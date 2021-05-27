شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن وظائف خالية لجميع المؤهلات في القاهرة والمحافظات والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

تواصل المصري اليوم خدمة نشر العديد من الوظائف الخالية لجميع المؤهلات وللعديد من التخصصات والتي نشرت عبر المواقع الرسمية للهيئات أو المؤسسات أو المصانع أو عبر صفحاتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي؛ وذلك في القطاع العام والخاص أو ضمن مبادرة طوّر وغيّر التابعة لوزارة الشباب والرياضة علمًا بأن هناك مقابلات يتم التقديم لها والذهاب مباشرة لموعد المقابلة المحدد مسبقا وفقًا لكل وظيفة.

وفيما يلي جميع الوظائف المطلوبة وفقا لكل شركة في الشروط والتفاصيل ورابط التقديم أدناه:

1- شركة أمان للتمويل متناهى الصغر تطلب مسؤول نظم المعلومات في محافظة المنيا :

المهام_الوظيفية :

- إتخاذ الإجراءات والقرارات التي تضمن تأمين أجهزة الحاسب الآلي والبرامج المستخدمة وعدم إختراقها.

- متابعة إتصال أجهزة الحاسب الآلي المختلفة بالفروع بقاعدة البيانات الرئيسية والعمل على حل المشكلات الفنية .

- تنفيذ صلاحيات المستخدمين على برامج الحاسب الآلي المستخدمة.

- رفع تقارير بالحالة الفنية لأجهزة الحاسب الآلي والطابعات والصيانة المطلوبة.

- القيام بما يسند إليه من أعمال أخرى مماثلة.

المتطلبات_الوظيفية:

- مؤهل عالي مناسب

- خبرة سنتين في نفس مجال العمل.

- إجادة تامة إستخدام الحاسب الآلي.

- مقييم بمحافظة المنيا

يتم ارسال السيره الذاتيه على الميل التالي

مع كتابه اسم الوظيفه في خانة الموضوع .

[email protected]

للتواصل واتس_اب فقط :

MR. Raafat Fawzy

01146699196

2- بيم ماركت يطلب للتعيين BIM Market :

الوظائف:

اولا: موظف فرع- مرتب ( 2700 )

ثانيا: مساعد مسؤول فرع- مرتب (3100 )

ثالثا: مسؤول فرع بمرتب (4000 )

أماكن العمل: فروع الشركة بالسادس من أكتوبر

مميزات وحقوق العمل:

1- تأمين اجتماعي 2- تأمين طبى 3- مكان عمل لائق ومرتبات جيدة

- تتميز الشركة بالترقيات والحوافز المستمرة للعاملين لديها وتطويرهم وتدريبهم بشكل مستمر وهو ما يجعلها أكثر نموا وبيئة عمل مناسبة للجميع ومستمرة

شروط العمل :

1- مؤهل عال أو فوق متوسط أو متوسط

2- تحديد الموقف من التجنيد للذكور

3- أن يكون متفرغا للعمل

4- مقبول باللغة الإنجليزية

5- ألا يزيد السن على 35 عاما

6- ذكور وإناث

7- مساعد ومسؤول الفرع يشترط الخبرة

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

3- شركة iTWorx العاملة في مجال البرمجة وتكنولوجيا المعلومات تطلب :

Executive Assistant to President-

Career Level:

Mid Career

Employment Type:

Full time

Function:

Administration

This role requires a high level of attention and focus – constantly ensuring that the needs and requirements of the President are pre-empted، and effectively managed at all times. Exceptional relationship skills and being highly organised are a must.

Job responsibilities:

• Diary and calendar management for President

• Anticipating needs at all times: briefing for meetings، document preparation

• Management and coordination of agendas for 1:1 and direct report meetings with President

• Attend all senior leadership meetings to create agendas، take minutes, provide reporting and follow up

• Prepare any presentation or reports needed

• Travel bookings and management

• B.Sc degree

• Minimum of 5 years’ experience.

