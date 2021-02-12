شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بمرتبات تبدأ من 4000 جنيه .. وظائف خالية في القاهرة والمحافظات لجميع المؤهلات والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

أعلنت وزارة الشباب والرياضة الادارة المركزية للمشروعات وتدريب الشباب ( الادارة العامة للمشروعات) من خلال مبادرة طور وغيرعن العديد من الوظائف الخالية في العديد من المجالات نسرد تفاصيلها كما يلي :

1 - شركة راية لتوزيع الاغذية و المشروبات ( فرع حلوان )

احدي شركات راية القابضة - تعلن عن يوم توظيفي ومقابلات مباشرة السبت 13 فبراير 2021

من 10ص الى 4 غصرا والعنوان اسفل الاعلان

بالوظائف التالية :

1- مندوب مبيعات

يقوم بتحقيق المبيعات المطلوبة وفقا لخطوط سير محدده و ذلك باستخدام سيارت التوزيع الخاصه بالشركة بالسائق

خبرة سنة على الاقل

العدد المطلوب ١٠ ( ذكور واناث )

لدية مهارات البيع والتواصل

مؤهل عالي او متوسط

السن حتى 35 عام بحد اقصى

-

2- سائق رخصة مهنية

درجة ( اولى وثانية وثالثة )

ذكور - موقف من التجنيد

السن لايزيد عن 45 عام

العدد المطلوب ١٠

شروط ومميزات عامة للوظائف :

تامينات اجتماعية وطبية و تأمين علي الحياة.

راتب 4000 بالاضافة الي حوافز موسمية.

زيادات سنوية.

مكان العمل حلوان

يشترط خبرة على الاقل عام

لدية لياقة طبية وصحية سليمة

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

والذهاب مباشرا في الميعاد والمكان المحددين:

المقابلات يوم السبت القادم 13 فبراير 2021 من الساعة 10ص الى 4 م

العنوان : كورنيش النيل حلوان - هتنزل عند بنزينة التعاون بكفر العلو بعد اولاد يحى قطع غيار سيارات - يوجد مبنى ازرق بالاتجاة الثانى -وبجانبة يوجد بوابة صفراء كبيرة شركة راية لتوزيع الاغذية والمشروبات

للاستفسار

01029894689

01009052024

يرجى الحضور بالكمامة وقلم شخصى واتباع اجراءات السلامة والصحة ونتمنى التوفيق للجميع

2 - مجموعة صيدليات العزبى تطلب للتعيين:

صيدلى (بكالوريوس صيدلة – خبرة من 6 اشهر الى 6 سنوات)

مكان العمل: التجمع – مدينتي – الرحاب – شبرا – دار السلام – حدائق الاهرام

دمياط - بورسعيد

الشروط:

- شيفتات (مسائي و ليلى)

- الحد الاقصى للسن 35 سنة

- تحديد موقف الجيش

المميزات:

- مرتب مجزى و احتساب سنوات الخبرة السابقة

- عمولة وحوافز

- بدل مواصلات (حدائق الاهرام – التجمعات – مدينتي)

- اجازات سنوية ورسمية

- دورات تدريبية في اقوي مكتب علمي في مصر

- يمكن للصيادلة المكلفين التقديم

للتقديم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

3 - شركة معارض الجمعية ( الاجهزة الكهربائية والسلع المعمرة ) تطلب للتعين:

1- مبيعات داخل المعرض

2- مشرف مبيعات

مكان العمل: مطار القاهرة

الشروط:

- خريجين مؤهل عالي

- حد اقصى للسن 40 سنة

- خبرة لا تقل عن سنتين في المبيعات بفضل جدا نفس المجال

- ذكور واناث

الحقوق:

- مرتب: 2500 ج + 500 اداء + عمولات

- العمل من 9 ص الى 6 م

- بدل اغتراب 400 لو مغترب + اوفر تايم لو تطلب العمل

2- مشرف مبيعات

الاشراف على عملية البيع داخل المعارض وادارة التيم

الشروط:

- خريجين مؤهل عالي

- حد اقصى للسن 45 سنة

- خبرة لا تقل عن 5 سنوات في نفس المجال

- ذكور

الحقوق:

- مرتب: من 4000 ل 5000 حسب الخبرة + عموله نص بالمئه من اجمالي مبيعات التيم

- العمل من 9 ص الى 6 م

- بدل اغتراب 400 لو مغترب + اوفر تايم لو تطلب العمل

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

4 - شركة راية لتوزيع الاغذية و المشروبات تطلب للتعين:

- مشرفين مبيعات

اشراف علي مبيعات التجزئة وكبار العملاء لتحقيق اهداف الشركة

مكان العمل: القاهرة الكبرى – الاسكندرية

الشروط:

- مؤهل عالي خريجين

- خبرة 3 سنوات في مجال الاشراف وخبرة في مجال الاغذية

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

المميزات:

- مرتب: مجزي جدا طبقا للخبرة + العمولات + بدل التنقل

- تأمين صحي واجتماعي وعلى الحياه

- فرص للترقي سريعا

للتقدم للوظيفة يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

5 - شركة كوكى - أمريكانا

وظيفة (مندوب مبيعات)

• بيع وتوزيع منتجات الشركه للعملاء في منطقته البيعية والبحث الدائم عن عملاء جدد.

مكان العمل: المريوطية

شروط الوظيفة:

• مؤهل متوسط حد ادنى.

• يفضل خبرة بمجال مبيعات السلع الاستهلاكية.

• السن لايزيد 30عام.

مميزات العمل:

المرتب: قابل للتفاوض

• تأمين أجتماعى وتأمين طبى خاص.

