. We are committed to promoting Inclusion for All with the belief that diversity plays an important role in the success of our business. We actively encourage everyone to consider becoming a part of our journey.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



================

4- TES Team Leader- Italian Speaker(_VOIS)

Posting Country: Egypt

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

Our purpose at Vodafone is to connect for a better future. As a Global Communications Technology company، we put the customer at the heart of everything we do. We are forever challenging، pushing boundaries and discovering innovative ways to connect our customers with their digital societies.

We connect people، businesses، and communities across the globe to create the future. We earn customer loyalty, experiment, learn fast and get it done, together.

Join our journey as we connect for a better future. Ready?

Role purpose:

Lead Italy Corporate Fixed Service Delivery Provisioning Team.

The Team is responsible for provisioning all Voice/VoIP services in Pegaso & OCA to allocate network resources of Vodafone Italy Fixed Network Services (IPVPN and INET)

Key accountabilities and decision ownership:

•1st level of Managerial and Technical Escalations for all service factory tasks.

•Set Performance Goals، Conduct Performance

Reviews and Evaluations with regular feedback

for the team in accordance with the company policy and

alignment with second management layer.

•Daily Work Distribution of Task / Service Orders among team

members with proper planning of the capacity versus

actual and forecast

•Floor Support: Support team members specially new ones with

unusual cases to reduce tasks AHT

•Resources Leaves Planning: Approve / Reject team members leave requests based on team capacity and Ensure at least 80% of team

are available daily

•New Resources On boarding and Training: Ensure new hires have

all their users، tools access and HW requested.

Besides preparing them an on boarding plan and making sure

it is delivered properly

•Quality & Coaching: Coach resources on any wrong procedure or behaviour either detected by TL or reported by Task Control / E2E responsible

•Monthly Score Cards: Define a monthly KPI for team members

and ensure they are met in accordance to team general KPI.

TL can request reports from RTM team if needed

•Ongoing Tasks Daily Monitoring and Weekly Reporting with Analysis

Core competencies، knowledge and experience :

•3-5 years of experience in Fixed Network Operations and Order Management

•Leadership Proven Skills

•Strong knowledge of Corporate Fixed Solutions (Vodafone Italy Solutions is a must )

•Fluency in Italian Language (C1 is a must )

•Strong Analytical skills، troubleshooting skills and reporting capabilities

Vodafone is committed to attracting، developing and retaining the very best people by offering a motivating and inclusive workplace in which talent is truly recognised and rewarded. We are committed to promoting Inclusion for All with the belief that diversity plays an important role in the success of our business. We actively encourage everyone to consider becoming a part of our journey.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



=============

5- Business Process Improvement Specialist (_VOIS)

Posting Country: Egypt

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

Our purpose at Vodafone is to connect for a better future. As a Global Communications Technology company، we put the customer at the heart of everything we do. We are forever challenging، pushing boundaries and discovering innovative ways to connect our customers with their digital societies.

We connect people، businesses، and communities across the globe to create the future. We earn customer loyalty, experiment, learn fast and get it done, together.

Join our journey as we connect for a better future. Ready?

Role purpose:

Cross Over function to support the organization in identifying and implementing process improvement opportunities to enable optimal services to be delivered to our customers and realize efficiency

•Key accountabilities and decision ownership [max 5]:

•Apply and Manage Function Sizing methodologies like IFPUG FP، Impacted FP، SNAP, Non Functional Requirements Sizing

•Create delivery process improvement plan setting measures، KPIs and targets against market averages to realize cost efficiency targets

•Lead process improvement initiatives across delivery Units، and vendors، to deliver efficiencies and benefits to internal and external customers

•Present findings and recommendations with confidence and communicating these to sponsors and key stakeholders

•Challenge stakeholders to maximize opportunities from process improvement initiatives

•Promote and develop a continuous improvement culture across the business

•Champion the need and benefit by utilizing a structured approach to business process improvement. Identify improvement opportunities and manage improvement requests from the business

•Coach and support project team members in use of tools and methodologies

•Train، monitor and lead junior team members

•Document and monitor business processes، business rules، metrics and standard operating procedures as a result of improvement initiatives.

•Deliver process improvement training to staff

•Facilitate and provide specialist process improvement advice to business units via targeted workshops to identify and resolve specific issues that are critically impacting business outcomes and require urgent resolution

• Core competencies، knowledge and experience [max 5]:

•Experience of working to and performing against set targets

•Ability to deal positively and professionally with difficult situations which may arise

•Proactive attitude – must have ability to take initiative to get the job done

•Excellent working knowledge of Excel، Word، Power point, Outlook

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

•Deep understanding of concepts of productivity analysis and functional sizing methodologies like IFPUG FP، Impacted FP، SNAP, Non Functional Requirements Sizing

•Understanding of business process improvement concepts including lean six sigma

•Strong negotiating، presentation and influencing skills

•Strong Data manipulation، reporting and analysis skills including Excel، Reporting Services, Power BI

#movewithus #_VOIS

Vodafone is committed to attracting، developing and retaining the very best people by offering a motivating and inclusive workplace in which talent is truly recognised and rewarded. We are committed to promoting Inclusion for All with the belief that diversity plays an important role in the success of our business. We actively encourage everyone to consider becoming a part of our journey.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



===============

6- Vodafone Egypt- Customer Care Advisor

Posting Country: Egypt

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

Our purpose at Vodafone is to connect for a better future. As a Global Communications Technology company، we put the customer at the heart of everything we do. We are forever challenging، pushing boundaries and discovering innovative ways to connect our customers with their digital societies.

