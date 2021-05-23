شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن التقديم اليوم والمقابلة بداية من الغد.. وظائف خالية لجميع المؤهلات بالقاهرة والمحافظات والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

تواصل المصري اليوم خدمة نشر العديد من الوظائف الخالية لجميع المؤهلات وللعديد من التخصصات والتي نشرت عبر المواقع الرسمية للهيئات أو المؤسسات أو المصانع أو عبر صفحاتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وذلك قي القطاع العام والخاص أو ضمن مبادرة طور وغير التابعة لوزارة الشباب والرياضة علما بأن هناك مقابلات تبدأ من الغد لبعض المهن كما هو موضح لكل الوظائف .

وفيما يلي جميع الوظائف المطلوبة وفقا لكل شركة في الشروط والتفاصيل ورابط التقديم أدناه:

1 - شركة الفرجاني ماركت

نظرا للتوسعات الكبيره التي تشهدها شركة الفرجاني في الفتره الحاليه فإن الشركة تعلن عن رغبتها في ضم كوادر شابه في الوظائف الاتيه :-

1- مدير فرع.

2- مدير اقسام ( خبره سابقة بنفس المجال)

3- مشرفين اقسام ( خبره سابقة بنفس المجال )

4- كاشير

5- منسق ممرات .

6 - منسق تجميل .

7 - منسق منزلية .

8- منسق مخزن

9- مشرف بقالة

10- بائع بقالة

11- مشرف لحوم

12- بائع لحوم (برازيلي)

13- بائع عطاره

14- موظف FMC

15- متلقي طلبات/ محضر طلبات

16- سائق بفسبا خاصة

17- موظف أمن

18- مراقب كاميرات

19- موظف خدمات .

20- خلف كاشير

21- فني تبريد وتكييف

-----------

مزايا الشركة

*مرتبات مجزيه *حوافز شهرية *تأمين طبي *تأمين اجتماعي*فرص للترقي *

الشروط العامة :

* جميع المؤهلات الدراسية.

---------

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

ثم الذهاب مباشرا دون انتظار رد في الميعاد والمكان التاليين:

-------

الميعاد :-

- يوم الخميس 3 يونيو على العنوان التالي:

9شارع عين شمس خلف عمر افندى - سوبر ماركت الفرجاني بالقرب من محطه مترو حلميه الزيتون

-----------------

التوقيت :- من الساعة 11 ص الى 4 عصرا

----------------

للاستفسار:-

01211133942/ 01066860616/ 01208366630 / 01033334749

واتس اب 01222777251

============

2 - شركة الشايع المسؤلة عن إدارة العلامات التجارية ( ستاربكس، واتش آند ام، ومذركير، ودبنهامز، وأمريكان إيجلز وغيرها) تطلب :

Operations Manager - Victoria's Secret - Egypt

Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret is the leading specialist retailer of lingerie and beauty products, dominating the market with modern, fashion-inspired collections, fragrances, cosmetics, celebrated supermodels and world-famous runway shows and creating products on the forefront of fashion and innovation.

The vision of the business is to create a brand with high emotional content that makes woman feel alluring, sophisticated and forever young – It is all about her! Victoria's Secret delivers a best-in-class, captivating branded customer experience that builds loyalty, not just through the product but through the customer service experience provided by the in store staff.

With more than 70 brands and stores across Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon and Morocco our store operations management teams may travel 1000s of miles each month, carry several different currencies, change time zones day in day out and thrive on the challenges that such a widespread remit provides them.

Working as an Operations Manager for Alshaya gives you the opportunity to work with a dynamic, performance-focused team in a region where the retail industry is thriving. In recent years there has been a strategic plan of growth; new stores in existing markets, existing brands to new markets and new brands to existing markets. And the plan continues.

In this role you will be responsible for achieving all business plan targets, actively contributing to new store openings and identifying opportunities for employee and business development across a region – a region which may include multiple countries.

About Us:

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Russia, Turkey and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, as well as a growing online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

Fresh, modern and relevant, Alshaya’s constantly evolving portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be. Brands such as Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.

