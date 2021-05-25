شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن قدم اليوم واذهب للمقابلة مباشرة .. وظائف خالية لجميع المؤهلات بالقاهرة والمحافظات والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

تواصل المصري اليوم خدمة نشر العديد من الوظائف الخالية لجميع المؤهلات وللعديد من التخصصات والتي نشرت عبر المواقع الرسمية للهيئات أو المؤسسات أو المصانع أو عبر صفحاتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي؛ وذلك في القطاع العام والخاص أو ضمن مبادرة طوّر وغيّر التابعة لوزارة الشباب والرياضة، علما بأن هناك مقابلات يتم التقديم لها والذهاب مباشرة لموعد المقابلة المحدد مسبقا وفقا لكل وظيفة.

وفيما يلي جميع الوظائف المطلوبة وفقا لكل شركة في الشروط والتفاصيل ورابط التقديم أدناه:

1- شركة خير بلدنا للهايبرماركت تطلب للتعين بفرع الساحل الشمالي الوظائف التالية:

شغل_للطلبة_والخريجين وخبرات بالساحل_الشمالي

1. مدير فرع

2. مشرف عام صالة

3. متلقي طلبات

4. منسق مجمدات ومالتي

5. مشرف كاشير

6. كاشير

7. خلفي كاشير

8. بائع بقاله واجبان

9. بقال

10. مشرف ممرات

11. منسقي ممرات

12. جزار

13. موظف كاميرات

14. امن خبرة

15. طيار

16. موظف استلامات

--------

مكان العمل: الساحل الشمالي

(العمل فترة الصيف مع امكانية الاستمرار في العمل للمتميزين)

------

المميزات والشروط:

1. مميزات ممتازة وتنافسية لجميع المتقدمين – وتدريب وشهادة- وشنط تموينية شهرية

2. تامينات اجتماعية وطبية

3. مكان عمل لائق

4. مؤهلات متوسطة وعليا وطلبة

--------

للتقدم يرجى ملء الرابط التالى: اضغط هنا

وسوف نقوم بالاتصال بك مباشرة

=========

2- مجموعة كافيهات سلنترو تعلن عن يومي توظيف الاثنين والاربعاء 31 مايو و2 يونيو 2021 على الوظائف التالية:

1- عضو فريق

2- باريستا / باريستا متقدم

-------

مكان العمل: القاهرة والجيزة

---------

الشروط المشتركة:

- متوسط أو عالى

- اساسيات الانجليزي

- حد اقصى 28 سنة

-----

الحقوق والمميزات:

- المرتب عضو فريق 2500

باريستا من 3500 إلى 4500 حسب الخبرة

- 9 ساعات عمل

- تامينات ( اجتماعى- طبى )

- تدريبات وترقيات

--------

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

والذهاب مباشرا على العنوان التالي:

----

العنوان/ 6ب- ش262- المعادى الجديدة- القاهرة- الدور الارضى شقة 1.. شركة سيلنترو

الميعاد: يومي الاثنين والاربعاء 31 مايو و2 يونيو من الساعة 11 ص إلى 2 عصرا.

-----

استفسار

رقم التوظيف/ 01278355140

رقم الواتس اب/ 01278355140

======

3- مجموعة كافيهات سلنترو تعلن عن يوم توظيفي يوم السبت ٢٩ مايو ٢٠٢١ على الوظائف التالية:

1- عضو فريق

2- باريستا / باريستا متقدم

-------

مكان العمل: اسكندرية

---------

الشروط المشتركة:

- متوسط أو عالى

- اساسيات الانجليزي

- حد اقصى 28 سنة

-----

الحقوق والمميزات:

- المرتب عضو فريق 2500

باريستا من 3500 إلى 4500 حسب الخبرة

- 9 ساعات عمل

- تامينات ( اجتماعى- طبى )

- تدريبات وترقيات

--------

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

والذهاب مباشرا على العنوان التالي:

----

العنوان/ فرع سيلنترو.. مكتبة الإسكندرية، طريق الكورنيش

الميعاد: يوم السبت 29 مايو من الساعة 12 ص إلى 2 عصرا.

