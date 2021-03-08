شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن التقديم اليوم والمقابلة بعد أسبوع .. وظائف خالية لجميع المؤهلات والتخصصات (التفاصيل) والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

أعلنت وزارة الشباب والرياضة الادارة المركزية للمشروعات وتدريب الشباب ( الادارة العامة للمشروعات) من خلال مبادرة طور وغير عن العديد من الوظائف حيث يتم التقديم بداية من اليوم ثم يتم تحديد المقابلة في الملتقى التوظيفي الافتراضي يوم الاثنين 15-3-2021 , من الساعة 10 صباحا إلى 3 ظهرا حيث يمكنك عمل المقابلة الشخصية والتواصل مع مسؤولين التوظيف من منزلك بالاضافة الى توفير تدريب مجاني قبل المقابلة للرفع من فرصك في القبول في الوظيفة.

وفيما يلي جميع الوظائف الخالية حتى الان والموجودة حاليا ضمن الملتقى الوظيفى الافتراضي :

1 - لولو Lu Lu هايبر ماركت (انترناشيونال جروب) يطلب للتعين:

الوظائف:

1- بائع اول (قسم السوبر ماركت – قسم الخضار والفاكهة – قسم المأكولات الساخنة – قسم المخبوزات)

2- شيفات (جزارة، بقالة، سمك، خباز افرنجي، خباز لبناني، خباز بلدي، حلواني غربي

---------

مكان العمل: فروع(التجمع الخامس، التجمع الاول)

------

الشروط المشتركة:

- جميع المؤهلات الدراسية وطلبة

- بدون خبرة فيما عادا الشيفات خبرة سنة

- حد اقصى للسن 30 سنة

-------

الحقوق والمميزات المشتركة:

- مرتب مجزي + ارباح سنوية + مكافئات اعياد

- تأمينات طبية واجتماعية

- 9 ساعات عمل

---------

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

=============

2 - شركة يو اكس سينترز UX Centers لخدمات تكنولوجيا المعلومات تطلب للتعين:

1- Technical Support Rerpresentatives(300)

2- Team Leaders (6)

3- IT Specialists (4)

------

• الشروط العامة

1. مؤهلات عليا

2. إيجاده اللغة الانجليزية

3. الانتهاء من الخدمة العسكرية (للذكور)

4. مقيم في الإسكندرية او على الاستعداد للانتقال

5. خبرة مسبقه في مجال خدمة العملاء

--------

• مميزات والحقوق:

1- مرتب أساسي ٥،٥٠٠ ج.م ٢- علاوة تصل ل ٣،٥٠٠ ج.م ٣- تأمينات اجتماعيه و صحية

٤- شيفتات متغيره ٥- توفير مواصلات من و الي مقر الشركه ٦- خصومات على عضوية الجيمات ٧- اشتراك فاليو ٨- ترقية بعد ٦ شهور

---------------------

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

===============

3- Chance2talk Academy (training english online) is looking for:

1- Graphic designer

2- Digital Marketing Specialist

3- English teachers

--------------

Location: 6 October

---------

1- Graphic designer

Create Designs for online platforms (website and social media platforms) in coordination with the digital marketing team.

• Create Designs for print material & offline events in coordination with the Sales & Marketing team such as: Rollups, Brochures, Flyers, Posters, presentations.

- Gender: both

- Experience: 3 years

- • Expert in adobe Photoshop, illustrator, aftereffect and InDesign.

• Advertising agency Background.

• Digital marketing advertising activity (social media - advertising)

-------------

2- Digital Marketing Specialist

Design digital media campaigns aligned with business goals

• Coordinate the creation of digital content (e.g. website, blogs, press releases and podcasts)

• Manage end-to-end digital projects

• Establish our web presence to boost brand awareness

Excellent consulting, writing, editing (photo/video/text), presentation and communication skills

• Gender: Any

• Max age: 35

• Team player

---------

3- English teachers

*S/he will get the chance to use our platform to teach avid learners and join our diverse and experienced pool of instructors.

*Preparing teaching materials.

*Fluent or Native in English is a MUST.

*Passion for teaching.

*Prior experience in teaching IG English is a MUST.

*TEFL or CELTA degree is a plus.

---------------

For applying please fill in this application to attend the fair : اضغط هنا

===============

4 - Al-Moasher Business (Software) is looking for:

1- Odoo Developer

main responsibilities will include: Develop new features and app that users care about. analyze challenge and estimate customer requirements gathered by our business analysts. Define features scope, bring a real value to the product

- From one to two years of experience in same role

-------

2- Ionic Developer

Ionic and angular experience is a must,

Experience in IOS, and android app, Experince in uploading apple store, google plya store and huwai. Experience of HTML/HTML5,CSS/CSS3/Javascript/REST and JSON preferred/strong understanding of RESTful JSON web API design priciples. Experience in using version control systems like Git . To have ionic based projects published in the APP store .

Good experience in Cordova. Good understanding of PWA , Node JS based applications and type script .

--------

3- Full Stack Developer

Working as backend (Laravel) Front End (bootstrap, Java script ,CSS, Angular,Vue GS)

---------

4- Odoo Implementer

Implementer specialist meets with the client after a sale is made. ... Troubleshoot and respond to system requests by providing detailed resolutions to supported customers within the pre-determined time frame of the contracted service level agreement.

----------------

For applying please fill in this application to attend the fair : اضغط هنا

================