التقديم اليوم والمقابلة بداية من الغد .. وظائف خالية لجميع المؤهلات بالقاهرة والمحافظات

تواصل المصري اليوم تقديم خدمة نشر العديد من الوظائف الخالية لجميع المؤهلات وبدون مؤهل للعديد من التخصصات والتي نشرت عبر المواقع الرسمية للشركات أو المصانع أو عبر صفحاتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أو ضمن مبادرة طور وغير التابعة لوزارة الشباب والرياضة علما بأن هناك مقابلات تبدأ من الغد لبعض المهن كما هو موضح لكل الوظائف.

وفيما يلي جميع الوظائف المطلوبة وفقا لكل شركة في الشروط والتفاصيل ورابط التقديم أدناه:

1 - سلسلة أولاد رجب للبيع بالتجزئة (سوبر ماركت) تطلب الوظائف التالية:



كاشير

موظف FMC

مراقب مخزون

محاسب فرع

موظف أمن

مراقب كاميرات

بائع بقالة

بائع لحوم (بلدي)

منسقين ممرات

بائع خضار وفاكهة

بائع مخبوزات

خباز ( شرقي - غربي )

موظف خدمات

سائقين رخصة مهنية ( اولي - ثانية - ثالثة)

فني صيانة ( سباك - تبريد وتكيف - معدات )

بائع اسماك

سائق بفسبا خاصة

طباخ

ممثل خدمه عملاء

مدير قسم الأغذية الطازجة (خبره سابقه بنفس المجال)

مدير قسم الأغذية الجافة (خبره سابقه بنفس المجال)

مشرف قسم الأغذية الجافة (خبره سابقه بنفس المجال)

مشرف قسم اللحوم

مشرف قسم الخضار والفاكهة

مشرف قسم التجميل

مشرف كاشير

مساعد مدير الاغذيه الطازجه

مشرف اغذيه طازجه

شيف بقاله

شيف جزاره

منسق مخزن

للتقديم واختيار الوظيفة المناسبة : اضغط هنا

2 - شركة أمان_للتمويل_متناهي_الصغر إحدي شركات راية القابضة - عن رغبتها فى شغل الوظائف التالية في محافظة_الشرقية يوم الاثنين الموافق 10 مايو 2021م للتعيين بالفروع_الاتية:

( ابو_حماد - الزقازيق - منيا_القمح - ديرب_نجم - فاقوس - الحسينية)

عنوان_المقابلات :

الشرقية: الزقازيق - القومية ش طلبة عويضة - شركة امان اعلي نورماندي للاحذية .

المواعيد من ١٠ ص ل ٣ م .

الوظائف_المتاحة:

1) أخصائي_تمويل: ( جميع الفروع )

المهام_الوظيفة:

• الترويج الميداني لمنتجات الشركة ومقابلة الفئة المستهدفة من العملاء داخل النطاق الجغرافي المحدد له.

• شرح_أهداف الشركة والمزايا التي تقدمها للعملاء وإقناعهم بالاشتراك فيها.

• الاستعلام وجمع البيانات و إجراء المعاينات ومناقشة وتقدير الموقف الاقتصادي والمالي و السلوكي للعميل .

متطلبات_الوظيفة:

• مؤهل عالي_فقط .

• خريجين فقط .

• يقيم داخل النطاق الجغرافي للمنطقة المرشح العمل بها.

• حديث التخرج أوخبرة سنتين في نفس المجال أو مجال مشابه.

2) رئيس_مجموعة: ( الزقازيق - منيا_القمح - ديرب_نجم - فاقوس)

المتطلبات_الوظيفة:

• مؤهل عالي مناسب.

• خريجين فقط.

• خبرة لاتقل عن 6 سنوات في في مجال التمويل الأصغر منهم سنتين على الأقل كرئيس مجموعة.

• أن يكون من أبناء النطاق الجغرافي للفرع.

3) اوفيس_بوي : (فرع الزقازيق)

• مؤهل دبلوم فقط

• من ساكني مدينة الزقازيق

• يرجي احضار السيرة_الذاتية و صورة من المؤهل الدراسي و البطاقة الشخصية .