اللوكيشن/ اضغط هنا

-----

استفسار

رقم التوظيف/ 01278355140

===========

4- مجموعة ماركت اولاد رجب تعلن عن اليوم التوظيفي يوم الاربعاء القادم 26 مايو في الوظائف الاتية:

١- مراقبين كاميرات

٢- محضر طلبات.

٣- فني صيانة تكييف وتبريد

٤- سائقين رخصه مهنية ( اولى- تانيه- تالته ).

------

مزايا الشركة

*مرتبات مجزيه *حوافز شهرية *تأمين طبي *تأمين اجتماعي *تأمين على الحياة *فرص للترقي *

الشروط العامة :

* جميع المؤهلات الدراسية.

-----

يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

والذهاب مباشرا على العنوان والميعاد التاليين:

---

المكان: ١٢ شارع حسن الشريف متفرع من شارع مصطفي النحاس امام مدرسه المنهل اعلي معرض نيسان الحي التامن مدينه نصر

الميعاد: يوم الاربعاء 26 مايو من الساعة 10 ص إلى 2 عصرا.

-----

للتواصل والاستفسارات واتس اب

٠١٠١٣٤١١١٢٤

٠١٠٦٦٦٣١٧٤٤

٠١٠٠٠٧٣٠٨٨٠

=========

5- شركة راية كول سنتر تعلن عن يوم توظيفي يوم الخميس 27 مايو من11 ص إلى 4 عصرا

-----

على الوظائف التالية:

- خدمة عملاء كول سنتر (اكونت طبي – يشترط خريج علوم – زراعة – معهد زراعي)

(اكونت 3 شهور)

-----

مكان العمل: العباسية

-----

الشروط:

- مؤهلات عليا خريجين علوم وزراعة وصيدلة

- ذكور

حد اقصى 40 سنة

----

الحقوق

المرتب: 2576

8 ساعات عمل

يومين اجازة

-------

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة: اضغط هنا

والذهاب مباشرا على العنوان التالي:

-----

العنوان:

مييدان العباسية-برج التطبيقييين بجوار مترو العباسية- شركة رايه –دور 12

الميعاد: يوم الخميس القادم 27 مايو من 11 ص إلى 4 عصرا

======

6- شركة عالمية للاجهزة المنزلية تطلب شغل طلبة وللتعيين:

- بروموتر (مبيعات داخل الفرع)

--------

مكان العمل: مدينتي- اكتوبر- الشيخ زايد – الهرم- الزيتون- زقازيق- اسكندرية – المنصورة – قنا- سوهاج

--------

الشروط:

- مؤهلات عليا وفوق متوسط وطلبة

- ذكور واناث

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

-------

الحقوق والمميزات:

- المرتب 2000 + عمولة كبيرة

- 8 ساعات عمل

- تأمينات

-------

للتقدم للوظيفة يرجى ارسال السيرة الذاتية على:

[email protected]

Subject: (Promoter + 410) مع ارفاق صورة حديثة

=========

7- فرصة مختلفة لكل الشباب من مختلف محافظات مصر ومن الجنسين للطلاب والخريجين والباحثين عن عمل شغل_اونلاين طلبة خريجين

مع فرصة كبيرة للتوظيف بعد التدريب

شركة انفينكس للموبايلات والتكنولوجي تطلب للتعين:

الشغل هيكون اونلاين * online sales *

و الشغل هيكون من البيت مقابل عمولة

--------

- العدد المطلوب 2000 شاب وفتاة

- عمولات مجزية

------

- للتقديم سجل على الرابط التالى: اضغط هنا

=================



8- يوروفارما انترناشيونال للاجهزة الطبية تطلب طلبة وخريجين وللتعين:

- مندوب تشغيل

يعمل المندوب على جهاز بروكير للقياسات الطبية

--------

مكان العمل: محطات المترو بالقاهرة الكبرى

--------

الشروط:

- مؤهلات عليا وفوق متوسط وطلبة

- ذكور واناث

- حد اقصى للسن 30 سنة

-------

الحقوق والمميزات:

- المرتب 2500 + عمولة

- 8 ساعات عمل

- تأمينات

-------

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

============

9- مطاعم كشرى سيد حنفى تطلب طلبة_وخريجين الوظـائــــــــــــف التالية: :-

1- متلقي طلبات (كول سنتر)

٢- كاشــــــير

3- عضو فريق ( مقدم طلبات _ ويتر )

----

مكان العمل: فروع وسط البلد- حدائق القبه- القاهره الجديده

----

الشــــــــــــروط:-

- السن من ١٨ إلى ٣٥ سنه

- مؤهل عالي وفوق متوسط ومتوسط لعضو الفريق ( طلبه وخريجين )

----

الحقوق والمميزات :-

- المرتب:

متلقى طلبات 2650 + 500 اداء

الكاشير 2600

عضو فريق 2450

２- حوافز شهرية

３- ساعات العمل 9 ساعات

４- تأمين صحي

５- تأمين إجتماعي

６- بدل انتقال لفرع مصر الجديدة

７- توفير وجبه يوميا

----------

للتقدم يرجى ملء الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

============



10- شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب :

Senior Vulnerability Analyst / Job Code: 3025 SVA

Vulnerability analyst examines malicious software، such as bots, worms, and trojans to understand the nature of their threat. This task usually involves reverse-engineering the compiled executable and examining how the program interacts with its environment. The analyst may be asked to document the specimen’s attack capabilities, understand its propagation characteristics, and define signatures for detecting its presence.

Minimum Qualifications:

5-8 years’ experience in cybersecurity related field

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related studies.

Understanding of operating systems، file systems, storage systems, file formats, network protocols, and/or other digital data storage/protocols at their lowest levels

At least one year experience programming/debugging in one or more of the following (Python، Java, JavaScript, XML, PHP, ASP.NET, AJAX, C/C++ and Perl)

Innovative and creative

Strong problem-solving skills

Knowledge of cybersecurity principles.

Knowledge of cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

Recommended Qualifications:

Strong knowledge of Reverse Engineering frameworks (IDA Pro، Ghidra, etc) and debuggers and disassemblers (OllyDbg, gdb, x64dbg, etc)

Strong knowledge of C/C++، Windows API, and Windows OS internals

Malware reverse engineering certificates (E.g. GREM).

Reconstruct unknown file formats and data structures

Reconstruct unknown TCP/IP protocols

Understand unpacking، DE obfuscation, and anti-debugging techniques

Experience using scripting languages such as Perl، Python, Windows (VBscript, batch) and PowerShell.

Experience using open source tools.

Ability to write technical reports.

Open Vacancies: 1

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF Form

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

==============

11- شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب:

Senior Digital Forensics Analyst / Job Code: 3026 SDFA

Senior Digital Forensic Analyst will be expected to take lead on a team of forensic and Incident Response professionals representing EG-FinCIRT. Experience and skills will be utilized to respond to constituent Security Incidents and Breaches

Senior Digital Forensic Investigator Responsibilities & Duties:

Lead digital forensics analyst teams during Incident engagements

Conduct IR investigations and respond to compromises using advanced Network Forensic، host Forensic, and/or Incident Handling expertise

Delegation of workload to team members

Mentor junior DFIR Engineers and analysts

Be responsible for constituent deliverables during engagements

Assist in development and delivery of IR assessments

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

8-11 Years’ experience in Incident response or Cyber security

Bachelor’s degree in one of the following fields or related studies:

Computer Engineering

Computer Science

Ability to manage the constituent engagement lifecycle

Advanced skills in Network and/or Host forensics

Forensic certification(s) e.g.، EnCe, MCFE, IACIS

Excellent report writing and presentation skills

Knowledge of current threat landscape

Ability to assess and make recommendations in constituent security architecture regarding security Incidents

Ability to conduct IR training، readiness assessments, and tabletop exercises

Excellent Knowledge of cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

Open Vacancies: 1

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF Form

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

============

12- شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب :

Digital Forensics Analyst / Job Code: 3026 DFA

Digital Forensics Analyst retrieves and analyzes data، network traces and other evidence from computers, networks and data storage devices. Those devices may be physically damaged or corrupted, accidentally or intentionally. The results of the investigations might be used as evidence in a criminal investigation, to resolve a business or legal dispute, to uncover specific targets or to detect suspicious activity.