We connect people، businesses، and communities across the globe to create the future. We earn customer loyalty, experiment, learn fast and get it done, together.

Join our journey as we connect for a better future. Ready?

Description

We are looking for graduates to kick start their career as ‘Customer Care Advisors’ at Vodafone Egypt by learning from the best in the field and the # 1 Telecommunications operator in Egypt.

You will be starting off as Vodafone staff since day one with all the special benefits that come with it، also you will get the right exposure and experience needed for you to grow professionally and develop your career path.

Apply now and join what is more than just a job!

Job Responsibilities

* Handles customer requests/issues/questions in a professional manner and strives to deliver a first time resolution service;

* Meets defined KPIs including NPS and sales;

* Processes transactional activities in line with Vodafone standards، policies and processes;

* Provides accurate and timely information by fully investigating all customer enquiries، using all available equipment and applications to ensure that incidents and problems are resolved efficiently and within SLAs;

* Exchanges information effectively، to direct customer requests/issues/questions/complaints to the relevant teams for action (eg to activate services، solve claims and complaints, apply discounts) ;

* Uses time proactively and efficiently to deliver on service targets;

* Provides feedback and suggestions to develop and improve customer experience in respect of call trends / drivers;

* Good understanding of Vodafone products، services، systems, policies and processes in order to effectively deal with a variety of questions and customer transactions;

* Effectively interacts with stakeholders where necessary، to assist with efficient query/complaint resolution;

* Acts as an advocate of Vodafone، protecting the reputation by following Vodafone�s Brand Tone of Voice;

* Performs other job-related duties or tasks defined by the supervisor or resulting from assigned agendas;

Skills

Digital Advocacy

Customer Journey Knowledge

Ownership

Building Rapport

Resilience

Expert Advice

Expert Communication

Empathy

Our Vodafone is committed to attracting، developing and retaining the very best people by offering a motivating and inclusive workplace in which talent is truly recognised and rewarded. We are committed to promoting Inclusion for All with the belief that diversity plays an important role in the success of our business. We actively encourage everyone to consider becoming a part of our journey.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



=================

=================

ب- شركة اتصالات مصر Etisalat -

1- Treasury Manager

JOB PURPOSE:

Management of cash position reporting and activities to increase returns or decrease cost.

Initiate strategy of cash management

Regular review treasury policy and propose amendments in light of financial and economic outlook.

Manage and review cash flow report to determine funding needs or investment opportunities.

Enhance cash flow through communicating and solving aging collection problems with relevant stakeholders.

Ensure business continuity through managing cash operations to ensure all company’s liabilities towards banks and suppliers are met.

Lead relationship with dealing banks and facilitate the operational workflow for team members.

Enrich the role of the team and support with knowledge transfer and training needs.

Maintain control over finance department’s entry booking through bank reconciliation review and action enforcement.

Automating Treasury operations in line with overall company’s digitalization goal.

Handle all external audit requirements to support financial statements.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Qualifications & Experience:

University Degree in Bachelor of Commerce– (Accounting / Finance Section)

Area of experience: Treasury، Banking، Finance.

Very Good Computer skills،

Excellent in Advanced MS excel and Power point.

Very Good in Arabic & English (Reading، Writing & Oral)

Excellent Leadership، Communication and Negotiation skills

5 to 7 years of Experience in Corporate Treasury.

Corporate banking experience

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



===============

2- OD Senior Analyst

JOB PURPOSE:

Performs a range of job evaluation، Re-structuring، and organizational design services including designing, documenting, and evaluating jobs; to validate and study the business needs while acting as a custodian of the system to avoid redundancies and ensure proper cascading of tasks and responsibilities.

Main Responsibilities:

Focuses on jobs and structures in the organization by supporting with the org design; while ensuring clear roles and responsibilities across.

Conducts job analysis interviews with middle/top Management to collect، analyse، and document job data to prepare or edit job descriptions for Re-evaluations and Re-structuring.

Study job performed and interview incumbents، supervisors، and managers concerned to ascertain job requirements and tasks/responsibilities involved.

Assist line management on all matters related to the preparation of job description، or revises existing job descriptions، to reflect standardized language for cross-cutting job skill and complexity levels and to remove redundancies and ensure proper cascading of responsibilities top down.

