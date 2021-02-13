أخبار مصر

وظائف خالية بالشركة المصرية للاتصالات «WE» للجنسين في القاهرة والمحافظات

0 نشر
أحمد جودة 0 تبليغ

  • 1/3
  • 2/3
  • 3/3

شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن وظائف خالية بالشركة المصرية للاتصالات «WE» للجنسين في القاهرة والمحافظات والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

أبو ظبي - بواسطة نهى اسماعيل - اشترك لتصلك أهم الأخبار

نشرت الشركة المصرية للاتصالات WE عن حاجتها لبعض الوظائف الخالية لديها ويمكن لمن تنطبق عليه الشروط التقدم وملء الاستمارة وفق التفاصيل إدناه :

1- Technical Engineers for Enterprise Account

Job Requirements:
CCNA Certificate is a must
CCNP knowledge (OSPF- MPLS- BGP) is a must
Max age is 27
Graduates of Computer Science and Engineering faculties
Males & Females
English must be Very good
* All interviews and assessments will be online

للتقديم يرجى ملء الاستمارة بالبيانات المطلوبة: اضغط هنا

May be an image of text that says 'し we Stay Ahead weis HIRING ENTERPRISE AGENT Monitor systems to detect needs for repair and implement solutions to prevent customer calls and complaints ensuring efficient provisioning of services at all all times. They receive customer complaints via e-mails/phone calls,open trouble tickets and work solution identification and implementation in coordination with senior staff to minimize disruptions and downtime. Good attitude Organization skills Problem solving skills Computer literacy Customer service Apply Now Enterprise Agent'

=======================

2- Technical Support Agents

Job requirements:
Technical knowledge / background is a must
CCNA Certificate/ Knowledge is a must
Maximum age is 33
Graduates only
Males & Females
Location: Cairo- Alex- Asyut- Qena
English level: Very good
* All interviews and assessments will be online

للتقديم يرجى ملء الاستمارة بالبيانات المطلوبة: اضغط هنا

May be an image of text that says 'し we Stay Ahead weis IS HIRING TECHNICAL SUPPORT AGENT Respond to incoming calls from the customers, answer questions and inquiries, troubleshoot problems and provide information and handle complaints regarding the organization's products or services. Technical Support Agent Good attitude Organization skills -Problem-solving skills -Computer literacy -Customer service Apply Now'

  • الوضع في مصر

  • اصابات

    171,993

  • تعافي

    133,707

  • وفيات

    9,857

الكلمات الدلائليه
MO Nasa

MO Nasa

إقرأ ايضا

قد تقرأ أيضا