Digital Forensics analyst may also perform studies to identify breaches in a financial institution’s security or track the source of an unauthorized intrusion.

Digital Forensic Investigator Responsibilities & Duties:

Identify، gain access and secure any necessary devices or systems to be examined.

Reconstruct damaged hardware، if necessary.

Copy or use other means to ensure data is not changed during the analysis;

Recover the target information and assess the credibility and completeness of the data;

Identify and document any metadata associated with the files، such as date of creation, owner, etc;

Document any other findings or discovered files or communications which may be relevant;

Ensure that all work is done in compliance with local laws and forensic standards;

Collect the information in a legally admissible way;

Provide an audit trail;

Compile and secure the evidence and write structured reports acceptable for court;

Provide testimony when called.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

3 years’ experience in cybersecurity related field.

Bachelor’s degree in one of the following fields or related studies:

Computer Engineering

Computer Science

Understanding of operating systems، file systems, storage systems, file formats, network protocols, and/or other digital data storage/protocols at their lowest levels

Innovative and creative

Strong problem-solving skills

Knowledge of cybersecurity principles.

Knowledge of cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

Open Vacancies: 1

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF For

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

==========

13- شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب :

Senior Pen Tester / Job Code: 3027 SPT

As penetration tester، you will perform authorized tests on computer systems in order to expose weaknesses in their security that could be exploited by criminals. You need to specialize in manipulating a particular type of system, such as:

Networks and Infrastructures

Windows، Linux and Mac operating systems

Web/mobile Applications

As well as identifying problems، you may also provide advice on how to minimize risks.

Main Duties/Responsibilities:

► Test planning

Work with clients to determine their requirements from the test، for example the number and type of systems they would like testing

► Plan Testing methods

Plan and create penetration methods، scripts and tests

► Penetration Testing

Carry out remote testing of a client’s network or onsite testing of their infrastructure to expose weaknesses in security

Simulate security breaches to test a system’s relative security

► Penetration Testing results reporting

Create reports and recommendations from your findings، including the security issues uncovered and level of risk

Advise on methods to fix or lower security risks to systems

Present your findings، risks and conclusions to management and other relevant parties

Consider the impact your ‘attack’ will have on the business and its users

Understand how the flaws that you identify could affect a business، or business function, if they’re not fixed.

Skills & Experiences:

Qualifications:

A relevant degree، in-depth knowledge of computer operating systems and at least two to four years of experience in a role related to information security.

Useful Degree includes one of:

Computer Science

Computing and Information Systems

Cyber Security

Forensic Computing

Network Management

Computer Systems Engineering.

Having a similar training or certification is a plus.

CREST Registered Penetration Tester (CRT)

Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP)

Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Certification

GIAC Penetration Tester (GPEN) Certification

company certification schemes from major vendors and equipment providers like Microsoft (MCP، MCSE) or Cisco (CCNA Security).

Experience: 5-8 years

Skills:

You’ll need to have:

In-depth understanding of computer systems and their operation

Excellent spoken and written communication to explain your methods to a technical and non-technical audience

Attention to detail، to be able to plan and execute tests while considering client requirements

The ability to think creatively and strategically to penetrate security systems

Good time management and organizational skills to meet client deadlines

Ethical integrity to be trusted with a high level of confidential information

The ability to think laterally and ‘outside the box’

Teamwork skills، to support colleagues and share techniques

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills and the persistence to apply different techniques to get the job done

Business skills to understand the implications of any weaknesses you find

Commitment to continuously updating your technical knowledge base.