Provides technical guidance to all employees for all three entities in regards to policy interpretation on all aspects of organizational structuring and job evaluations.

Assist the OD Manager in initial evaluation and JE factoring of all new jobs and re-evaluations prior to submitting to HOD TR&OD for review.

Reviews clusters of jobs (position structures) and overall organizational designs for potential to improve effectiveness.

Carry out comparative analysis of job functions، specifications، grades and other occupational data, in relation to other jobs in the company.

Keeps abreast of ‘best practices’ in HR business processes as they may impact work of the Department. Provides innovative human resources solutions within a given framework.

Ensure that all jobs are created and available on the system.

Work closely with Total Rewards، Man Power Panning and Shared Services teams in any follow up operational request to ensure accuracy in the organization data.

Approve all Hiring Requisition forms of Etisalat Misr، EGS and ISP and provides recruitment team with the approved grades، title, minimum requirements and job synopsis/descriptions to ensure they are correctly reflected in the recruitment requisitions.

Responsible for preparing and presenting both evaluation and re-org cases to the calibration committee (OD Manager، Head of Total Rewards & OD، HRBP and HRD) on weekly basis.

Run monthly organisational charts & conducts regular audit checks of the org structure and recommends changes to make the org more efficient.

Audit the business functions as potential changes of job descriptions are identified.

Manage ongoing system enhancements with the IT.

Frequent contact with all departmental SPOCS to handle arising day to day issues.

Responds to concerned accounts’ requests and act on solving related services’ issues.

Responsible for preparing different statistical reports and analysis when needed.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline.

Very Good in Arabic & English (Reading، Writing & Oral) and Very good computer skills. Negotiation، Interviewing & Communication skills.

Proposal & Business writing.

Statistical analysis skills.

High literacy in Mircorsoft Office (Word، Excel & Powerpoint)

Visio; Oracle & SAP user

Experience:

Minimum 5-7 years HR related experience experience; with at least 3 years with OD background. Preferable experience in telecom field

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



===============

Revenue Assurance Analyst

Execute the Rating validation، usage counters، interconnect and platform integrity including post-paid and loyalty controls to save the revenue streams, and give trust to the management that all revenue streams are accurately identified, captured, recorded, billed, invoiced and reported in a timely manner.

Maintain and enhance the Revenue Assurance processes and control framework to ensure that all revenues are accurately charged، billed، collected and reported.

Perform internal & external monthly reports to the top management and group RAFM including group RAFM KPI list، RAFM Frame work، Highlighted Issue list, revenue leakage quantification.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



===============

4- Project Management Engineer

Role Objective

Support and plan for Enterprise projects within agreed time-scales and budgets، while ensuring and recommending appropriate solutions and standards quality of customer installations.

Main Responsibilities

plan the project life cycle from receiving the order from over the system till delivering the service and getting customer acceptance.

Validate project order to confirm that requested services over the system are matching customer requirements.

Confirm End-to-End solution to start the preparation and implementation plan and secure needed resources.

Coordinate between technical teams to ensure the smooth implementation and prompt action or decision taken in case of any problem that may occur.

Confirm network readiness for supporting new services and/or working with network team for preparations required to support customer requested services.

Follow up project plan milestones to ensure service delivery as per agreed

Monitor project cost to ensure that cost level is within approved project B.C

Request for B.C updates if required to accommodate new cost

Communicate with customer project plan and agree with him for it as per project SLA

Agree with customer for communication procedures and updates frequency according to project milestones.

Ensure the closing procedure after the customer acceptance of the project to ensure project hand over with all needed documents and solutions for smooth operation.

Qualifications Essential

B.Sc. In Communications Engineering or computer Science

Good knowledge of data networks

PMP

Experience Essential

1-3 years of experience with at least 1 year in project management

Good experience with Enterprise customers

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



===============

5- Project Management Engineer

Role Objective

Support and plan for Enterprise projects within agreed time-scales and budgets، while ensuring and recommending appropriate solutions and standards quality of customer installations.

Main Responsibilities

plan the project life cycle from receiving the order from over the system till delivering the service and getting customer acceptance.

Validate project order to confirm that requested services over the system are matching customer requirements.

Confirm End-to-End solution to start the preparation and implementation plan and secure needed resources.

Coordinate between technical teams to ensure the smooth implementation and prompt action or decision taken in case of any problem that may occur.

Confirm network readiness for supporting new services and/or working with network team for preparations required to support customer requested services.

Follow up project plan milestones to ensure service delivery as per agreed

Monitor project cost to ensure that cost level is within approved project B.C

Request for B.C updates if required to accommodate new cost

Communicate with customer project plan and agree with him for it as per project SLA

Agree with customer for communication procedures and updates frequency according to project milestones.

Ensure the closing procedure after the customer acceptance of the project to ensure project hand over with all needed documents and solutions for smooth operation.