للاستفسار: التواصل واتس_اب فقط :

MR. Mohamed Ali - 01069097007

3 - البنك المصري الخليجي EG Bank يطلب :



1 - AML & Compliance Training Manager

يقوم المسؤل عن هذه الوظيفة بمساعدة رئيس قسم مكافحة غسل الأموال في تحديد وقياس وإدارة مخاطر الامتثال المختلفة عبر أنشطة البنك المختلفة



JOB PURPOSE

Assist the Head of AML/CFT Department to identify, quantify and manage various compliance risks across the various bank activities.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACOUNTABILITIES

Assist the Head of AML/CFT Department to assess all AML/CFT related electronic systems and manage the needed developments in alignment with the concerned stakeholders.

Review the cases/alerts prepared by Financial Crime Officers & Senior Officers on all AML/CFT related electronic systems, manual reports, and Internal STRs as applicable,

Reply on AML/CFT related inquiries & approval requests from branches, sectors, & other stakeholders by mail, email, and electronic systems.

Assist the Head of AML/CFT Department to reply on Requests & Inquiries from Regulatory Authorities by mail, email, and electronic systems.

Assist the Head of AML/CFT Department to prepare financial crime regulatory reports to regulatory authorities as applicable.

Handle the cases/alerts Assigned by the Head of AML/CFT Department on all AML/CFT related electronic systems, manual reports, and Internal STRs as applicable.

Assist the Head of AML/CFT Department to develop / enhance AML/CFT related systems, policies, and procedures.

Keep abreast of the financial crime regulatory changes/developments and assist the Head of AML/CFT Department / stakeholders to undertake proper impact analysis and identify suitable mechanisms of implementation as applicable

Provide effective reporting of financial crime compliance updates/issues/areas of development to the Head of AML/CFT Department to be presented to Head of Compliance for further submission to the bank audit committee and

and executive management along with the recommended corrective actions as applicable

Assist Head of AML/CFT Department in managing the relationship with the FC regulator(s)

Review new and existing banking products, services, policies, procedures to ensure being in line with the financial crime regulatory standards & other associated compliance aspects

Handle any additional tasks/projects assigned by the Head of AML/CFT Department

Keep abreast and be capable of handling compliance aspects other than financial crime through appropriate knowledge and self-development

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPIs)

Review/Handle cases/alerts on all AML/CFT related electronic systems, manual reports, and Internal STRs in time according to the approved SLA as applicable and with the appropriate level of quality.

Reply on AML/CFT related inquiries & approval requests from branches, sectors, & other stakeholders in time according to the approved SLA as applicable and with the appropriate level of quality.

Assist the Head of AML/CFT Department to reply on Requests & Inquiries from Regulatory Authorities within the appropriate time and with the appropriate level of quality.

Assist the Head of AML/CFT Department to develop / enhance AML/CFT related systems, policies, and procedures.

Assist the Head of AML/CFT Department to develop the compliance training program/plan & ensure ongoing implementation as scheduled.

Ongoing effective reporting to the Head of AML/CFT Department with regard to financial crime compliance updates / issues / areas of development to be presented to head of compliance for further submission to audit committee & executive management.

Handling the assigned tasks by the Head of AML/CFT Department in a timely manner and with the appropriate level of quality.

JOB DIMENSIONS

Number of associates

: 2 - 5

Financial responsibilities

: Not applicable

: Regulatory Authorities (EMLCU / CBE)

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Minimum education

: Bachelor Degree

Desired education

: Additional Compliance Certification

Languages

: Fluent in Arabic and English (writing and speaking)

Ideal experience

: 5 to 9 years or more of banking experience with working experience in compliance

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Knowledge and understanding of financial crime and other compliance related standards/practices

Knowledge and understanding of applicable local/international regulations

Risk management oriented with capabilities of designing and conducting effective compliance monitoring and training

Analytical and decision making skills with the ability to develop solutions

Communication and presentation skills

Accountable and committed

للتقديم : اضغط هنا

2 - AML Senior Officer

يقوم المسؤل عن هذه الوظيفة بمساعدة رئيس وحدة مكافحة غسل الأموال / التدريب للتخفيف من مخاطر الجرائم المالية المختلفة عبر أنشطة البنك المختلفة



JOB PURPOSE

Assist the AML/Training Unit Head to mitigate various Financial Crime risks across the various bank activities.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACOUNTABILITIES

Assist the AML/Training Unit Head to assess all AML/CFT related electronic systems and manage the needed developments to existing systems.

Assist the AML/Training Unit Head to reply on AML/CFT related inquiries & approval requests from branches, sectors, & other stakeholders by mail, email, and electronic systems.