• Exceptional written and oral communication in English

للتقديم: اضغط هنا

4- مجموعة ماجد الفطيم في مصر تطلب :

Head of Finance Services Delivery-

Role Purpose:

The role will be accountable for Finance Service Delivery covering 3 towers (R2R، P2P, O2C) with direct manager responsibility for 3 Tower leads as well as indirect responsibility for approximately 300+ finance team supporting 5 different MAF OPCOs (MAF Holding, MAF Retail, MAF Properties, MAF LEC and MAF Lifestyle) in 16 different countries. The head of finance shared services delivery will be building an effective partnership between the Finance towers and the Finance community in the different OpCos.

Role Details – Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:

Establish the Finance Shared Services organizational structure and build the team with clear lines of responsibility and accountability، and defined objectives

Responsible for the overall Performance of the 3 different Finance Process towers: Record to report، Order to Cash and Purchase to Pay

Responsible for Developing People & Teams- by ensuring on-the-job-experiences، quality development goals provided, meaningful career conversations and timely coaching and feedback for all the team members along with performance review and appraisals.

Establish the Shared Services ways of working with clear lines of responsibility and accountability، and defined objectives.

Be a role model for ethics، integrity and trust in all areas & lead by example for the entire Cairo finance team

Lead the achievement of metrics and monitor and adherence to agreed targets specified for the Finance Team. Continuously monitor performance against objectives to ensure that identified metric targets are achieved.

Ensure All Finance operations KPIs are met and communicated to business key stakeholders with clear continuous improvement actions are in place.

Job Dimension – (E.g. Revenue & Budget size، Sales Volume etc.)

Support 5 MAF OPCOs (MAF Holding، MAF Retail, MAF Properties, MAF LEC and MAF lifestyle) covering 3 finance towers.

Manage a team of 300+ finance team in Egypt and 100+ finance team at onshore (different countries)

Functional/Technical Competencies:

Leadership skills consistent with MAF Leadership Framework

Deep understanding of emerging trends and shared services leading practices

Key Executive and Senior Stakeholder’s management

Strategic and Operational Organizational agility

Change Leadership، influencing and communication skills

Personal Characteristics and Required Background:

Skillset (job specific technical skills and behavioral competencies needed)

Very good knowledge of Finance processes within BPO/SSC

Practical knowledge of Finance SLAs and workload management

Time management – ability to focus and get things done and know what business is critical; able to deal with conflicting priorities and ambiguity

Co-ordination/planning/resource allocation – ability to bring together different people with conflicting schedules/ideas and meet deadlines

Minimum experience

15+ years of general professional experience in the area of finance operations including at least 10 years of leadership experience in finance delivery

Experience of working across different sectors in different countries would be preferable

Proven experience in global team management (100+ FTE)

Practical knowledge of SLAs and workload management

Experience of working in major ERP systems (SAP، Oracle)

Minimum Qualifications/education

University Degree with professional Finance Qualification (CA، CPA, ACCA, CIMA) or MBA.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا

5- شركة دومتى واحدة من أكبر الشركات بقطاع التصنيع الغذائى FMCG

تطلب للتعين فورا ( خبرة وبدون خبرة ):

- أخصائي مبيعات (بجميع المحافظات)

مميزات وحقوق العمل بالشركة والشروط:-

1. تأمين اجتماعى- تأمين صحى

2. مرتب جيد + أرباح سنوية + ترقيات + زياده سنوية

3. توفير تدريب على مهارات الإنتاج والعمل والتنمية البشرية

) -الموهل بداية من يقراء ويكتب حتي عالي للمبيعات- موقف للتجنيد للذكور )

8 ساعات عمل فقط- ثلاث ورديات

للتقدم للوظائف يرجى ملء الرابط التالى: اضغط هنا وهيتم التواصل معاك

6- شركة لؤطة للاستوكات والملابس الأوروبية تطلب للتعيين:

1- مديري فروع

2- بائعين داخل الفرع

مكان العمل:

شبرا مصر- المقطم- حلوان أكتوبر- حدائق القبة- حدائق المعادي- حلوان- السيدة زينب- عين شمس