Qualifications Essential

B.Sc. In Communications Engineering or computer Science

Good knowledge of data networks

PMP

Experience Essential

1-3 years of experience with at least 1 year in project management

Good experience with Enterprise customers

للتقديم: اضغط هنا

=============

=============

ج- الشركة المصرية للاتصالات WE -

1- Technical Engineers for Enterprise Account

Job Requirements:

CCNA Certificate is a must

CCNP knowledge (OSPF- MPLS- BGP) is a must

Max age is 27

Graduates of Computer Science and Engineering faculties

Males & Females

English must be Very good

* All interviews and assessments will be online

للتقديم يرجى ملء الاستمارة بالبيانات المطلوبة: اضغط هنا

=======================

2- Technical Support Agents

Job requirements:

Technical knowledge / background is a must

CCNA Certificate/ Knowledge is a must

Maximum age is 33

Graduates only

Males & Females

Location: Cairo- Alex- Asyut- Qena

English level: Very good

* All interviews and assessments will be online

للتقديم يرجى ملء الاستمارة بالبيانات المطلوبة: اضغط هنا



===============

==============

د- شركة أورانج مصر Orange -



1- Supervisor، Budgeting & Analysis

apply before: 30 Apr 2021

Orange Egypt- Smart Village- Egypt

Leaflet

about the role

Build and maintain a financial model to produce balance sheet and cash flows in each budgeting cycle.

Collect input from different departments to build the budget balance sheet.

Liaise with tax department، accounts payable and treasury department to build key assumptions related to balance sheet.

Build key assumptions for the balance sheet including accounts receivable days on hand، accounts payable payment terms، inventory turnover and other key assumptions.

Produce balance sheet، cash flows and liquidity position for the budget.

Provide clear explanation to management (CFO/CEO) related to cash flow projection، key risks and opportunities.

Submit budget on magnitude for the balance sheet(Orange reporting tool).

Analyze the actual lines of the balance sheet on a monthly basis and build strong understanding of the monthly results.

Produce commentary explanation for the cash flows key variances.

Produce monthly projection for organic cash flows landing and liquidity position.

Act as a focal point of contact with Orange for cash flows related matters.

Prepare for the monthly cash call with Orange.

about you

Education

Bachelor degree in Economics، Business، or Finance.

Experience

Minimum 2 years of experience، 1 of which in telecom budgeting/decision support.

skills

Very good English both spoken and written.

Good knowledge of budgeting processes.

Good analytical and presentation skills.

Good communications and interpersonal skills.

department

Finance

Assuming full responsibility of the balance sheet and cash flows of the company starting from budget preparation ending with analyzing monthly results، identifying key variances and flagging operational risks that impacts cash flows targets.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



==============

2- Associate، Mobile Money Operations & Support

apply before: 30 Apr 2021

Orange Egypt- Smart Village- Egypt

Leaflet

about the role

Design and Manage issued units across customers، merchants billers، enterprise and Orange.

Manage and monitor direct and indirect channels performance and take corrective actions for best customer experience and support revenues generation.

Design the workflow for direct and indirect channels and manage all needed actions in order to maintain service stability.

Manage Orange Money process end-to-end to ensure the smooth wallet activation، simple customer experience، e-unites transfer at all levels.

Lead & launch Mobile Money platform evolution from commercial perspective.

Design and monitor all processes that cover any gaps related to compliance issues in cooperation with internal compliance committee and partner bank compliance team to avoid any risks.

Secure control departments validation of Orange Money projects، processes، activities including compliance committee, security committee, partner bank and top management.

Ensure applying the proper handling for all complaints and inquires received directly from customers or regulators (NTRA and CBE) as a second level of customer complaint handling in order to reach customers satisfactions.

Secure clean database by monitoring contracts archiving with info fort and escalate missing & rejected contracts to all channels management and prepare for the required corrective actions for all wallets following issued regulation and instructions to avoid any risks.

Monitor and identify churned & ported out dials and implement special treatment for dials attached to wallets in cooperation with dials management in order to link wallet cycle with line cycle.

Analyze the growth of the service performance and plan for the needed units on regular bases and issue new units in coordination with partner bank.

Manage and monitor E-units stocks across all channels and take corrective actions in coordination with channels to ensure cash availability.

Monitor sub-wallets including top up، bill payment، fees & commission and reinject received units into the market through reimbursement and feeding actions.

Manage Orange units transfer to all partners including partner bank، master agents، aggregators and corporate accounts for business activities, commissions and revenue share.

Negotiate and align with the partner bank on new Orange Money services، promotions، process enhancements & activities in order to secure needed corrective actions needed for global compensation activities.

Plan for the corrective actions related to regular audits from internal، partner bank، NTRA and CBE to aviod any liability & risk on Orange.

Take the lead on the required action points defined by Internal Audit and Internal Compliance committee by following up with all internal and external stakeholders، providing the needed accurate feedback، progress and evidences.

Align with partner bank all service activities through conducting regular operational committee based on signed master agreement.