Application close: 09 Jun 2021 Egypt Standard Time

للتقديم: اضغط هنا

===================

3 - شركة مفكو حلوان للأثاث تطلب:



مطلوب :

1-موظفى خدمة عملاء - مؤهل عالى حديثى التخرج

2-موظفى خزينة - بكالوريوس تجارة حديثى التخرج

3-موظفى مبيعات - مؤهل عالى

4-مهندسى تصميم مطابخ ( ذكور )

5-مهندسى تصميم اثاث

*مطلوب:

1-عمال دهانات ومناولة - لا يشترط الخبرة ( ويتم التواصل مع الشركة مباشرة )

2-عمال نظافة للمعارض ( يتم التواصل مع الشركة او المعارض مباشرة )



-التقديم فقط من خلال البريد الالكتروني أو الواتس آب أو الحضور لمقر الشركة

يتم ارسال ال CV على الايميل

[email protected]

رقم 01277019440 watts app

مع كتابة اسم الوظيفة المتقدم لها

*عناوين الفروع والإدارة:

* المعادي : شارع ٢٥٧ خلف جراند مول أمام القمر الصناعى

* مدينه نصر : ٩٦ شارع مكرم عبيد

* الهرم : ٢٦٥ شارع الهرم أمام سنترال الهرم

*المهندسين : ٣ شارع لبنان - تقاطع جزيرة العرب

*حلوان : أول طريق كورنيش النيل بعد ركن فاروق - حلوان (الإدارة)

* الاسكندرية : ٢٦ شارع فوزى معاذ - سموحة

=============

4 - شركة أوبو العالمية للهواتف الذكية - مصر تطلب :

OPPO Egypt is Hiring "A social media moderator"

FRESH GRADUATES ARE WELCOMED

Requirements:

- Good knowledge of graphics programs, photoshop, and Illustrator premiere.

- Good knowledge of using professional camera (Pictures and videos)

- Multitasking – Handle multiple conversations from different channels at once

- Friendly, professional, and positive attitude.

- Proficient communication, analytic/decision making, and human relation skills.

- Content creator.

- Good knowledge of google analytics.

- Handling complaints on-page.

Send your updated CV to "[email protected]"

& Mention (social media moderator) in the mail subject.

==============

5 - شركة أمان_للتمويل_متناهي_الصغر إحدي شركات راية القابضة - عن رغبتها فى شغل الوظائف التالية في محافظة_القليوبية يوم الثلاثاء القادم الموافق 25 مايو 2021

برجاء_ارتداء_الكمامة_اثناء_التواجد_بالفرع

العنوان : شارع ١٥ مايو أعلى هايبر الشرقية – شبرا الخيمة – القليوبية

من الساعة 10 صباحاً الى 3 عصراً

الوظائف المطلوبة:

1. أخصائي تمويل ( 80% من الوظيفة عمل ميداني )

2. رئيس مجموعة لفروع القاهرة

3. معاون خدمات ( دبلوم )

مكان الفروع:

القليوبية ( قليوب / شبين القناطر / شبرا الخيمة / بنها / طوخ )

متطلبات الوظائف:

• مؤهل عالي مناسب.

• مهارة عالية في التواصل والتعامل مع الآخرين.

• إلمام كافي بطبيعة المنشآت الصغيرة والمتناهية الصغر مع القدرة على تقييم أدائها.

• يقيم داخل النطاق الجغرافي للمنطقة المرشح العمل بها.

للتواصل تليفون - واتساب:

استاذ / طارق : 01033861445

استاذة / نورهان : 01029715767

============

6 - شركة الشايع المسؤلة عن إدارة العلامات التجارية ( ستاربكس، واتش آند ام، ومذركير، ودبنهامز، وأمريكان إيجلز وغيرها) تطلب :

Loss Prevention Supervisor- Logistics - Egypt

The Corporate Logistics Team plan, move and control the flow of goods from point of origin to point of consumption across all divisions, markets and brands within Alshaya. Working closely with brand teams to ensure appropriate stock and delivery to store, the team manages a range of complex and diverse activities including shipping, freight, warehouse operations, customs clearance (in-bound and out-bound), compliance and project management.

Efficiently and accurately verifies and maintains the accuracy of the facility inventory, safety audits and investigations. Perform departmental functions to meet overall productivity metrics for the facility. Must be able to work independently and within a team. Use available technology and tools (i.e. RF Scanner, Computer applications, etc.) to be proficient in facility processes. Efficiently and accurately troubleshoot problems and escalate appropriately. Share knowledge with other associates

Job Scope

Investigate any security, safety or loss-related incident and prepare detailed reports concerning matters investigated.

