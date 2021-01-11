شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن «الشباب والرياضة» تعلن عن وظائف خالية في كبرى الشركات لجميع المؤهلات (التفاصيل) والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

أعلنت وزارة الشباب والرياضة الادارة المركزية للمشروعات وتدريب الشباب ( الادارة العامة للمشروعات) بالتعاون مع شركة مايكروسوفت ومؤسسة كير مصر للتنمية ومن خلال مشروع طور وغير عن الوظائف التالية:

1- شركة العربي للاجهزة الكهربائية تطلب للتعين:



فنى صيانة عدد 38 شاب

1- فنى اجهزة منزلية

2- فنى شاشات

-------------

اماكن العمل: القاهرة والجيزة والقليوبية (وسط البلد- السلام- المطرية – حلوان- بدرشين- برجيل – امبابة- طوخ- شبين القناطر)

- كفر الشيخ

- الشرقية

--------------------------------------

الشروط المشتركة:

- مؤهل عالي ومتوسط (معهد أو دبلوم صناعي)

- اقصى حد للسن 30 سنة

- موقف محدد من التجنيد

- خبرة سابقة في المجال

------

الحقوق والمميزات:

- مرتبات مجزية

- وجبات وارباح سنوية

- خطوط مواصلات

- فرصة للترقي

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

===========================

2- اوريون للصناعات الغذائية تطلب للتعين:



- امين مخازن ثلاجات

-------------

مكان العمل: اكتوبر

-------------

الوصف:

امين مخزن مسؤل عن مخازن التلاجه ومعام الاستلام والتسليم والجرد

وادخال البيانات على السيستم

الشروط:

- خريجين مؤهلات عليا

- ذكور فقط

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

- خبرة في مخازن الثلاجات ومصانع الصناعات الغذائية

- جيد بالانجليزية

------

الحقوق:

- مرتب: 4000

- من 8 ص ل 4 م ساعات عمل

- مواصلات

- تأمين اجتماعى- تأمين طبى

--------

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

================================

3- مصر الخليج للصناعات الحديثة تطلب للتعين:



1- عامل انتاج

مسؤول عن تجميع وتركيب الاحذية

2- عامل طباعة

مسؤول عن الطباعه على الاحذية

-------------

مكان العمل: العاشر من رمضان

------------

الشروط المشتركة:

- مؤهل متوسط خريجين

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

-------

الحقوق والمميزات:

- المرتب: 1900 ج

- مواعيد عمل: من 7 ص إلى 3 عصرا

- تامينات

- مواصلات ( بلبيس-ابو حماد- بردين -العاشر من رمضان )

----------

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

===============================

4- مجموعة مطاعم مورى انترناشيونال تطلب للتعين:



1- ويتر

2- مساعد ويتر

عمل على نظافة واستعداد مناطق تقديم الطعام لاستقبال الزبائن

3- استيوارد

-----------

مكان العمل: التجمع / مدينة نصر / الزمالك/ المهندسين / اكتوبر / مصر الجديده / الماظه / المعادى

--------

الشروط المشتركة:

- مؤهل متوسط وعالي لكل الوظائف معادا استيوارد بدون مؤهل

- ذكور

- خبرة في نفس المجال

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

-----------

الحقوق والمزايا:

- المرتب: حسب الخبرة

- العمل 8 ساعات

- تأمينات

------------------------

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

=============================

5- Unitech Egypt for Building Materials is looking for



1- Technical Sales Engineers

2- Sales Coordinator

3- Sales Supervisor

------------

1- Technical Sales Engineers

Location: 6th of October City

----------

Description:

Searching for new clients who could benefit from your products in a designated region

Traveling to visit potential clients

Establishing new، and maintaining existing, relationships with customers

Managing and interpreting customer requirements0

Persuading clients that a product or service will best satisfy their needs

Offering after-sales support services Administering client accounts

-----

Requirements

- Bachelor of Engineering

- From 1 to 2 years of experience in same field

- Having a car is a must.

- Experience is waterproof & acquistic solution sales preferred

- Maximum age 35

---------

2- Sales Coordinator

Location: Downtown، Cairo

----------

Description:

Coordinate sales team by managing schedules، filing important documents and communicating relevant information

Ensure the adequacy of sales-related equipment or material

Respond to complaints from customers and give after-sales support when requested

Store and sort financial and non-financial data in electronic form and present reports

-----

Requirements

- Bachelor of Commerce or relative Major

- From 1 to 3 years of experience in same field

- Proven experience Administration; experience as a sales coordinator or any other administrative

- Maximum age 30

---------

3- Sales Supervisor

Location: Downtown، Cairo

----------

Description:

Manage sales team

conduct analysis sales reports

Searching for new clients who could benefit from your products in a designated region

Traveling to visit potential clients

Establishing new، and maintaining existing, relationships with customers

Managing and interpreting customer requirements

Persuading clients that a product or service will best satisfy their needs

Calculating client quotations

Negotiating tender and contract terms

-----

Requirements

- Bachelor of Commerce or relative Major

- From 5 to 7 years of experience in same field

- Having a car is a must.

Experience in power tools sales

Managerial skills

- Maximum age 40

-----------

Benefits for all jobs:

- Salary Negotiable

- 8 work hours

- 2 days off

- Annual bonus، social and medical insurance

----------

For Applying:

Send your cv on: [email protected]

Subject: (Job Title + 319) for example (Sales Supervisor + 319)



====================================

6- Wadi El Neil Cement is looking for



- Commercial System Support

-----

Location: Masr El Gdeida

----

Description:

‎- Monitor commercial & logistics processes and validate that they ‎aligned with company polices & procedures.‎ ‎

- Support commercial/logistics department for any requirement related to ‎the commercial system (SAP- SD Module)‎ ‎

- Provide offline support (after working hours) to ensure the stability of the ‎system.‎ ‎

- Perform daily matching and ensure data integrity

‎- Design، Implement, and support any new commercial projects.‎

-----

Requirements:

- Bachelor of #computer_engineer or #equivalent (#computer_science، computer ‎& information,...etc)‎

‎- Experience in #Database_management_system. (Preferred #SQL_Server)‎

‎- Experience in #programming (Preferred)‎

‎- Background in Design program is preferred

‎- Experience from 1 to 2 years.‎

- Maximum age 27 years

---------

Benefits:

- Salary: 5000 + Profit share

- From 9 am to 5 pm

- 2 days off

- Mobile allowance

--------

For Applying:

- Send your cv on: [email protected]

Subject: (Commercial System Support + 400)