Prepare all the needed reports for the monthly NTRA and CBE audit and consider their requirements for the next step actions

Ensure Orange credibility through checking and solving daily NTRA & CBE complains related to mobile money in order to reach customers satisfactions.

Handle customer complaints escalated from front liners and follow with different departments as a second level support.

Handle customers’ requirements related to refund process and follow up with different teams internally and partner bank involved teams.

Take the lead on deploying the automatic check and report automated black list progress for United Nation and CBE black lists upload on system in cooperation with partner bank.

Suspend and report wallets related to missing contracts، incomplete contracts churn and ported out after securing needed approvals.

Manage and report the performed actions related to units cycle from wallets related to churn and ported out dials.

Monitor، analyze and report all system transactions successful vs failed transactions and design required action plan with all concerned teams for their corrective action needed accordingly to achieve the optimum service revenue.

Act as an expert while designing the system configuration for all system users group roles، set up the proper units transfer limits and wallets sizes، moreover update all implemented configurations and update any limits if needed taking in consideration issued regulation.

Ensure the system stability through daily and weekly cooperation internal technical team.

about you

Education

University graduate preferably in Business with though Business experience

Experience

Minimum of 2 years experience in a related field

skills

Excellent computer and presentation skills

Quality focus with high attention to details

Strong business sense

Excellent communication skills ensuring diplomacy in dealings

Strong people management skills

Objective personality and highly stress tolerant

Highly organized and systematic with good coordination skills

Strong project management skills

department

Transformation

Leading the service operation activities at all channels and managing Orange Money customer support in cooperation with all internal and external entities.

Managing Orange position in front of Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and NTRA following issued regulation and master agreement with partner banks.

Ensuring Orange Money subscribers satisfaction by implementing efficient L2 customers support.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



===============

3- Technician، Site Run، Modification & Upgrades

apply before: 30 Apr 2021

Orange Egypt- Smart Village- Egypt

Leaflet

about the role

Responsible for LDN accounts.

Troubleshooting and solving OEG POPs problems in TE exchanges.

Solve environmental problems for POPs (Power، air-condition).

Replace faulty cables between TE & OEG POPs.

Troubleshooting & Fixing Fiber cables problems.

Perform regular check on sites environmental and civil and quality status.

L2 Technical support in Environmental & physical quality problems (Power، Rectifier، UPSs, Air-condition,…etc).

Follow up the corrective planned action execution with Fixed Operation Teams.

Solve fixed network hardware and quality problems including Optical Patch cords & SFPs maintenance، troubleshooting، welding & fabrication.

Professional in using different tools such as (Spectrum Analyzer، Fiber Power Meter، E1 Tester…etc).

about you

Education

Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication

Experience

3-5 Years’ experience in telecommunication industries

skills

Excellent Planning & Organizing Skills.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to work independently within a dynamic team and organize time among multiple tasks.

Demonstrated leadership and team building skills.

Demonstrated abilities to manage and execute physical quality projects.

Strong Background about LAN/WAN Transmission Network Operation & Maintenance.

Cisco certified (CCNA recommended)

department

Technology

Field Maintenance for Fixed Network (Corporate /Enterprise LDN accounts) to act on the following :

Maintain the Fixed Network Availability and Alarms handling.

Customer Complains Support.

LDN Sites Physical Quality Assurance.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



=============

4- Sr. Supervisor، Solution Architecture

apply before: 22 Mar 2021

Orange Egypt- Smart Village- Egypt

Leaflet

about the role

Finding the best tech solution among all possible to fulfill the business requirements.

ensuring that the solution includes all possible scenarios and handling all requirements.

Defining features، phases، and solution requirements.

Defining solution impacted platforms، cost and expected development duration.

Providing solution document describing the solution defined، managed، and delivered. and to include any limitations or assumptions that should be clear to all stakeholders.

about you

Education

Bachelor Degree in Engineering

Experience

4-7 years’ experience in communication or computer engineering

skills

Good knowledge of telecom environment & systems

Very good general IT background

Very good analytical skills

Proven experience in engineering and software architecture design

Previous project management experience is advantageous

Moderate understanding of coding languages (Java، JavaScript)

Sound knowledge of various operating systems and databases

Efficient communication skills

Strong organizational and leadership skills

TOGAF certification is a plus

department

Information Technology

Responsible for designing the best possible solution that should be aligned with the technical road map and the business requirements. He’s architecture and design authority across IT organization. In charge of resolving Technology disagreements among different IT teams. Responsible of auditing/review IT processes and solution. Instruct/follow up on delivery teams to modify them according to IT strategy.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



==============

5- Technical Security Testing

apply before: 30 Apr 2021

Orange Egypt- Smart Village- Egypt

Leaflet

about the role

Perform initial penetration testing for newly acquired/developed systems.

Identify security issues and vulnerabilities that can jeopardize the confidentiality/Integrity/Availability of information systems.

