التقديم حتى الاثنين القادم .. وظائف خالية في البنك المركزي المصري

تواصل المصري اليوم تقديم خدمة نشر العديد من الوظائف الخالية لجميع المؤهلات وبدون مؤهل للعديد من التخصصات والتي نشرت عبر المواقع الرسمية للشركات أو المصانع أو عبر صفحاتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وقد أعلن البنك المركزي المصري عن وظائف خالية لديه والتي ينتهي تاريخ تقديمها يوم الاثنين 24 مايو 2021 على الموقع الرسمي للبنك.

وفيما يلي تفاصيل جميع الوظائف المطلوبة :

1 - خبير اقتصادي : Econometrician



القطاع:

Macroprudential / مراقبة المخاطر الكلية

متطلبات إشغال الوظيفة

Required Qualifications

•Minimum Master degree in econometrics or other quantitative field from a reputable university. PhD candidate is preferred.

•(4-13) years of econometric modeling experience that includes in-depth theoretical and practical knowledge of the econometric techniques (Ordinary Least Squares and its violations, ARIMA Model, Seemingly Unrelated Regression Equation, Simultaneous Equations, Structural VAR, Panel VAR, Cointegration and VECM; and DSGE models), and statistical data analysis techniques (principal component analysis and cluster analysis).

•Proficiency with code programing in Eviews or other quantitative packages.

•Experience in modeling the interlinkages between macroeconomic variables and the banking sector, as well as modelling the Egyptian economy and its different sectors is a preferred asset.

•Strong writing skills in English and Arabic.

القدرات والمهارات المهنية:

Responsibilities and duties

•Quantify the impact of domestic and global (economic, financial, political, etc.) shocks on the aggregate Egyptian economy and its different sectors (industries) using statistical and econometric techniques

•Model the interlinkages between macroeconomic developments and the banking sector as well as the interaction among different financial entities within the financial system.

•Participate in building macroprudential analytical tools such as the Macro stress-test for the aggregate Egyptian economy and its different sectors, the contagion network analysis among financial entities, and early warning systems.

•Participate in issuing economic notes describing the main macroeconomic imbalances and risks that could affect the banking sector stability

للتقديم : اضغط هنا واختر الوظيفة

2 - خبير اقتصادي صناعي : Industrial Economist



القطاع:

Macroprudential / مراقبة المخاطر الكلية

متطلبات إشغال الوظيفة:

Required Qualifications/

•Minimum Master degree in economics or a related field from a reputable university, CFA is a plus.

•(4-13) years of research experience in two or three Egyptian industries that includes monitoring of the industry's developments, its feeding industries, structure and concentration of final markets.

•Prior experience in creating indices that track the developments of the industry in terms of size, costs of production and prices.

•Strong background in financial statements analysis.

•Strong writing skills in English and Arabic.

القدرات والمهارات المهنية:

Responsibilities and duties/

• Develop backward and forward-looking indices representing the development of the main Egyptian economic sectors (industries) to which the banking sector is exposed.

• Analyze and monitor those economic sectors (industries) including their structure, input-output analysis, main drivers and sources of shocks (domestic, regional and global), its developments, financing sources, and the degree of interlinkage between their developments and the banking sector.

• Analyze the financial performance of the major players in each sector which are exposed to the banking sector.

• Issue industrial economic notes describing the developments of industries and potential risks that could affect the banking sector stability, and participate in the preparation of the annual Financial Stability Report.

للتقديم : اضغط هنا واختر الوظيفة

3 - محلل مالي : Financial Analyst



القطاع:

Macroprudential / مراقبة المخاطر الكلية

متطلبات إشغال الوظيفة:

Required Qualifications/

•Minimum Master degree in banking or finance field. PhD candidate or CFA holder is preferred.

•3-10 years of experience in the field of banking and finance.

•Descriptive and quantitative analytical skills.

•Familiarity with supervisory regulations applied in the Egyptian banking sector.

القدرات والمهارات المهنية:

Responsibilities and duties/

•Analyze the macrofinancial developments of the banking and non-banking sectors.

•Monitor the various risk factors facing the banking sector and comparing them over different time periods.

•Compare and assess the performance of peer groups within the banking sector, as well as the Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs).

•Determine and analyze the systemic risks that may affect the financial system intermediation role in light of the domestic and global macrofinancial developments.

•Participate in developing analytical tools such as stress tests to measure the impact of the systemic risks on the performance of the banking sector.

•Study and review the applied macroprudential tools or develop new tools to stop the build-up of systemic risks and/or to mitigate their repercussions on the banking sector stability.

•Study the interlinkages between the components and activities of the financial system; the banking and the non-banking sector.

•Analyze the performance of the non-banking financial sector activities such as the stock market, the insurance, the post office, the mortgage finance, the financial leasing, the factoring, the securitization, and the microfinance.

•Participate in the preparation of the Financial Stability Report.

للتقديم : اضغط هنا واختر الوظيفة