Assist the AML/Training Unit Head to reply on Requests & Inquiries from Regulatory Authorities by mail, email, and electronic systems.

Assist the AML/Training Unit Head to prepare financial crime regulatory reports to regulatory authorities as applicable.

Handle the cases/alerts on all AML/CFT related electronic systems, manual reports, and Internal STRs as applicable.

Keep abreast of the financial crime regulatory changes/developments and assist the AML/Training Unit Head to undertake proper impact analysis and identify suitable mechanisms of implementation as applicable.

Provide effective reporting of financial crime compliance updates/issues/areas of development to the AML/Training Unit Head as with the recommended corrective actions as applicable.

Handle any additional tasks/projects assigned by the AML/Training Unit Head.

Keep abreast and be capable of handling compliance aspects other than financial crime through appropriate knowledge and self-development.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPIs)

Handling cases/alerts on all AML/CFT related electronic systems, manual reports, and Internal STRs in time according to the approved SLA as applicable and with the appropriate level of quality.

Assisting the AML/Training Unit Head to reply on AML/CFT related inquiries & approval requests from branches, sectors, & other stakeholders in time according to the approved SLA as applicable and with the appropriate level of quality.

Assisting the AML/Training Unit Head to reply on Requests & Inquiries from Regulatory Authorities within the appropriate time and with the appropriate level of quality.

Providing valid suggestions to the AML/Training Unit Head to develop / enhance AML/CFT related systems, policies, and procedures.

Handling the assigned tasks by the AML/Training Unit Head in a timely manner and with the appropriate level of quality.

JOB DIMENSIONS

: Regulatory Authorities (EMLCU / CBE)

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Minimum education

: Bachelor Degree

Desired education

: Additional Compliance Certificatio

Language

: Fluent in Arabic and English (writing and speaking)

Ideal experience

: 3 to 5 years or more of banking experience with working experience in compliance

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Knowledge and understanding of financial crime and other compliance related standards/practices

Knowledge and understanding of applicable local/international regulations

Risk management oriented with capabilities of designing and conducting effective compliance monitoring and training

Analytical and decision making skills with the ability to develop solutions

Communication and presentation skills

Accountable and committed

للتقديم : اضغط هنا

4 - شركة أمان_للتمويل_متناهي_الصغر إحدي شركات راية القابضة - عن رغبتها فى شغل الوظائف التالية في محافظة_الاسكندرية يوم الاثنين الموافق 10 مايو 2021

لفروع: ( العجمي - المندرة - السيوف - محرم_بيك - العامرية )

عنوان_المقابلات :

الاسكندرية: السيوف - 6 ش اديب معقد - سنتر الزهراء - الدور الاول علوي - بجوار البنك الاهلي المصري .

المواعيد من ١٠ ص ل ٣ م .

الوظائف_المتاحة:

1) أخصائي_تمويل: (جميع الفروع)

* المهام الوظيفة:

- الترويج الميداني لمنتجات الشركة ومقابلة الفئة المستهدفة من العملاء داخل النطاق الجغرافي المحدد له.

- شرح_أهداف الشركة والمزايا التي تقدمها للعملاء وإقناعهم بالاشتراك فيها.

- الاستعلام وجمع البيانات و إجراء المعاينات ومناقشة وتقدير الموقف الاقتصادي والمالي و السلوكي للعميل .

* متطلبات الوظيفة:

- مؤهل عالي_فقط .

- يقيم داخل النطاق الجغرافي للمنطقة المرشح العمل بها.

- حديث التخرج أوخبرة سنتين في نفس المجال أو مجال مشابه.

2) رئيس_مجموعة: (جميع الفروع)

متطلبات الوظيفة:

- مؤهل عالي مناسب.

- خبرة لاتقل عن 6 سنوات في في مجال التمويل الأصغر منهم سنتين على الأقل كرئيس مجموعة.

- أن يكون من أبناء النطاق الجغرافي للفرع.

•برجاء إحضار صورة_المؤهل الدراسي و بطاقة الرقم القومي

للاستفسار: التواصل واتس_اب فقط :

MR. Ahmed Ibrahim - 01013122033

Aman Careers-

5 - بنك قطر الوطني مصر يطلب:

ممثل خدمة عملاء QNB2146 - Customer Service Representative

يقوم المرشح لهذه الوظيفة بالرد على المكالمات الواردة ، والرد على الاستفسارات ، وإدارة الشكاوى ، وتحديد مشاكل خدمة العملاء المهمة ، وتقديم معلومات عامة.

