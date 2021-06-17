شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن النيابة تترجم لقاء النائب العام مع السفير الإيطالى بشأن ريجينى بالإنجليزية والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - ترجمت النيابة العامة عبر صفحاتها الرسمية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعى والفيس بوك تفاصيل البيان الصادر عن النيابة فيما يخص لقاء المستشار حمادة الصاوى النائب العام، أول أمس الثلاثاء، مع السفير الإيطالي جيامباولو كانتيني وسكرتير أول السفارة الإيطالية بمصر جوليا مانت لتسليم نسختين رسميتين من تصرف النيابة العامة في واقعة وفاة الطالب الإيطالي جوليو ريجيني بمقر مكتب النائب العام بالقاهرة، إلى اللغة الانجليزية.

وسلم المستشار حماده الصاوي النائب العام السفير الإيطالي نسختين رسميتين من تصرف النيابة العامة في واقعة وفاة الطالب الإيطالي جوليو ريجيني بمقر مكتب النائب العام بالقاهرة باللغتين العربية والإيطالية، والتي كانت قد انتهت فيه إلى التقرير مؤقتًا بأن لا وجه لإقامة الدعوى الجنائية لعدم معرفة الفاعل، وتكليف جهات البحث بتكثيف التحريات. كما تسلَّم السفير الإيطالي في ذات اللقاء ردَّ السلطات القضائية الكِينية على طلب المساعدة القضائية المرسل إليها من «النيابة العامة المصرية» الذي تضمن نفي ما أُثير بشأن سماع ضابط شرطة كيني روايةً من ضابط شرطة مصري خلال لقاء أمني بالعاصمة الكينية تضمنت الادعاء بوجود دور للأخير في خطف «ريجيني» بمصر والاعتداء عليه. وأشار المستشار حماده الصاوي النائب العام خلالَ اللقاء إلى ضرورة طرح كافَّة الأوراق المسلَّمة إلى السفير إلى الإيطالي أمامَ المحكمة التي تنظر القضية في إيطاليا؛ لتضمنها تفنيدًا مفصَّلًا ودحضًا لكل ما أُثير حولَ الضباط المصريين المشتبه بهم فى الواقعة. وإلى النسخة الإنجليزية التى ترجمتها النيابة العامة: وإلى النسخة الإنجليزية التى ترجمتها النيابة العامة:

The Attorney General handed over the Italian ambassador the public prosecution results regarding the death of Regeni

The Attorney General met today 15th of June the Italian ambassador to Egypt 'Giampaolo Cantini', and the first secretary of the Italian embassy to Egypt 'Giulia Mantini', at the headquarter of the attorney general in Cairo, in the presence of the assistant of the minister of foreign affairs for European affairs, ambassador Badr abdel ati and the head of appeals court/the head of the department of international cooperation in attorney general office. The meeting held to discuss the common judicial issues between the two countries, particularly

the death of the Italian student 'Giulio Regeni'. The Attorney General handed over the Italian ambassador in the meeting official copies of the public prosecutions results regarding the mentioned case, two copies written in Arabic and Italian languages, which ended to the fact that; it doesn't make sense according to the report to initiate a criminal prosecution because no offender could identified, and investigation bodies will be tasked with intensifying investigations.

Among the documents which the Italian ambassador received was the Kenyan judicial authorities reply to the Egyptian prosecution's inquiry about reports in Italian media alleging that a Kenyan policeman claimed he heard from an Egyptian officer during a meeting in the Kenyan capital that he had a role in kidnapping and abusing Regeni in Egypt, and also the reports of some media means about a visit of the deputy of the Italian attorney general -which in charge of the investigation in this case- to Kenya, and he has heard the mentioned Kenyan officer testimony, in the shed of the framework of judicial cooperation between Kenya and Rome prosecutions. In addition to that the Italian ambassador received documents about the reports regarding what has been raised during the discussions between the Egyptian and Italian investigation teams; given that the Kenyan authority reply doesn't include a mention to what has been reported by the Italian media about a visit of the deputy of the Italian attorney general to Kenya that included a hearing to the Kenyan officer statement.

The Attorney General stressed during the meeting the need of handing over all the document, which the Italian ambassador has been received, before the Italian court that handling this case, because these documents including a detailed refute of all the allegations about suspected Egyptian officers in this case.