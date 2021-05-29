شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن رواتب تصل لـ3500 دولار شهريا.. وظائف خالية في السفارتين الأمريكية والبريطانية بالقاهرة والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

تواصل المصري اليوم خدمة نشر العديد من الوظائف الخالية لجميع المؤهلات وللعديد من التخصصات والتي نشرت عبر المواقع الرسمية للهيئات أو المؤسسات أو المصانع أو عبر صفحاتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وذلك قي القطاع العام والخاص.

وأعلنت السفارة الأمريكية والسفارة البريطانية على موقعيهما في مصر عن طلبهما بعض الوظائف، وننشر تفاصيها ورابط التقديم كما يلي:

أولا: السفارة الأمريكية

1- مساعد موارد بشرية (مستشار توظيف عام) (USEFMs )- HR Assistant (Global Employment Advisor)

جدول العمل لهذه الوظيفة هو: دوام كامل 40 ساعة / أسبوع.

المرتب: 42570 دولارا في السنة

المكان: السفارة الامريكية بالقاهرة

تاريخ اغلاق التقديم: 06/02/2021

2- مساعد إدارة إدارية- Administrative Management Assistant (All Interested Applicants)

جدول العمل لهذه الوظيفة هو دوام كامل 40 ساعة / أسبوع. ويجب أن يكون المرشح قادرًا على بدء العمل في فترة زمنية قريبة

المرتب: 265،979 جنيه في السنة

المكان: السفارة الامريكية بالقاهرة

تاريخ اغلاق التقديم:06/03/2021

3- منسق Identification (ID) Coordinator (USEFMs

جدول العمل لهذه الوظيفة هو: دوام جزئي 32 ساعة / أسبوع.

المرتب: 38،056 دولار في السنة

المكان: السفارة الامريكية بالقاهرة

تاريخ اغلاق التقديم: 06/06/2021

===========================

ثانيا : السفارة البريطانية

الوظيفة المطلوبة : نائب مدير دولي - Deputy Country Director

دور قيادي في فريق إدارة التجارة الدولية (DIT) مكون من 10 أشخاص في القاهرة. ويعد الفريق واحدًا من أفضل الفرق أداءً في إفريقيا ، ويحصل على استقلالية كبيرة لقيادة أجزاء كبيرة من عملياتنا المعقدة بشكل متزايد في مصر.

وزارة التجارة الدولية (DIT) هي منظمة ترويج للتجارة والتفاوض في المملكة المتحدة حيث نشجع الشركات البريطانية في الخارج وجذب الاستثمار الأجنبي ولدينا 3000 موظف في جميع أنحاء العالم في أكثر من 100 دولة.

Job Category

Department for International Trade roles (DIT)

Job Description (Roles and Responsibilities)

The Department for International Trade (DIT) at the British Embassy in Cairo invites applications for the position of Deputy Country Director grade C5 (L).

This is an exciting leadership role in the Department for International Trade (DIT) team of 10 people in Cairo. The team is one of the highest performing in Africa, and you will be given significant autonomy to drive large parts of our increasingly complex operation in Egypt.

Overview:

The Department for International Trade (DIT) is the Trade Promotion and Negotiation organisation for the UK. We promote UK businesses overseas and attract foreign investment to our shores. We have 3,000 staff across the globe in over 100 countries. Our aspiration is to address some of the challenges facing the UK, by helping British businesses to internationalise and grow overseas.

DIT Africa is one of the nine DIT global networks and is led by Emma Wade-Smith, HM Trade Commissioner (HMTC) for Africa. The Africa Region is exciting and energising and UK firms have a strong presence here, making the UK the second largest investor on the continent. With some of the strongest growing economies in the world and booming population growth, there are numerous more opportunities for UK firms from tech start-ups in the West to infrastructure in the East. The Network’s role is to promote these opportunities and position the UK as the continent’s number one trading partner and investor.

Required competencies

Changing and Improving, Building Capability for All, Achieving Commercial Outcomes, Managing a Quality Service

Application deadline : 2-6-2021

Grade

C5 (L)

Type of Position

Fixed Term, Full-time

Working hours per week

36

Duration of Post

12 months

Region

Middle East & North Africa

Country/Territory

Egypt

Location (City)

Cairo

Type of Post

British Embassy

Number of vacancies : 1

Starting monthly salary (USD) : 2,733

Start Date : 1-7-2021

