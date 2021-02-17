- 1/3
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن المصرية للاتصالات «WE» تعلن عن وظائف خالية (تعرف عليها) والان نبدء بالتفاصيل
نشرت الشركة المصرية للاتصالات WE عن حاجتها لبعض الوظائف الخالية لديها ويمكن لمن تنطبق عليه الشروط التقدم وملء الاستمارة وفق التفاصيل أدناه:
1- Technical Support Agents
Job requirements:
Technical knowledge / background is a must
CCNA Certificate/ Knowledge is a must
Maximum age is 33
Graduates only
Males & Females
Location: Cairo- Alex- Asyut- Qena
English level: Very good
* All interviews and assessments will be online
للتقديم يرجى ملء الاستمارة بالبيانات المطلوبة: اضغط هنا
2 - Technical Engineers for Enterprise Account
Job Requirements:
CCNA Certificate is a must
CCNP knowledge (OSPF- MPLS- BGP) is a must
Max age is 27
Graduates of Computer Science and Engineering faculties
Males & Females
English must be Very good
* All interviews and assessments will be online
للتقديم يرجى ملء الاستمارة بالبيانات المطلوبة: اضغط هنا