Maintain an up-to-date knowledge of existing physical security equipment such as CCTV system, access control system, fire and burglar alarm systems, and key & lock system; ensure that all systems are administered and work properly.

In partnership with the management team, develop, implement and monitor facility safety programs - employee safety and OSHA compliance.

Comply with all company/distribution center work rules, policies and procedures regarding performance and conduct.

Deliver safety/security training to new hires during Orientation process.

Requirements

BA / BS degree

Additional coursework and training in security administration or similar field.

Proven ability to manage security related software to include, access control, video management, vender and contractor access, supply chain software and service request software.

Documented successful leadership.

Knowledge and Experience

5 years of overall experience in a related field

Proven experience as a security officer is preferred.

Experience using relevant technology and equipment (e.g., CCTV)

Experience in emergency response activities

General knowledge of security protocols and procedures

A basic proficiency with computer hardware and software

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Solid organizational and skills

Committed and reliable

About Us:

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Russia, Turkey and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, as well as a growing online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

Fresh, modern and relevant, Alshaya’s constantly evolving portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be. Brands such as Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.

Application close: 09 Jun 2021 Egypt Standard Time

للتقديم: اضغط هنا

===========

7 - شركة أمان_للتمويل_متناهي_الصغر إحدي شركات راية القابضة - عن رغبتها فى شغل الوظائف التالية في محافظة_القاهرة يوم الاربعاء القادم الموافق 26 مايو 2021

برجاء_ارتداء_الكمامة_اثناء_التواجد_بالفرع

العنوان : شبرا مصر 123 شارع شبرا دوران شبرا بجوار كنتاكي

من الساعة 10 صباحاً الى 3 عصراً

الوظائف المطلوبة:

1. رؤساء مجموعات

2. أخصائي تمويل ( 80% من الوظيفة عمل ميداني )

مكان الفرع:

القاهرة ( شبرا مصر / دار السلام / حلوان / المرج / حدائق القبة / مدينة نصر )

متطلبات الوظائف:

• مؤهل عالي مناسب.

• مهارة عالية في التواصل والتعامل مع الآخرين.

• إلمام كافي بطبيعة المنشآت الصغيرة والمتناهية الصغر مع القدرة على تقييم أدائها.

• يقيم داخل النطاق الجغرافي للمنطقة المرشح العمل بها.

للتواصل تليفون - واتساب:

استاذ / طارق : 01033861445

استاذة / نورهان : 01029715767

==============

8 - شركة أوبو العالمية للهواتف الذكية - مصر تطلب :



OPPO Egypt announces its need for Chinese speakers For (warehouse)

* Very good command of Chinese written and spoken

* Very good communication skills and well organized

* Studied / traveled before to China for a year is preferred

* Max age 29

* Bachelor's degree

* Experience 1-2 years

* Fresh graduates are welcome to apply .

Send your updated cv to the following mail

[email protected]

Mention ( CS- Chinese speaker ) in the mail subject .

===============

9 - شركة أمان_للتمويل_متناهي_الصغر إحدي شركات راية القابضة - عن رغبتها فى شغل الوظائف التالية في محافظة_كفرالشيخ يوم الثلاثاء الموافق 25 مايو 2021 م

لفروع: ( دسوق - فوه - سيدي_سالم - سيدي_غازي - كفر_الشيخ )

عنوان_المقابلات :

كفر_الشيخ: ش مستشفي الزهراء - عمارة المعصراوي الدور الثاني شركة امان .

المواعيد من ١٠ ص ل ٣ م

الوظائف_المتاحة:

1) أخصائي_تمويل: (جميع الفروع)

* المهام الوظيفة:

- الترويج الميداني لمنتجات الشركة ومقابلة الفئة المستهدفة من العملاء داخل النطاق الجغرافي المحدد له.

- شرح_أهداف الشركة والمزايا التي تقدمها للعملاء وإقناعهم بالاشتراك فيها.

- الاستعلام وجمع البيانات و إجراء المعاينات ومناقشة وتقدير الموقف الاقتصادي والمالي و السلوكي للعميل .

* متطلبات_الوظيفة:

- مؤهل عالي_فقط - خريجين فقط.

- يقيم داخل النطاق الجغرافي للمنطقة المرشح العمل بها.