Perform network penetration، web and mobile application testing، source code reviews, threat analysis, wireless network assessment, & social engineering assessments.

Develop scripts، tools and methodologies to enhance red teaming processes

Programming skills supporting tool development and customization – (shell scripting، Perl، Python, Ruby, C, C++, C#, Java)

Recognize and safely utilize attackers tools، tactics and procedures.

Exhibit strong knowledge of tools used for wireless، web application، mobile application and Infrastructure penetration testing.

Provide technical advise to system/business owners and/or developers on how to mitigate the identified issues.

Propose compensating controls to mitigate/reduce risks where resolving the root cause is not possible.

Provide guidance to application developers on secure coding best practices.

Insure Orange EG's information systems are properly hardened، including but not limited to operating systems، databases, web servers, and application servers.

Provide advise to system administrators on how to harden their systems.

Perform telecom specific security testing to insure the security of our access، core and packet core networks. Identify and resolve any discovered issues.

Perform periodic penetration testing against Orange EG's critical systems to address any new security issues.

Run periodic vulnerability scans against Orange EG's systems، and insure the findings are addressed in a timely manner according to the asset's criticality and the risk

Run on demand scans for newly announced vulnerabilities and address those vulnerabilities with their owner

Provide executive and detailed technical reports on findings to be used as an input in the risk management process

Thorough understanding of different network protocols، application frameworks، and database platforms

Mastery of Unix/Linux/Mac/ Windows operating systems including bash and PowerShell

Perform assessments against internal and external security standards including but not limited to PCI-DSS، SOX، ISO-27001, and Orange Global Security Policy

Map business objectives and strategies to identify testing objectives and establish a business oriented risk level.

Determine needed tools and budget to enhance security testing process.

Ability to define and scope penetration testing requirements

Ability to document and communicate vulnerabilities and associated security risks with the stakeholders

Supervise and guide Pretesting team activities

about you

Education

University degree in Telecommunication، Information Technology or Computer Science.

Fluently reading and writing in English language..

Certifications such as GPEN، GCIH، OSCP, OSCE, GWAPT, GAWN and/or GMOB is a must

Experience

4-7 years experience in at least three of the following:

Network Penetration testing

Mobile and/or web application assessment

Social Engineering assessment

Shell scripting and automation of simple tasks using Perl، python، ruby and/or PowerShell

Developing، extending or modifying exploits، shellcodes, or exploit tools

Source code review for control flow and security flaws

Familiarity with the Telecom industry and its security posture

skills

Executive Presence، Highly effective communicator، well established influencing and negotiating skills

Strong analytical skills; able to quickly digest any issue encountered and recommend an appropriate solution

Strong client service orientation

Self motivated without the need for significant management oversight

Dynamic team player

Ability to deal with ambiguity and make expert judgement in the situations where no precedent exists

Excellent verbal and written communication skills including the ability to author and present materials ranging from detailed technical specifications tp high level presentations

Strong understanding of the role’s impact on the entire company.

Ability to maintain a steady work pace with high level of accuracy.

Must possess a strong sense of ethics and integrity with respect to identified critical security findings (Revenue/Image Impacting)

department

Technology Information Security

Evaluate the security controls for Orange EG’s Internal and External systems and Identify new vulnerabilities and exploits that can jeopardize the Integrity، Confidentiality and availability of our Information Systems.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



===============

6- Technical Security Administration

apply before: 30 Apr 2021

Orange Egypt- Smart Village- Egypt

Leaflet

about the role

Administer، Maintain and operate Orange EG’s anti denial of service solution to insure the availability of our 3G service and Internet facing services (Portal، Etopup, mPayment, Email, etc.)

Administer، Maintain and operate Orange EG’s antispam solution to insure the availability of email service to our customers

Administer، maintain، and operate Orange EG's security solutions including Intrusion prevention systems, Intrusion Detection Systems, Security Gateways, Web application Firewalls, Network Access Control.

Configure Web application firewalls to protect external web apps against attacks.

Insure the availability of critical inline security solutions such as IPSs to avoid interruption to critical services such as 3G internet a d internet published services

Maintain Orange EG's central logging system in accordance to NTRA regulations and internal needs

Provide needed reports to revenue assurance and fraud departments to help in their investigations

Provide needed log reports to technology entities.

Act as subject matter expert for the security of different technologies (Network Security، Windows Security، Linux Security, Database Security, VOIP Security, Telecom Security)

Provide guidance to network and system admins on how to configure the systems securely.

Build and provide the needed security reports to security testers and security analysts.

Provide security reports to executive management on security posture.

Provide security reports to government entities based on requests from legal and regulatory affairs

Exhibit deep technical understanding and experience with security technologies including، but not limited to، Intrusion Detection/Prevention, Event Correlation, Firewalls, Antivirus, Antispam, policy enforcement, patch/configuration management, secure application development, etc.

Work with different technology teams to analyze complex problems and establish root cause of failures.