--------

الشروط:

- مؤهل عال- فوق متوسط- متوسط- دبلوم

- ذكور وإناث

- خبرة نفس المجال

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

الحقوق والمميزات المشتركة:

- المرتب 3500 لمدير الفرع + عمولة كبيرة

- المرتب 1800 لوظيفة المبيعات + عمولة كبيرة

- أرباح عمولة شهرية وموسمية وعدد ساعات إضافي

- 8 ساعات عمل

- تأمينات

للتقدم للوظيفة يرجى ملء الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

7- شركة أمان_للتمويل_متناهي_الصغر إحدي شركات راية القابضة تطلب الوظائف التالية في محافظة_الإسكندرية يوم الأحد الموافق 30 مايو 2021 م

لفروع: ( العجمي- المندرة- السيوف- كرموز- العامرية )

عنوان_المقابلات :

الإسكندرية: السيوف- 6 ش اديب معقد- سنتر الزهراء- الدور الاول علوي- بجوار البنك الاهلي المصري .

المواعيد من ١٠ ص ل ٣ م .

الوظائف_المتاحة:

1) أخصائي_تمويل: (جميع الفروع)

* المهام الوظيفة:

- الترويج الميداني لمنتجات الشركة ومقابلة الفئة المستهدفة من العملاء داخل النطاق الجغرافي المحدد له.

- شرح_أهداف الشركة والمزايا التي تقدمها للعملاء وإقناعهم بالاشتراك فيها.

- الاستعلام وجمع البيانات وإجراء المعاينات ومناقشة وتقدير الموقف الاقتصادي والمالي والسلوكي للعميل .

* متطلبات الوظيفة:

- مؤهل عالي_فقط .

- يقيم داخل النطاق الجغرافي للمنطقة المرشح العمل بها.

- حديث التخرج أوخبرة سنتين في نفس المجال أو مجال مشابه.

2) رئيس_مجموعة: (جميع الفروع)

متطلبات الوظيفة:

- مؤهل عالي مناسب.

- خبرة لاتقل عن 6 سنوات في في مجال التمويل الأصغر منهم سنتين على الأقل كرئيس مجموعة.

- أن يكون من أبناء النطاق الجغرافي للفرع.

•برجاء إحضار صورة_المؤهل الدراسي وبطاقة الرقم القومي

للاستفسار: التواصل واتس_اب فقط :

MR. Ahmed Ibrahim- 01013122033

8- مجموعة ماجد الفطيم في مصر تطلب :

- Marketing Executive

Role Purpose:

The role of the Marketing Executive is to assist the marketing team in developing and implementing marketing activities، manage relationship across the Leisure, Entertainment and Cinema sites and manage events to ensure a consistent roll out of marketing campaigns, promotions and communication plan.

Role Details:

Executes and delivers overall integrated marketing and communications strategy.

Prepares end of campaign and promotion reports.

Conducts basic research، analyses market conditions and competitor data to support marketing strategy, through secondary and market visits observations and other tools when applicable.

Executes purchase requisites، record and maintain marketing expenditure (POs, invoices, Booking Orders and voucher inventory).

Maintains، protects, and consistently communicates the Leisure, Entertainment and Cinema brand, including its vision, mission strategy and positioning.

Executes and delivers marketing plans and campaigns to support key initiatives، new launches, promotions, and events.

Manages all aspects of print production، receipt, and distribution across the region, including attention to details and quality of deliverables.

Assists the marketing team to develop and implement the annual communications plan.

Maintains internal and external communication and relationship with key stakeholders، property owners and partners.

Assists the marketing team in developing relationships with key brand and media partners for cross promotions and barter deals to minimize advertising costs and keep a competitive advantage.

Manages requirements and requests from artwork، collaterals, and ad-hoc incoming requests.

Sends out weekly memos to internal stakeholders ensure they have the correct marketing materials and update them on promotions.

Maintain a budget tracking of marketing expenses including POs and effected payments.