ويجب ان يملك مؤهل درجة البكالوريوس في التسويق أو إدارة الأعمال أو التجارة



Business Unit: QNB - Al Ahli

Division: Commercial & Marketing Division

Country: Egypt

Closing Date: 31-Dec-2021

About QNB ALAHLI

QNB ALAHLI is one of the leading financial institutions in Egypt established in April1978 and ranked as the second largest private bank in Egypt.

Department: Act as a primary contact point for QNBAA clients/nonclients. Answer incoming calls received, respond to inquiries, manage complaints, identify significant customer service problems, and provide general information.

Person: Bachelor Degree in Marketing, Business Administration or Commerce

Experience:

2 years of experience in the related field

Handling Skills and Customer Oriented Attitude

Excellent Interpersonal & selling skills

High communication skills, especially verbal

Ability to work under pressure & shifts basis

Good knowledge of computer and telephony Environment Fluency in Arabic and English written/spoken

Note: you will be required to attach the following:

1. Resume / CV

2. Passport-size photograph

3. Graduation Certificate

4. Military Service

للتقديم : اضغط هنا

6 - شركة أمان_للتمويل_متناهي_الصغر إحدي شركات راية القابضة - عن رغبتها فى شغل الوظائف التالية في محافظة_كفرالشيخ يوم الاثنين الموافق 10 مايو 2021

لفروع: ( دسوق - فوه - سيدي_سالم - سيدي_غازي - كفر_الشيخ )

عنوان_المقابلات :

كفر_الشيخ: ش مستشفي الزهراء - عمارة المعصراوي الدور الثاني شركة امان .

المواعيد من ١٠ ص ل ٣ م

الوظائف_المتاحة:

1) أخصائي_تمويل: (جميع الفروع)

* المهام الوظيفة:

- الترويج الميداني لمنتجات الشركة ومقابلة الفئة المستهدفة من العملاء داخل النطاق الجغرافي المحدد له.

- شرح_أهداف الشركة والمزايا التي تقدمها للعملاء وإقناعهم بالاشتراك فيها.

- الاستعلام وجمع البيانات و إجراء المعاينات ومناقشة وتقدير الموقف الاقتصادي والمالي و السلوكي للعميل .

* متطلبات_الوظيفة:

- مؤهل عالي_فقط - خريجين فقط.

- يقيم داخل النطاق الجغرافي للمنطقة المرشح العمل بها.

- حديث التخرج أوخبرة سنتين في نفس المجال أو مجال مشابه.

2) رئيس_مجموعة: (كل الفروع)

متطلبات الوظيفة:

- مؤهل عالي مناسب.

- خبرة لاتقل عن 6 سنوات في في مجال التمويل الأصغر منهم سنتين على الأقل كرئيس مجموعة.

- أن يكون من أبناء النطاق الجغرافي للفرع.

3) مدير_فرع: (دسوق - سيدي_غازي)

- مؤهل عالي مناسب.

- خبرة لاتقل عن 10سنوات في في مجال التمويل الأصغر منهم سنتين على الأقل كمدير فرع.

- أن يكون من أبناء النطاق الجغرافي للفرع.

4) محاسب: (قطور - محافظة الغربية)

- خريج كلية تجارة فقط تقدير لا يقل عن جيد

- خبرة لا تقل عن 3 سنوات بالحسابات

- يفضل من لديه خبرة بالتمويل متناهي الصغر

5) مراجع_داخلي: (كفر_الشيخ)

- خريج كلية تجارة فقط تقدير لا يقل عن جيد

- يفضل من لديه خبرة بالمراجعة الداخلية والخارجية

- يفضل من لديه خبرة بالتمويل متناهي الصغر

* برجاء إحضار السيرة_الذاتية وصورة من المؤهل الدراسي و البطاقة الشخصية

للاستفسار: التواصل واتس_اب :

MR. Islam Magdy - 01091032558

7 - شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب:

SOC level 1 Engineer / Job Code: 3020 SOC L1

Level 1 SOC Analyst is an operational role، focusing on real time security events monitoring and security incident investigation. As a Level 1 SOC Analyst you will actively monitor security threats and risks from different channels and escalate to higher levels. with shift basis 24*7 Monitoring، the key responsibilities are the following:

Responsibilities:

Continuously monitors security alerts queue from different channels.