Participate in periodic after-hours security incident escalation rotation and be available for critical incidents within the enterprise.

Update secure configurations by routinely reviewing vendor sites، bulletins، and notifications for security information.

Assist in conducting required proof of concepts

Review access requests to insure compliance with Orange EG’s security policy

Provide daily، weekly، and monthly proactive maintenance activities per management directives.

Implement response controls as instructed by Incident response team.

Integrate critical system into log management systems

Act as TIS interface for Technology action plans and provide needed support.

Track and maintain vendor support contracts including the needed Ops budget.

Maintain and execute regular vulnerability scans and provide input to security testers & architects

Monitor and adjust the security vendor’s service level agreements.

Exhibit deep technical understanding and experience with security technologies including، but not limited to، Intrusion Detection/Prevention, Event Correlation, Firewalls, Antivirus, Antispam, policy enforcement, patch/configuration management, secure application development, etc.

Exhibit deep Knowledge of emerging technologies including but not limited to Cloud services، Big Data، and Internet of Things (IoT) and the requirements to secure them.

Demonstrate deep knowledge of Internet protocols، Operating systems and IT platforms.

Manage workload distribution across team members

Share experience، provide guidance to junior team members، and support in complex problems

Analyze and enhance work processes to insure efficient operations

After-hours / weekend work as required.

Advice on Updating secure configurations by routinely reviewing vendor sites، bulletins، and notifications for security information

Troubleshoots user access issues، including determining cause and implementing resolution

Perform ticket queue monitoring and prioritization

Strong knowledge of network security and life cycle management related to security operations and systems administration.

about you

Education

University degree in Telecommunication، Information Technology or Computer Science.

Fluently reading and writing in English language..

Vendor Specific Certifications such as MCSE، RHCA، RHCE, Source Fire, Tipping Point, Fortinet, Arcsight are highly preferred

Experience

8-10 Years In a similar security position

Familiarity with at least five of the following:

Tipping Point IPSs

Source Fire IDSs

Fortimail Antispam

HP Arcsight SIEM

HP Advanced Threat Analytics

Arbor DDos Solution

skills

Strong analytical skills; able to quickly digest any issue encountered and recommend an appropriate solution

Strong client service orientation

Strong planning and organization skills.

Strong Problem solving capabilities

Strong understanding of the role’s impact on the entire company.

Ability to work under pressure and achieve excellence.

Self motivated without the need for significant management oversight

Ability to deal with ambiguity and make expert judgement in the situations where no precedent exists

Experience operating in a complex organizational environment dealing with senior members of staff and influencing key stakeholders

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Strong organizational skills، proactive، and accountable with the ability to multi-task

Must have willingness and mental toughness to work in an on-demand، high pressure، and mistake-free environment.

department

Technology Information Security

Administer، Operate and Maintain Technology Security Solutions to insure the Confidentiality، Integrity and Availability of Orange EG’s Critical systems.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



==============

7- Sr. Supervisor، Telco Cloud Operations And Support

apply before: 30 Apr 2021

Orange Egypt- Smart Village- Egypt

Leaflet

about the role

Implement، integrate and support all technologies stacks and tools that support the company services and solutions that are hosted on the Telco Cloud including virtual or hardware base Network، Network Controllers, HW Servers, Storage and Compute/Control nodes, automation, Operating Systems and Hypervisors as well as the Management and Orchestration (MANO).

Act as technical professional for Telco cloud and virtualization services operations and support to optimize running services operations for better customer experience and enhance KPIs، sharing his knowledge to team members and co-operating with other cross functional teams to implement and support cloud and virtualization services according to best practices.

Implement، Integrate، test and support mobile or fixed services hosted on Telco Cloud and ensure proper network functionality on cloud to meet design or service owners requirements.

Perform release and change management for cloud solutions and virtual services including operating systems upgrades، service packs installation، network function virtualization (NFV) as well as software and hardware migrations or replacement when needed.

Analyze trends to proactively prevent incidents and audit infrastructure capacity on production to ensure optimum operations.

Respond، troubleshoot and resolve daily production incidents or problems resulted from Cloud and virtual functions and services under control.

Work with internal teams، third parties، supplier and vendors to ensure target cloud performance and Operational and Service Level agreements are met.

Involved in identifying operational budget requirements to support virtualization solutions and cloud services as well as control operational cost and work for operational cost saving initiatives.

Control، monitor and follow up any vendor or supplier technical activities to prevent any impact on the running infrastructure or services used by external customers or to assess and apply any technical change suggested from the third parties to enhance services operation or user experience.

Troubleshoot and investigate operational issues or alarms and provide 24/7 support for incidents or problems either remotely or on sites as well as Incident Response identification providing Root Cause Analysis and implementing corrective or preventive actions for owned cloud and virtual infrastructures after alignment with vendors’ support.