Management and leadership skills.

Strong problem-solving skills

Strong knowledge of network security principles.

Languages:

English

Open Vacancies: 1

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF Form

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

================

14- شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب:

Pen Tester / Job Code: 3028 PT

As penetration tester، you will perform authorized tests on computer systems in order to expose weaknesses in their security that could be exploited by criminals. You need to specialize in manipulating a particular type of system, such as:

networks and infrastructures

Windows، Linux and Mac operating systems

web/mobile applications

As well as identifying problems، you may also provide advice on how to minimize risks.

Main Duties/Responsibilities:

► Test planning

Work with clients to determine their requirements from the test، for example the number and type of systems they would like testing

► Plan Testing methods

Plan and create penetration methods، scripts and tests

► Penetration Testing

Carry out remote testing of a client’s network or onsite testing of their infrastructure to expose weaknesses in security

Simulate security breaches to test a system’s relative security

► Penetration Testing results reporting

Create reports and recommendations from your findings، including the security issues uncovered and level of risk

Advise on methods to fix or lower security risks to systems

Present your findings، risks and conclusions to management and other relevant parties

Consider the impact your ‘attack’ will have on the business and its users

Understand how the flaws that you identify could affect a business، or business function, if they’re not fixed.

Skills & Experiences:

Qualifications:

A relevant degree، in-depth knowledge of computer operating systems and at least two to four years of experience in a role related to information security.

Useful Degree includes one of:

Computer Science

Computing and Information Systems

Cyber Security

Forensic Computing

Network Management

Computer Systems Engineering.

Having a similar training or certification is a plus.

CREST Registered Penetration Tester (CRT)

Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP)

Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Certification

GIAC Penetration Tester (GPEN) Certification

company certification schemes from major vendors and equipment providers like Microsoft (MCP، MCSE) or Cisco (CCNA Security).

Experience: 2-4 years

Skills:

You’ll need to have:

In-depth understanding of computer systems and their operation

Excellent spoken and written communication to explain your methods to a technical and non-technical audience

Attention to detail، to be able to plan and execute tests while considering client requirements

The ability to think creatively and strategically to penetrate security systems

Good time management and organisational skills to meet client deadlines

Ethical integrity to be trusted with a high level of confidential information

The ability to think laterally and ‘outside the box’

Teamwork skills، to support colleagues and share techniques

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills and the persistence to apply different techniques to get the job done

Business skills to understand the implications of any weaknesses you find

Commitment to continuously updating your technical knowledge base.

Languages:

English

Open Vacancies: 1

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF Form

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

===========

15- شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب :

Senior Vulnerability Assessment / Job Code: 3029 SVA

Vulnerabilities Assessor Analyst to provide and support activities associated with vulnerability scanning (VS)، vulnerability scanning infrastructure, vulnerability analysis, scan analysis and troubleshooting in support of secure environment requirements.

Main Duties/Responsibilities:

► Vulnerabilities Assessment

Identification of vulnerable software and misconfigured services on a network

Identification of specific operating system and application misconfigurations and vulnerabilities

Analyze organization’s cyber defense policies and configurations and evaluate compliance with regulations and organizational directives.

► Vulnerabilities Assessment Auditing

Maintain deployable cyber defense audit toolkit.

Maintain knowledge of applicable cyber defense policies، regulations, and compliance documents specifically related to cyber defense auditing.

Prepare audit reports that identify technical and procedural findings، and provide recommended remediation strategies/solutions.

Perform technical (evaluation of technology) and nontechnical (evaluation of people and operations) risk and vulnerability assessments of relevant technology focus areas.

Skills & Experiences:

Qualifications:

A relevant degree، in-depth knowledge of computer security concepts and at least two to four years of experience in a role related to information security.

Useful Degree subjects include:

Computer Science

Computing and Information Systems

Cyber Security

Computer Systems Engineering.

Having a similar training or certification is a plus.