Maintain Social Media tracking for the brands in accordance to the set and agreed plan.

Ensures all communication materials implemented are conformed to brand guidelines.

Reviews and follows up to ensure product displays collateral correctly and everything is up to date.

Creates post campaign reports and identifies areas of improvement.

Organizes required permits including but not limited to activations، promotions, and premieres.

Maintains and manages the monthly audit of gift cards and voucher stocks at all sites.

Maintain sites visits for observation and review for all BTL، signage and communication material to be constantly inline with campaigns, regional guidelines, and quality.

Premieres / Events / on ground activations:

Attend diverse activities not limited to premieres، activations in facilities, and outside our facilities/sites in Egypt or outside if needed, assisting the Operations team the guest list and ensuring the event runs smoothly.

Assists marketing team in executing all on ground activities / events، talent visits or any such promotional events.

Other Context:

Be a culture ambassador that reflects the organization’s values، encourages good performance, and rewards productivity.

Performs any additional adhoc duties as and when requested by the Line Manager and/or Head of Department.

Functional / Technical Competencies:

A good understanding of marketing، branding and online trends.

Must be a creative thinker with a complete understanding and first hand experience of the marketing mix and the role each marketing channel plays.

Strong understanding of the importance of maintaining brand standards along with program consistency and continuity.

Personal Characteristics and Required Background:

Personal Characteristics

Strong interpersonal and communication skills in English.

Strong organizational skills.

Ability to effectively communicate orally and in writing to all levels of management.

Results orientated.

Must be very self-motivated، and a “Hands-On” person with strong entrepreneurial spirit.

Professional and enthusiastic demeanor.

Ability to travel when required.

Arabic language is preferred.

Minimum experience

A minimum of 2-3 years marketing experience، Entertainment, leisure or marketing agencies is a plus.

Experience in broad marketing and current on digital، loyalty, branding and online trends.

Minimum Qualifications/education

Graduate in business or marketing discipline.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا

9- مجموعه البرديسي لمنتجات التجميل تطلب للتعيين:

بائعين داخل الفرع

مكان العمل:

حدائق المعادي

--------

الشروط:

- مؤهل عالي

- ذكور واناث

- خبرة نفس المجال

- حد اقصى للسن 30 سنة

-------

الحقوق والمميزات المشتركة:

- المرتب من 2500 إلى 3000 + عموله مرتفعه

- أرباح عمولة شهرية وموسمية وعدد ساعات إضافي

- 8 ساعات عمل

- تأمينات

للتقدم للوظيفة يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

10- شركة عالمية للأجهزة المنزلية تطلب للتعيين:

- بروموتر (مبيعات داخل الفرع)

--------

مكان العمل: مدينتي- اكتوبر- الشيخ زايد – الهرم- الزيتون- زقازيق- اسكندرية – المنصورة – قنا- سوهاج

--------

الشروط:

- مؤهلات عليا وفوق متوسط وطلبة

- ذكور واناث

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

الحقوق والمميزات:

- المرتب 2000 + عمولة كبيرة

- 8 ساعات عمل

- تأمينات

للتقدم للوظيفة يرجى ارسال السيرة الذاتية على:

[email protected]

Subject: (Promoter + 410) مع ارفاق صورة حديثة



11- شركة كرتونه لتكنولوجيا المعلومات تطلب للتعيين:

- مندوب تسويق خارجي

(مسؤل عن تسويق ابلكيشن كرتونه لتجار التجزئه- ابلكيشن بيربط بين تجاره الجمله بالتجزئه)

------

مكان العمل: العمل بخطوط سير في محافظه القاهره والجيزه

-----

الشروط:

- مؤهل فوق متوسط أو مؤهل عالي

- ذكور

- خبرة من سنة في المبيعات الخارجية

- يفضل وجود موتوسيكل أو سيارة

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

الحقوق والمميزات:

- المرتب: 2500 ثابت + 2500 بدل انتقال + 800 حوافز

- 9 ساعات عمل

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

12- شركة فاتورة للاستشارات تطلب للتعيين:

- مندوب مبيعات (بينزل للتجار يعرفهم بالابلكيشن )

----

مكان العمل: القاهرة والجيزة والقليوبية- دمياط- السويس- كفر الشيخ

---

الوصف:

جذب العملاء الجدد وترويج المنتجات وفقا لسياسات الشركة.

