رواتب تصل لـ3500 دولار شهريا.. وظائف خالية في السفارتين الأمريكية والبريطانية بالقاهرة
تواصل المصري اليوم خدمة نشر العديد من الوظائف الخالية لجميع المؤهلات وللعديد من التخصصات والتي نشرت عبر المواقع الرسمية للهيئات أو المؤسسات أو المصانع أو عبر صفحاتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وذلك قي القطاع العام والخاص.
وأعلنت السفارة الأمريكية والسفارة البريطانية على موقعيهما في مصر عن طلبهما بعض الوظائف، وننشر تفاصيها ورابط التقديم كما يلي:
أولا: السفارة الأمريكية
1- مساعد موارد بشرية (مستشار توظيف عام) (USEFMs )- HR Assistant (Global Employment Advisor)
جدول العمل لهذه الوظيفة هو: دوام كامل 40 ساعة / أسبوع.
المرتب: 42570 دولارا في السنة
المكان: السفارة الامريكية بالقاهرة
تاريخ اغلاق التقديم: 06/02/2021
للمزيد من التفاصيل وللتقديم: اضغط هنا
2- مساعد إدارة إدارية- Administrative Management Assistant (All Interested Applicants)
جدول العمل لهذه الوظيفة هو دوام كامل 40 ساعة / أسبوع. ويجب أن يكون المرشح قادرًا على بدء العمل في فترة زمنية قريبة
المرتب: 265،979 جنيه في السنة
المكان: السفارة الامريكية بالقاهرة
تاريخ اغلاق التقديم:06/03/2021
للمزيد من التفاصيل وللتقديم: اضغط هنا
3- منسق Identification (ID) Coordinator (USEFMs
جدول العمل لهذه الوظيفة هو: دوام جزئي 32 ساعة / أسبوع.
المرتب: 38،056 دولار في السنة
المكان: السفارة الامريكية بالقاهرة
تاريخ اغلاق التقديم: 06/06/2021
للمزيد من التفاصيل وللتقديم: اضغط هنا
===========================
ثانيا : السفارة البريطانية
الوظيفة المطلوبة : نائب مدير دولي - Deputy Country Director
دور قيادي في فريق إدارة التجارة الدولية (DIT) مكون من 10 أشخاص في القاهرة. ويعد الفريق واحدًا من أفضل الفرق أداءً في إفريقيا ، ويحصل على استقلالية كبيرة لقيادة أجزاء كبيرة من عملياتنا المعقدة بشكل متزايد في مصر.
وزارة التجارة الدولية (DIT) هي منظمة ترويج للتجارة والتفاوض في المملكة المتحدة حيث نشجع الشركات البريطانية في الخارج وجذب الاستثمار الأجنبي ولدينا 3000 موظف في جميع أنحاء العالم في أكثر من 100 دولة.
Job Category
Department for International Trade roles (DIT)
Job Description (Roles and Responsibilities)
The Department for International Trade (DIT) at the British Embassy in Cairo invites applications for the position of Deputy Country Director grade C5 (L).
This is an exciting leadership role in the Department for International Trade (DIT) team of 10 people in Cairo. The team is one of the highest performing in Africa, and you will be given significant autonomy to drive large parts of our increasingly complex operation in Egypt.
Overview:
The Department for International Trade (DIT) is the Trade Promotion and Negotiation organisation for the UK. We promote UK businesses overseas and attract foreign investment to our shores. We have 3,000 staff across the globe in over 100 countries. Our aspiration is to address some of the challenges facing the UK, by helping British businesses to internationalise and grow overseas.
DIT Africa is one of the nine DIT global networks and is led by Emma Wade-Smith, HM Trade Commissioner (HMTC) for Africa. The Africa Region is exciting and energising and UK firms have a strong presence here, making the UK the second largest investor on the continent. With some of the strongest growing economies in the world and booming population growth, there are numerous more opportunities for UK firms from tech start-ups in the West to infrastructure in the East. The Network’s role is to promote these opportunities and position the UK as the continent’s number one trading partner and investor.
Required competencies
Changing and Improving, Building Capability for All, Achieving Commercial Outcomes, Managing a Quality Service
Application deadline : 2-6-2021
Grade
C5 (L)
Type of Position
Fixed Term, Full-time
Working hours per week
36
Duration of Post
12 months
Region
Middle East & North Africa
Country/Territory
Egypt
Location (City)
Cairo
Type of Post
British Embassy
Number of vacancies : 1
Starting monthly salary (USD) : 2,733
Start Date : 1-7-2021
للمزيد من التفاصيل وللتقديم : اضغط هنا