Knowledge of network security architecture concepts

Knowledge of how traffic flows across the network

Knowledge of application vulnerabilities.

Knowledge of system and application security threats and vulnerabilities

Knowledge of what constitutes a network attack and a network attack’s relationship to both threats and vulnerabilities.

Knowledge of penetration testing principles، tools, and techniques.

Skill in conducting vulnerability scans and recognizing vulnerabilities in security systems.

Skill in the use of penetration testing tools and techniques.

Skill in using network analysis tools to identify vulnerabilities

Skill in conducting application vulnerability assessments.

Experience: 2-4 years

Skills:

You’ll need to have:

In-depth understanding of computer systems and their operation

Excellent spoken and written communication to explain your methods to a technical and non-technical audience

Attention to detail، to be able to plan and execute tests while considering client requirements

The ability to think creatively and strategically to penetrate security systems

Good time management and organizational skills to meet client deadlines

Ethical integrity to be trusted with a high level of confidential information

The ability to think laterally and ‘outside the box’

Teamwork skills، to support colleagues and share techniques

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills and the persistence to apply different techniques to get the job done

Business skills to understand the implications of any weaknesses you find

Commitment to continuously updating your technical knowledge base.

Management and leadership skills.

Strong problem-solving skills

Strong knowledge of network security principles.

Languages:

English

Open Vacancies: 1

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF Form

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

================

16- شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب:

Vulnerability Assessment / Job Code: 3031 VA

Vulnerabilities Assessor Analyst to provide and support activities associated with vulnerability scanning (VS)، vulnerability scanning infrastructure, vulnerability analysis, scan analysis and troubleshooting in support of secure environment requirements.

Main Duties/Responsibilities:

► Vulnerabilities Assessment

Identification of vulnerable software and misconfigured services on a network

Identification of specific operating system and application misconfigurations and vulnerabilities

Analyze organization’s cyber defense policies and configurations and evaluate compliance with regulations and organizational directives.

► Vulnerabilities Assessment Auditing

Maintain deployable cyber defense audit toolkit.

Maintain knowledge of applicable cyber defense policies، regulations, and compliance documents specifically related to cyber defense auditing.

Prepare audit reports that identify technical and procedural findings، and provide recommended remediation strategies/solutions.

Perform technical (evaluation of technology) and nontechnical (evaluation of people and operations) risk and vulnerability assessments of relevant technology focus areas.

Skills & Experiences:

Qualifications: A relevant degree، in-depth knowledge of computer security concepts and at least two to four years of experience in a role related to information security.

Useful Degree subjects include:

Computer Science

Computing and Information Systems

Cyber Security

Computer Systems Engineering.

Having a similar training or certification is a plus.

Knowledge of network security architecture concepts

Knowledge of how traffic flows across the network

Knowledge of application vulnerabilities.

Knowledge of system and application security threats and vulnerabilities

Knowledge of what constitutes a network attack and a network attack’s relationship to both threats and vulnerabilities.

Knowledge of penetration testing principles، tools, and techniques.

Skill in conducting vulnerability scans and recognizing vulnerabilities in security systems.

Skill in the use of penetration testing tools and techniques.

Skill in using network analysis tools to identify vulnerabilities

Skill in conducting application vulnerability assessments.

Experience: 2-4 years

Skills:

You’ll need to have:

In-depth understanding of computer systems and their operation

Excellent spoken and written communication to explain your methods to a technical and non-technical audience

Attention to detail، to be able to plan and execute tests while considering client requirements

The ability to think creatively and strategically to penetrate security systems

Good time management and organisational skills to meet client deadlines

Ethical integrity to be trusted with a high level of confidential information

The ability to think laterally and ‘outside the box’

Teamwork skills، to support colleagues and share techniques

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills and the persistence to apply different techniques to get the job done

Business skills to understand the implications of any weaknesses you find

Commitment to continuously updating your technical knowledge base.

Languages:

English

Open Vacancies: 1

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF Form

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

-----