- حديث التخرج أوخبرة سنتين في نفس المجال أو مجال مشابه.

2) رئيس_مجموعة: (كل الفروع)

متطلبات الوظيفة:

- مؤهل عالي مناسب.

- خبرة لاتقل عن 6 سنوات في في مجال التمويل الأصغر منهم سنتين على الأقل كرئيس مجموعة.

- أن يكون من أبناء النطاق الجغرافي للفرع.

3) مدير_فرع: (دسوق - سيدي_غازي)

- مؤهل عالي مناسب.

- خبرة لاتقل عن 10سنوات في في مجال التمويل الأصغر منهم سنتين على الأقل كمدير فرع.

- أن يكون من أبناء النطاق الجغرافي للفرع.

4) مراجع_داخلي: (كفر_الشيخ)

- خريج كلية تجارة فقط تقدير لا يقل عن جيد

- يفضل من لديه خبرة بالمراجعة الداخلية والخارجية

- يفضل من لديه خبرة بالتمويل متناهي الصغر

* برجاء إحضار السيرة_الذاتية وصورة من المؤهل الدراسي و البطاقة الشخصية

للاستفسار: التواصل واتس_اب :

MR. Islam Magdy - 01091032558

===============

10 - شركة أوبو العالمية للهواتف الذكية - مصر تطلب :



OPPO Egypt is hiring a " Trade Marketing System Specialist"

FRESH GRADUATES ARE WELCOMED

Location: Nasr City

Job Duties:

• Managing and distributing all the promotional materials.

• Checking and training how to display our Promotional materials.

• Calculating KPI for Promotional materials.

• Inspecting the promotional materials in the stores.

• Arranging all the assignments with the department manager.

Requirements:

• Bachelor's degree.

• Males Only.

• Age: 24 - 26.

• Experience: 0-1.

• Very good command of English.

• Microsoft Office skills.

- Capable of handling multiple tasks.

If you are interested, send your updated CV to [email protected] And mention (Trade Marketing System Specialist) in the mail subject.

================

11 - شركة أمان_للتمويل_متناهي_الصغر إحدي شركات راية القابضة - عن رغبتها فى شغل الوظائف التالية في محافظة_الشرقية يوم الاربعاء الموافق 26 مايو 2021م للتعيين بالفروع_الاتية:

( ابو_حماد - الزقازيق - منيا_القمح - ديرب_نجم - فاقوس - الحسينية)

عنوان_المقابلات :

الشرقية: الزقازيق - القومية ش طلبة عويضة - شركة امان اعلي محل نورماندي للاحذية - وبجوار بيتزا اسكندرية.

المواعيد من ١٠ ص ل ٣ م .

الوظائف_المتاحة:

1) أخصائي_تمويل: ( جميع الفروع )

المهام_الوظيفة:

• الترويج الميداني لمنتجات الشركة ومقابلة الفئة المستهدفة من العملاء داخل النطاق الجغرافي المحدد له.

• شرح_أهداف الشركة والمزايا التي تقدمها للعملاء وإقناعهم بالاشتراك فيها.

• الاستعلام وجمع البيانات و إجراء المعاينات ومناقشة وتقدير الموقف الاقتصادي والمالي و السلوكي للعميل .

متطلبات_الوظيفة:

• مؤهل عالي_فقط .

• خريجين فقط .

• يقيم داخل النطاق الجغرافي للمنطقة المرشح العمل بها.

• حديث التخرج أوخبرة سنتين في نفس المجال أو مجال مشابه.

2) رئيس_مجموعة: ( الزقازيق - منيا_القمح - ديرب_نجم - فاقوس)

المتطلبات_الوظيفة:

• مؤهل عالي مناسب.

• خريجين فقط.

• خبرة لاتقل عن 6 سنوات في في مجال التمويل الأصغر منهم سنتين على الأقل كرئيس مجموعة.

• أن يكون من أبناء النطاق الجغرافي للفرع.

3) اوفيس_بوي : (فرع الزقازيق)

• مؤهل دبلوم فقط

• من ساكني مدينة الزقازيق

• يرجي احضار السيرة_الذاتية و صورة من المؤهل الدراسي و البطاقة الشخصية .

للاستفسار: التواصل واتس_اب فقط :

MR. Mohamed Ali - 01069097007

----