لجميع التخصصات والمؤهلات..وظائف خالية في شركة عالمية للهواتف في مصر
نشرت شركة أوبو Oppo العالمية والعاملة بمجال التكنولوجيا والهواتف الذكية عن حاجتها للعديد من الوظائف الخالية لديها في مصر والتي تشمل العديد من التخصصات والمؤهلات :
1 - سائقين رخصة مهنية (خاصة) لفرع الشركة بالقاهرة
-السن: 29 الي 39.
- إجادة بسيطة للغة الإنجليزية.
- يفضل الخبرة السابقة فى التعامل مع الأجانب.
* للتقديم برجاء ملئ البيانات وسيتم تحديد موعد للمقابلة الشخصية.
للتقديم : اضغط هنا
2 - عمال مخازن - (مخزن العبور)
الشروط:
ذكور فقط
- موقف محدد من التجنيد
السن :23-35
- المميزات:
- عقد ثابت
- تأمين طبي واجتماعي
- 8 ساعات عمل يوميا مع امكانية العمل وقت اضافي
- اجازة الجمعة والاجازات الرسمية
- لمن يرغب في التقديم برجاء ملئ الاستمارة على الرابط التالي: اضغط هنا
3 - اوفيس بوى (عمال نظافه و بوفيه) لفرعها بصلاح سالم
للتقديم برجاء ملئ البيانات: اضغط هنا
وسيتم تحديد موعد للمقابله الشخصيه
4 - مشرفين مبيعات (بقسم الاكسسوارات)
المنطقة: الجيزة
*المتطلبات :-
- شباب فقط
- السن من 23 سنة لـ 32 سنة
- خبرة من سنة لسنتين فى مجال المبيعات (يفضل فى مجال الالكترونيات/اكسسوارات الموبيل)
- مؤهل عالى فقط
(راتب ثابت + تامين اجتماعى + تامين طبي + بدلات اخرى)
-ملحوظة: يرجي وجود محل سكن المتقدم بالقرب من منطقة الجيزة
- التواصل عن طريق ارسال السيره الذاتيه فقط
- لمن يرغب في التقديم يرجي ارسال السيرة الذاتية علي:
[email protected]
يرجى تحديد الوظيفه في الايميل
(Accessories Sales Supervisor)
5 - Repair Order Data Analyst (Chinese Speaker)
Job description
* Collect All the Repairing orders in the system operation of the Service Center
* Collect all Quality Feedback then reporting to HQ Service Center.
* Market Survey about our services and other competitor services.
Job qualifications
* Bachelor Degree
*V.Good Command of Chinese & Arabic
* High Communication Skills
* Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, Outlook, Word, and Powerpoint.)
send us your updated CV on the following mail: [email protected]
mention ( Repair Order-Chinese) in the mail subject .
6 - Receptionist (Giza)
Job description
*Receiving the customers' devices
* Handle the customer complaint
* Register all data on the System (customer data and mobile data )
*Complaint analysis
* Contact with the maintenance department
* Contact the warehouse department for the accessories and spare parts price.
* Receiving money from the customer
* Contact with the financial department to finalize all financial cases
Job Requirements
* Bachelor degree
* Max. age: 27-28
* Proven customer support experience.
* V.good English language command.
* Giza Residents
* Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters.
* Excellent communication and presentation skills.
* Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively.
If you are interested please send your updated resume to: [email protected]
7 - warehouse Specialist for branches -Behaira - is currently needed
Job Requirements:
Bachelor's degree
Experience 6 months - 1 year
Fresh graduates are welcomed to apply
Males
Max age: 30
good command of Arabic and English (written, oral ).
High follow up and organizational skills.
Ability to work under pressure.
Very good computer skills (esp. MS Office applications).
al-Behaira residence only
Job Description:
*Receiving the stock orders from the main warehouse and making sure that the quantity is accurate.
* Arrange all spare parts inside the warehouse by the model's codes.
*Make monthly inventory to all spare parts inside the warehouse.
* Prepare the order of the spare parts from the factory.
* Prepare the new device order for the replacement.
* Contact with the maintenance department in all service centers.
* Keeping the old spare parts.
*Register the missing spare parts on the system.
* Report to the manager.
interested candidates send your updated CV to:
[email protected]
mention (warehouse Specialist (Bahira)) in the subject.
8 - Treasury Accountant is currently needed
Location: Nasr city- Cairo
Requirements:
- Bachelor degree in Accounting.
- Age: 27 Max.
-Experience 1 to 2 years as a Treasury accountant
- Very good English
- Excellency in Microsoft office.
If you are interested please send your updated CV to: [email protected]"
& mention (Treasury Accountant) in the mail subject.
-