- بناء العلاقات والتواصل الدائم مع العملاء الحاليين والمحتلمين

- تحقيق الأهداف الشهرية المرجودة للمبيعات

الشروط:

- مؤهل متوسط وعالي خريجين

- ذكور واناث

- خبرة 3 شهور

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

الحقوق:

المرتب: 2000 اساسي + بدل مواصلات 1000- عمولة تصل إلى 2000

8 ساعات عمل

تأمينات طبية واجتماعية

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

13- مجموعة ماجد الفطيم في مصر تطلب :

Associate Manager، Lease Contract Management-

Establish leasing parameters for new projects / developments in consultation with the relevant teams i.e. SMBU Leasing and Development and ensure that they are in line and support the overall business strategy and objectives. This includes maintaining close interaction with fit-out pertaining to owner’s work and tenant handover information during the construction phase.

Maintain positive and congenial relationship with the tenants during processing of leases and acts as a main point of contact on all group lease queries for the assigned lease portfolio.

Administer the preparation / processing of lease related documents / agreements / contracts etc.، for the assigned lease portfolio in a timely manner received from the SMBU Leasing Department.

Verify lease related documents processed by the Lease Contract Management team (for the assigned lease portfolios) at various stages i.e. draft lease proposals، lease deeds / contracts before signing, prior lease execution and other legal agreements and ensure that all lease related documents conforms to the applicable laws in the operating region and fulfil terms and conditions agreed between the company and the client.

Maintain prospective tenant database and ensure that all credit checks are completed prior to deal closure including timely resolution of any conflicts / queries raised during the lease processing period.

Manage daily activities of Lease Administration concerning to the assigned lease portfolio and ensure that all work flow is carried out as per established guidelines، policies and procedures.

Assist the Internal Audit Department and facilitate during the audit process pertaining to Lease Administration activities on the assigned lease portfolios and ensure that all non-conformances / improvement areas (if any)، raised by the Internal Audit Department are resolved / implemented as per agreed timelines and in a satisfactory manner.

Maintain periodic reports e.g. status of lease negotiations، approvals, lease document tracking etc., across lease portfolios responsible for and ensure to provide relevant information to Associate Director Lease Administration on a timely basis to update regarding the progress.

Administer filing of lease related information and agreement on the assigned lease portfolios (both physical and on system e.g. Yardi and/or SharePoint etc.) so as to enable the Lease Contract Management team to refer the same with respect to rent collection / renewal / extension etc.، as well as to serve as a point of reference in case of any litigation.

Conduct an internal audit check on system entries pertaining to assigned lease portfolios on a periodic basis to ensure accuracy and completeness of all related lease transactions / agreements executed.

Ensure compliance with the MAFP SMBU’s Code of Conduct، Departmental policies and HC Policies and Procedures at all times.

Be the advocate and ambassador of aligning and cascading the MAFP values across SMBU and ensure that relevant team adhered to and exhibit the same all the time.

Build the capability of staff reporting into by providing on time regular feedback including annual review on performance and identify areas of improvement / reinforcement for further development.

Manage، guide and mentor the Lease Contract Management team reporting into and take full responsibility in identifying potential talent and timely supporting professional development.

Lead by example – thrive to create an honest and open work environment where individuals collaborate /support each other as a team and are passionate to achieve a common business objective.

للتقديم: اضغط هنا

14- شركة أمان_للتمويل_متناهي_الصغر إحدي شركات راية القابضة تطلب الوظائف التالية في محافظة_كفرالشيخ يوم الخميس الموافق 3 يونيو 2021 م

لفروع: ( دسوق- فوه- سيدي_سالم- سيدي_غازي- كفر_الشيخ )

عنوان_المقابلات :

كفر_الشيخ: ش مستشفي الزهراء- عمارة المعصراوي الدور الثاني شركة امان .