Participate in service transition phase، collaborate with Service owners، Architecture teams and other stakeholders as well as auditing design and implement various methods for better system deployments or infrastructure upgrades maintaining high level of service quality and infrastructure reliability for optimum solutions operations and support.

Check and analyze the cloud health، service and environmental status to validate regularly proper performance status and optimize cloud resource usage from operational point of view.

Support and assist in security vulnerability، remediation and accessibility and apply security best practices at the cloud، operating system and application levels under control.

Add/change infrastructure or virtual components or resources to meet new service، cloud requirements or projects through the change management process.

Assess and check the required design، accept and test operationally the SDN / NFV / Cloud solutions or component (such as VIM، VNFs/VNFM and orchestrator) or network and service changes/integrations before live production and operation.

Perform system services and operation tasks like implementing new s/w releases، service packs، upgrades, patches and maintaining the service configurations and platforms operations.

Create and maintain technical procedures، work instructions، cloud and network diagrams, known error data base and system administration and other technical documents for operational reference.

Perform configuration management tasks and ensures at all time the systems and platforms inventory and support status is populated and kept with an up to date information reflecting any operational changes.

about you

Education

Bachelor degree in Engineering Electronics and Communication department or Computer Engineering.

Experience

Minimum 6 years of work experience in ICT Sector with at least 2 of which in Cloud and Network Virtualization solutions and services.

Professional Technical certifications in networks is a must.

Expert level in technical networking certification is a plus like CCIE-SP، CCIE-DC or CCIE-RS.

Data Center، Virtualization and Cloud Professional knowledge is a must.

Experience working with deployment، automation، orchestration and DevOps programing (such as Python, Kubernetes, Puppet, Chef , open API and YANG)

Solid Knowledge of the Telecommunications Technologies and Telco Cloud solutions is required.

Solid knowledge of Network concepts، products and protocols (Routing، Switching, MPLS, Network/Cloud Security and VPNs).

Familiar with virtualization suppliers، vendors products and services like vMWare، RedHat and OpenStack.

Validated track record and hands on experience on production virtual functions، telco cloud hosting services or running and operating Cloud Infrastructure is preferred.

Deep knowledge in virtualization standards and frameworks.

Experienced in Software Defined Network (SDN)، scripting languages، Data Network implementations, integrations and troubleshooting.

Experience with Linux/UNIX systems from the kernel level and up as well as cloud services (like IaaS).

Good Knowledge in the most common virtualization use cases like vEPC، SD-WAN and MEC is preferred.

Solid Knowledge in VAS، Core، Transport & Packet Core networks and services at Mobile Operators.

skills

Very good in English both spoken and written.

Very good Computer skills.

Strong Technical skills.

Strong Communication and self-development skills.

Result and Customer Oriented.

Strong Reporting and Team player skills.

Work under pressure and multi-tasking skills.

High Business sense and flexibility.

department

Technology

Deploy، operate، administrate and run the new Telco Cloud, Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Virtualized infrastructure solutions and Cloud Services to automate and host many critical converged services and use cases (Like vEPC, MEC, IoT, SON, vIMS and SD-WAN) for enhancing customer experience, generate business value and improve time to market.

Responsible to maintain the availability، accessibility and delivery of Telco Cloud and virtualization solutions and services، sustaining services and infrastructure serving customers to the target quality of service, operational level and enhancing Net Promoter score.

Work in a complex operational environment that is fast paced، innovative and critical to business to achieve company strategic objectives.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



===============

8- Manager، Customer Relationship

apply before: 30 Apr 2021

Orange Egypt- Smart Village- Egypt

Leaflet

about the role

Understand key customer individual needs and addressing them.

Identify opportunities to grow the customer base and build positive relationships with new customers.

Conduct quality assurance surveys to determine customer satisfaction and use the findings to improve on areas of complaint.

Work closely with Sales and Accounts Managers to ensure that all staff maintain relationships with clients.

Facilitate and support upselling and cross-selling opportunities to the sales team

Promote high-quality sales، supply and customer service processes.

Assist sales team in business acquisitions، planning، retention and management.

Maintain complete and accurate customer correspondence data.

Manage client relationships to promote and maintain a positive company image.

Negotiate and manage agreements through business contract process.

Ensure outstanding customer satisfaction by maintaining strong working relationships.

Guide and lead colleagues transversally and as appropriate to deliver products/services that meet or exceed the customer requirements.

Work proactively to address and resolve customer issues.

about you

Education

Bachelor’s degree in Administration or related field.

Experience

7-10 years experience in customer relationship management.

skills

Excellent command of English both written and spoken.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Proficient in all Microsoft applications.

Superior product knowledge.

A team player with leadership skills.

Maintain a positive attitude focused on customer satisfaction.

department

Customer Relationship Management

Building and maintaining profitable relationships with key customers. Overseeing the relationship with customers handled by the team. Resolving customer complaints quickly and efficiently. Keeping customers updated on the latest products in order to increase sales.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا



==============