• منح نقدية مجزية بالأعياد والمدارس.

• صندوق زمالة للمساعدات المالية.

• أرباح سنوية مجزية.

• وسيلة مواصلات.

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

6 - شركة Glamera- health and beauty services تطلب للتعيين :



1- Social Media/Digital Marketing Specialist

2- Web Developer

3- Senior QC

4- Software Implementer

5- Software developer Team leader

6- Sales software Executive

Location: Nasr city

1- Social Media/Digital Marketing Specialist

Job Description:

Generate، edit، publish and share daily content (original text, images, video or HTML)

Set up and optimize company pages within each platform to increase the visibility of company’s social content.

Monitor user engagement and write a creative social media content

Familiar with using a web Content Management System

Manage the content of company's website and all company social media accounts Facebook، Instagram، Twitter, YouTube, etc.

Posting updates to all social media platforms.

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 2-4 years

- Gender: both

- knowledge of web design، web development، CRO and SEO

2- Web Developer

Description:

- Develop computable user interfaces using jQuery، Angular and other libraries.

- Troubleshoot the problems that may face to the customer while serving his/her website.

- Gather feedback from design and technical staff on Web site development needs.

- Build user interface applications and back-end databases using various programming and scripting languages.

- Assist in project planning and Web site design.

- Conceptualize long-term needs of Web development، and plans and manages related projects.

- Make suggestions on creating Web-based technical standards for specific Web sites and the company as a whole.

- Understanding of HTML، XHTML، JavaScript and CSS with ability to rapidly learn and master diverse web technologies and techniques.

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 2-4 years

- Gender: Male

- Experience with ASP.NET MVC، Restful Web API، ASP.NET Core

Experience with C#، ASP.NET، LINQ and MVC framework

Experience with and OOP design patterns

Experience with HTML5/CSS/ JavaScrip (jquery، Angular، bootstrap, etc.)

Experience with SQL DB Scripting

Experience in developing progressive web applications is highly preferred

3- Senior QC

Description:

Designing and developing test cases for software tools and websites to verify product functionality according to user requirements.

Writing dear and concise bug reports and scenarios to ensure clear

communication with the software developer.

Testing software release by executing assigned tests ( Manual and Automated).

Testing web services and APIS.

Reporting overall projects status and generating statistics.

Develop and Maintain Testing plan.

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 2-4 years

- Gender: Male

Proven experience as a QA tester Automation

Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing

Ability to document and troubleshoot errors

Automation testing using Selenium with cucumber (preferred)

Strong SQL knowledge

Excellent communication skills

ISTQB Foundation

ISTQB On Agile

Familiar with SDLC، SQL، IIS,

4- Software Implementer

Description:

Execute implementation appointment with customer accurately and on the time.

Full training to end user on our portal.

Support customers after implementation visit by our support methods.

Attend product functionality briefings and training sessions.

Provide report after visit to sales co to be checked with quality calls.

--------------

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 1-4 years

- Gender: Male

Know district very well.

5- Software developer Team leader

Description:

Develop and/or implement timely، cost effective، and high quality business solutions to meet customer needs, using approved methodologies and standards.

Provide root cause analysis، efficient production support and maintenance / enhancements for existing applications. This includes application debugging and memory leak analysis.

Support project planning by providing accurate estimates and status reports and by meeting deliverables.

-----

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 3-4 years

- Gender: Male

2+ years as software architect/technical lead

1+ year experience with agile methodologies (SCRUM)

Strong experience working in all project life-cycles، in team

Ability to mentor development staffs while implementing best practices and improving the development processes

Excellent knowledge of ASP.NET (MVC)، C#، .Net Framework , Entity Framework, Windows OS and API's, Visual Studio, Unit testing within VS 2015

Proficiency with Web Services and Web Technologies

Proficiency with continuous integration tools and techniques

Excellent knowledge of SQL Server

Excellent knowledge of web-development technologies: HTML5، JQuery، Javascript, Angular

Very good knowledge of OOP and OOD، design patterns، n-tier applications, distributed applications, SOA

Experience with WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)، WWF (Windows Workflow Foundation) and WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) is considered an advantage

6- Sales software Executive

Description:

Initiates sales process by scheduling appointments; making initial presentation; Understanding account requirements.

Effectively maintains and retains existing customers by building long-term relationships.

Builds customer base by meeting with potential clients and educating them on the benefits of our products and services.

Expands sales in new and existing accounts by introducing new products and services; developing new applications.

Responds to all inquiries and sales requests within specified period.

------

Requirements:

- Bachelor Degree Holder

- Experience: 1-4 years

- Gender: Male

General Benefits:

- Salary: Negotiable

- Social and Medical Insurance – Kpis

For Applying:

- Send your cv on: [email protected]

Subject: (Job Title + 404) For example ( Web Developer + 404)

7- شركة Weconst for IT Solutions تطلب للتعيين:

1- B2B Sales Executive

Location: Mohanseen

Description:

Sell our software solutions (Nationally & Internationally)

Conducting Sales visits، solution demonstrations and presentations

Set up meetings with potential clients and listen to their wishes and concerns

Build long-term relationships with existing، as well as، new clients.

Monitor and report on market and competitor activities and provide relevant reports and information

-----

Requirements

- Bachelor of Degree

- From 0 to 3 years of experience in same field

- Maximum age 27

Benefits

- Salary 2500 Fresh- 4500 For experience

- 8 work hours

- 2 days off

- Commission

- social and medical insurance

For Applying:

Send your cv on: [email protected]

Subject: (B2B Sales Executive )