المواعيد من ١٠ ص ل ٣ م

الوظائف_المتاحة:

1) أخصائي_تمويل: (جميع الفروع)

* المهام الوظيفة:

- الترويج الميداني لمنتجات الشركة ومقابلة الفئة المستهدفة من العملاء داخل النطاق الجغرافي المحدد له.

- شرح_أهداف الشركة والمزايا التي تقدمها للعملاء وإقناعهم بالاشتراك فيها.

- الاستعلام وجمع البيانات وإجراء المعاينات ومناقشة وتقدير الموقف الاقتصادي والمالي والسلوكي للعميل .

* متطلبات_الوظيفة:

- مؤهل عالي_فقط- خريجين فقط.

- يقيم داخل النطاق الجغرافي للمنطقة المرشح العمل بها.

- حديث التخرج أوخبرة سنتين في نفس المجال أو مجال مشابه.

2) رئيس_مجموعة: (كل الفروع)

متطلبات الوظيفة:

- مؤهل عالي مناسب.

- خبرة لاتقل عن 6 سنوات في في مجال التمويل الأصغر منهم سنتين على الأقل كرئيس مجموعة.

- أن يكون من أبناء النطاق الجغرافي للفرع.

3) مدير_فرع: (دسوق- سيدي_غازي)

- مؤهل عالي مناسب.

- خبرة لاتقل عن 10سنوات في في مجال التمويل الأصغر منهم سنتين على الأقل كمدير فرع.

- أن يكون من أبناء النطاق الجغرافي للفرع.

4) مراجع_داخلي: (كفر_الشيخ)

- خريج كلية تجارة فقط تقدير لا يقل عن جيد

- يفضل من لديه خبرة بالمراجعة الداخلية والخارجية

- يفضل من لديه خبرة بالتمويل متناهي الصغر

* برجاء إحضار السيرة_الذاتية وصورة من المؤهل الدراسي والبطاقة الشخصية

للاستفسار: التواصل واتس_اب:

MR. Islam Magdy- 01091032558

15- شركة كبيرة للاجهزة المنزلية تطلب للتعيين:

- بروموتر (مبيعات داخل مقرات خاصه بالشركه داخل المولات)

--------

مكان العمل: القاهره- الجيزه- الزقازيق- الاسكندرية- المنصوره- المنوفيه

--------

الشروط:

- مؤهلات عليا خريجين

- ذكور واناث

- خبرة سنه في مجال بيع الاجهزه الكهربائيه

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

-------

الحقوق والمميزات:

-+ ارباح سنوية المرتب 2200 + عمولة كبيرة

- 8 ساعات عمل

- تأمينات

-------

للتقدم من خلال اللينك التالي: اضغط هنا

16- القاهرة لتصنيع الزجاج تطلب للتعيين:

- مهندس كميائى بالمعمل

----------

مكان العمل: العاشر من رمضان

---------

الشروط:

- بكالريوس علوم

- اناث فقط

- جيد بالانجليزية

-------

الحقوق :

- المرتب: 2000 + وحوافز ثابتة شهريا

- مواصلات

- العمل من 8 ص إلى 4 عصرا

للتقدم من خلال اللينك التالي: اضغط هنا

17- يوروفارما انترناشيونال للاجهزة الطبية تطلب للتعيين:

- مندوب تشغيل

يعمل المندوب على جهاز بروكير للقياسات الطبية

--------

مكان العمل: محطات المترو بالقاهرة الكبرى

--------

الشروط:

- مؤهلات عليا وفوق متوسط وطلبة

- ذكور واناث

- حد اقصى للسن 30 سنة

-------

الحقوق والمميزات:

- المرتب 2500 + عمولة

- 8 ساعات عمل

- تأمينات

-------

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

18- شركة خير بلدنا للهايبرماركت تطلب للتعين بفرع سبك الباجور الوظائف التالية:

1. مدير فرع

2. مشرف عام فرشات

3. مشرف عام صالة

4. موظف عام صالة

5. بائع لحوم

6. كاشير

7. بائع بقاله

8. امن خبرة

مكان العمل: سبك الباجور

المميزات والشروط:

1. مميزات ممتازة وتنافسية لجميع المتقدمين – وتدريب وشهادة- وشنط تموينية شهرية

2. تامينات اجتماعية وطبية

3. مكان عمل لائق

4. مؤهلات متوسطة وعليا وطلبة

للتقدم يرجى ملء الرابط التالى: اضغط هنا وسوف نقوم بالاتصال بك مباشرة

19- مطلوب لمطاعم أمريكانا على الوظائف التالية:

1- عضو فريق (بائع)

2- مشرف وردية (سوبر فايزور)

الإشراف والمتابعة على كافة الأنشطة الخاصة بالمطعم خلال الوردية

-----------

مكان العمل: مدينة نصر- المعادي

--------

الشروط المشتركة:

- مؤهل متوسط وعالي للمشرفين

- ذكور واناث

- حد اقصى للسن 30 سنة

الحقوق والمزايا:

- مرتب 2300 اساسى

مرتب المشرف يبدأ من 3500

-- بدل مواصلات + بدل وجبه

- العمل 9 ساعات

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

20- EBE-T / Engineering Office is looking for :

1- 3D visualizer

Interior and Exterior Design capabilities- from 2-5 years of experience & Able to work on 3Ds Max- VRay render engine، Lumion, Revit and AutoCAD

Green Architecture knowledge، LEED, and ability to work on Autodesk Green Building Studio are preferred.

For Applying:

اضغط هنا

2- Project Coordination Architect

Interior، Exterior, and Sustainable Design capabilities along with Business development skills, who is capable of Coordinating between different Disciplines and Engineers to achieve projects' objectives and to approach potential clients.

The candidate should be Initiative with high problem solving and analytical thinking skills

He/ She will be responsible for Planning، Coordination, and administration between:

A) Design processes (Architectural، Interior Design and Sustainability), ???? Technical office and C) Site execution and construction administration.

The candidate should be able to work on:

3Ds Max- VRay render engine، Revit, AutoCAD, Photoshop MS Project and/or Primavera

Architecture knowledge، LEED, and ability to work on Autodesk Green Building Studio are preferred.

---

For Applying:

اضغط هنا

3 -Technical Office Engineer

with 2-4 years of experience JD as follow:

Studying technical information about projects and preparing all the technical and financial proposals with large projects

Preparing Bill of Quantities، tendering and cost estimations.

Preparing Time Schedules for projects.

Coordinate with the entire team، in-office or site-based.

Developing and maintaining relationships with the clients and listening to their queries and problems.

--

For Applying:

اضغط هنا

4- Site / Construction engineer

with min 3-5 years of experience and having knowledge in Renovation، fit-out, and 3D max

-Supervise Interior and Exterior Finishing Works.

-Supervise construction work.

- Liaising with Client and Sub-Contactors.

- Liaising with Consultant.

---

For Applying:

اضغط هنا

5- Marketing Specialist

+1 Yr experience

Very good knowledge of social media

Very good English

Knowledge of graphic design and photosh

Location: Dooki، Giza

Requirements & Benefits:

- Male & Female

- Salary negotiable

- Experience in same field

- 2 days off

For applying to any job:

اضغط هنا



21- Allies Investment Group (AIG) is looking for:

1- Proposal Engineer، Oil & Gas Division

2- Technical Sales Engineer، Oil & Gas Division

Location: Maadi، Cairo

---------

1- Proposal Engineer، Oil & Gas Division

Description:

• Responsible for issuing technical and commercial submitters for tenders before closing dates.

• Manage and co-ordinate the sales queue to ensure that all solutions proposed are provided in accordance with sales team instructions and customer RFQ.

• Responsible for following up open orders until delivery and invoice issuance.