Triages security alerts.

Monitors health of security sensors infrastructure.

Collects data and context necessary and escalate to higher level.

Delivers scheduled and ad-hoc reports.

Works closely with higher level teams to improve the quality of the service.

Follow all relevant departmental policies، processes، standard operating procedures and instructions so that work is carried out in a controlled and consistent manner.

Perform initial Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for the incidents.

Prepare incident reports of analysis and methodology and results of investigation.

Monitoring security events and conduct regular reviews of log files، platforms، products and services.

Academic Background:

A Bachelor degree in computer science or its equivalent is a must.

3 years’ experience in cybersecurity related field.

Fluent in English.

Certifications (CEH) or its equivalent is a plus.

Fundamental of Information Security Basis.

Good Communication Skills.

Team work spirits.

Open Vacancies: 6

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF Form

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

8 - شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب :



SOC level 2 Engineer / Job Code: 3021 SOC L2

SOC Analyst Level 2 will participate and be part of incident handling team in order to monitor and manage all information security incidents and risks and solve them as per the business security requirements. The SOC Analyst Level 2 will work and follow-up with the other teams to develop action plans to mitigate identified vulnerabilities and promote security initiatives.

Responsibilities:

Oversee the monitoring، identification and resolution of security events to detect threats through analysis، investigations and prioritization of events based on risk/exposure.

Respond to security incidents and report on incident handling and resolution.

Perform daily security analysis and scanning and assessment for information security risks، threats and vulnerabilities.

Proactive research to identify and understand new threats، vulnerabilities، and exploits.

Monitor the Security Information and Event Management System (SIEM) and follow up all related security incidents and events.

Configuration and administration of security systems and tools.

Tune False Positive Alerts.

Define and evaluate security technologies and applicable security controls and countermeasures and evaluate the effectiveness of the associated controls required for responding to the detected security incidents.

Provide the security recommendations on actions which assist in improving security posture within Computing incident response team center & Banks Environments.

Provide recommendations and suggestions for security use-cases.

Follow all relevant departmental policies، processes، standard operating procedures and instructions so that work is carried out in a controlled and consistent manner.

Perform initial Root cause analysis (RCA) for the incidents and update Higher Levels.

Coach Level one agents in Performing log analysis and events analysis.

Preparing incident reports of analysis and methodology and results of investigation.

Monitoring security events and conduct regular reviews of log files، platforms، products and services.

Academic Background:

A Bachelor degree in computer science or its equivalent is a must.

4-6 years’ experience in cybersecurity related field.

Fluent in English.

One of Offensive Security Courses is a must.

Open Vacancies: 2

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF Form

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

9 - شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب:

Infrastructure Team Leader / Job Code: 3022 ITL

Responsibilities:

To lead a team of technical staff (engineers and senior engineers).

To ensure that systems are documented and kept current.

Manage and set priorities for the design، maintenance، development, and evaluation of all infrastructure systems, including LANs, WANs, Internet, intranet, security, wireless implementations, backup strategies and so on.

Management and maintenance of Internet facing network devices.

Management of technical developments of operational importance and participation in developing or setting standards as directed

Maintain baseline system security according to organizational policies.

Plan and coordinate the installation of new or modified hardware، operating systems، and other baseline software.

Expand or modify network infrastructure to serve new purposes or improve work flow.

Oversee installation، implementation، configuration, and support of network components.

Required Skills and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in communication engineering or equivalent.

6-9 years of related experience with a minimum of 2 years focus on Network Security.

Maintain good verbal، written، and presentation skills

Strong understanding of virtual and physical networking configuration.

Strong hardware، software and network troubleshooting skill set.

Linux experience preferred

Maintain excellent organizational and time-management skills، with strong follow-through and perseverance to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Maintain clear and accurate data entry، documentation and reporting skills، as required

Knowledge of computer networking concepts and protocols، and network security methodologies.

Knowledge of risk management processes (e.g.، methods for assessing and mitigating risk).

Knowledge of national and international laws، regulations، policies, and ethics as they relate to cybersecurity.

Knowledge of cybersecurity principles.

Knowledge of cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

Certificates:

The following certificates is required

Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) or equivalent.

Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) or equivalent.

Information security certificate is a plus.

ITIL is added advantage.

Open Vacancies: 1

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF