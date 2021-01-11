شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن «الشباب والرياضة» تعلن عن وظائف خالية في كبرى الشركات لجميع المؤهلات (التفاصيل) والان نبدء بالتفاصيل
أبو ظبي - بواسطة نهى اسماعيل - اشترك لتصلك أهم الأخبار
أعلنت وزارة الشباب والرياضة الادارة المركزية للمشروعات وتدريب الشباب ( الادارة العامة للمشروعات) بالتعاون مع شركة مايكروسوفت ومؤسسة كير مصر للتنمية ومن خلال مشروع طور وغير عن الوظائف التالية:
1- شركة العربي للاجهزة الكهربائية تطلب للتعين:
فنى صيانة عدد 38 شاب
1- فنى اجهزة منزلية
2- فنى شاشات
-------------
اماكن العمل: القاهرة والجيزة والقليوبية (وسط البلد- السلام- المطرية – حلوان- بدرشين- برجيل – امبابة- طوخ- شبين القناطر)
- كفر الشيخ
- الشرقية
--------------------------------------
الشروط المشتركة:
- مؤهل عالي ومتوسط (معهد أو دبلوم صناعي)
- اقصى حد للسن 30 سنة
- موقف محدد من التجنيد
- خبرة سابقة في المجال
------
الحقوق والمميزات:
- مرتبات مجزية
- وجبات وارباح سنوية
- خطوط مواصلات
- فرصة للترقي
للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا
===========================
2- اوريون للصناعات الغذائية تطلب للتعين:
- امين مخازن ثلاجات
-------------
مكان العمل: اكتوبر
-------------
الوصف:
امين مخزن مسؤل عن مخازن التلاجه ومعام الاستلام والتسليم والجرد
وادخال البيانات على السيستم
الشروط:
- خريجين مؤهلات عليا
- ذكور فقط
- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة
- خبرة في مخازن الثلاجات ومصانع الصناعات الغذائية
- جيد بالانجليزية
------
الحقوق:
- مرتب: 4000
- من 8 ص ل 4 م ساعات عمل
- مواصلات
- تأمين اجتماعى- تأمين طبى
--------
للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا
================================
3- مصر الخليج للصناعات الحديثة تطلب للتعين:
1- عامل انتاج
مسؤول عن تجميع وتركيب الاحذية
2- عامل طباعة
مسؤول عن الطباعه على الاحذية
-------------
مكان العمل: العاشر من رمضان
------------
الشروط المشتركة:
- مؤهل متوسط خريجين
- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة
-------
الحقوق والمميزات:
- المرتب: 1900 ج
- مواعيد عمل: من 7 ص إلى 3 عصرا
- تامينات
- مواصلات ( بلبيس-ابو حماد- بردين -العاشر من رمضان )
----------
للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا
===============================
4- مجموعة مطاعم مورى انترناشيونال تطلب للتعين:
1- ويتر
2- مساعد ويتر
عمل على نظافة واستعداد مناطق تقديم الطعام لاستقبال الزبائن
3- استيوارد
-----------
مكان العمل: التجمع / مدينة نصر / الزمالك/ المهندسين / اكتوبر / مصر الجديده / الماظه / المعادى
--------
الشروط المشتركة:
- مؤهل متوسط وعالي لكل الوظائف معادا استيوارد بدون مؤهل
- ذكور
- خبرة في نفس المجال
- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة
-----------
الحقوق والمزايا:
- المرتب: حسب الخبرة
- العمل 8 ساعات
- تأمينات
------------------------
للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا
=============================
5- Unitech Egypt for Building Materials is looking for
1- Technical Sales Engineers
2- Sales Coordinator
3- Sales Supervisor
------------
1- Technical Sales Engineers
Location: 6th of October City
----------
Description:
Searching for new clients who could benefit from your products in a designated region
Traveling to visit potential clients
Establishing new، and maintaining existing, relationships with customers
Managing and interpreting customer requirements0
Persuading clients that a product or service will best satisfy their needs
Offering after-sales support services Administering client accounts
-----
Requirements
- Bachelor of Engineering
- From 1 to 2 years of experience in same field
- Having a car is a must.
- Experience is waterproof & acquistic solution sales preferred
- Maximum age 35
---------
2- Sales Coordinator
Location: Downtown، Cairo
----------
Description:
Coordinate sales team by managing schedules، filing important documents and communicating relevant information
Ensure the adequacy of sales-related equipment or material
Respond to complaints from customers and give after-sales support when requested
Store and sort financial and non-financial data in electronic form and present reports
-----
Requirements
- Bachelor of Commerce or relative Major
- From 1 to 3 years of experience in same field
- Proven experience Administration; experience as a sales coordinator or any other administrative
- Maximum age 30
---------
3- Sales Supervisor
Location: Downtown، Cairo
----------
Description:
Manage sales team
conduct analysis sales reports
Searching for new clients who could benefit from your products in a designated region
Traveling to visit potential clients
Establishing new، and maintaining existing, relationships with customers
Managing and interpreting customer requirements
Persuading clients that a product or service will best satisfy their needs
Calculating client quotations
Negotiating tender and contract terms
-----
Requirements
- Bachelor of Commerce or relative Major
- From 5 to 7 years of experience in same field
- Having a car is a must.
Experience in power tools sales
Managerial skills
- Maximum age 40
-----------
Benefits for all jobs:
- Salary Negotiable
- 8 work hours
- 2 days off
- Annual bonus، social and medical insurance
----------
For Applying:
Send your cv on: [email protected]
Subject: (Job Title + 319) for example (Sales Supervisor + 319)
====================================
6- Wadi El Neil Cement is looking for
- Commercial System Support
-----
Location: Masr El Gdeida
----
Description:
- Monitor commercial & logistics processes and validate that they aligned with company polices & procedures.
- Support commercial/logistics department for any requirement related to the commercial system (SAP- SD Module)
- Provide offline support (after working hours) to ensure the stability of the system.
- Perform daily matching and ensure data integrity
- Design، Implement, and support any new commercial projects.
-----
Requirements:
- Bachelor of #computer_engineer or #equivalent (#computer_science، computer & information,...etc)
- Experience in #Database_management_system. (Preferred #SQL_Server)
- Experience in #programming (Preferred)
- Background in Design program is preferred
- Experience from 1 to 2 years.
- Maximum age 27 years
---------
Benefits:
- Salary: 5000 + Profit share
- From 9 am to 5 pm
- 2 days off
- Mobile allowance
--------
For Applying:
- Send your cv on: [email protected]
Subject: (Commercial System Support + 400)
-
الوضع في مصر
-
اصابات
149,792
-
تعافي
118,900
-
وفيات
8,197