-----

Requirements:

- Bachelor degree in Mechanical، Electrical, or Mechatronics Engineering

- 3-5 years of proven experience as proposal engineer

- Very Good command of English

- Females only

For Applying:

اضغط هنا

2- Technical Sales Engineer، Oil & Gas Division

Description:

• Develop business plan to meet annual sales targets

• Maintaining and developing relationships with existing customers

• Arranging meetings with potential customers to prospect for new business (provided with presentations)

• Negotiating on price، delivery and specifications with buyers and managers

• Follow up with customer to guarantee payment of invoices on time

-----

Requirements:

- Bachelor degree in Mechanical، Electrical, or Mechatronics Engineering

- 3-5 years of proven experience

- Very Good command of English

- Gender both

Benefits:

- Salary: Negotiable

- 8.5 hours/day

- Friday & Saturday are off

- Private Medical Insurance- Social Insurance

- Transportation Allowance- Phone Allowance- Annual Bonus

For applying:

اضغط هنا



22- Allies Investment Group (AIG) is looking for:

- Digital Marketing Executive

-------------

Location: Maadi، Cairo

---------

Description:

• Manage and enhance SEO strategies on all online channels and develop social media execution plan.

• Create Paid Ads & content strategies for digital media (Facebook، LinkedIn)

• Create Google AdWords Paid Ads to generate qualified leads with suitable budget.

• Handle media buying campaigns from A to Z on different platforms starting from planning، targeting, set KPIs, & spending till generating reports.

-----

Requirements:

- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or relevant field

- 3-5 years of proven experience in same role

- Excellent command of English

- Gender both

Benefits:

- Salary: Negotiable

- 8.5 hours/day

- Friday & Saturday are off

- Private Medical Insurance- Social Insurance

- Transportation Allowance- Phone Allowance- Annual Bonus

For applying:

اضغط هنا

23- شركة أمان_للتمويل_متناهي_الصغر تطلب الوظائف التالية في محافظة_الدقهلية يوم الاربعاء الموافق 02 يونيو 2021 م

لفروع: (السنبلاوين- اجا- المنصورة- بلقاس- دكرنس- سمنود)

عنوان_المقابلات :

الدقهلية: المنصورة- المشاية السفلية- ش صابر الاشقر امام ملاهي بيبو لاند- شركة امان بجوار قنديل مصر.

المواعيد من ١٠ ص ل 3 م .

الوظائف_المتاحة:

1) أخصائي_تمويل: (السنبلاوين- اجا- سمنود- بلقاس- دكرنس)

* المهام الوظيفة:

- الترويج الميداني لمنتجات الشركة ومقابلة الفئة المستهدفة من العملاء داخل النطاق الجغرافي المحدد له.

- شرح_أهداف الشركة والمزايا التي تقدمها للعملاء وإقناعهم بالاشتراك فيها.

- الاستعلام وجمع البيانات وإجراء المعاينات ومناقشة وتقدير الموقف الاقتصادي والمالي والسلوكي للعميل .

* متطلبات الوظيفة:

- مؤهل عالي_فقط .

- يقيم داخل النطاق الجغرافي للمنطقة المرشح العمل بها.

- حديث التخرج أوخبرة سنتين في نفس المجال أو مجال مشابه.

2) رئيس_مجموعة: (السنبلاوين- اجا- سمنود- بلقاس- دكرنس )

متطلبات الوظيفة:

- مؤهل عالي مناسب.

- خبرة لاتقل عن 6 سنوات في في مجال التمويل الأصغر منهم سنتين على الأقل كرئيس مجموعة.

- أن يكون من أبناء النطاق الجغرافي للفرع.

3) مدير_فرع: (السنبلاوين )

- مؤهل عالي

- خبرة بمجال التمويل متناهي الصغر لاتقل عن 8 سنوات منهم سنتين على الأقل كمدير فرع.

•برجاء إحضار صورة المؤهل الدراسي والبطاقة الشخصية

للاستفسار: التواصل واتس_اب فقط :

01069097007

MR. Mohamed Ali

-----------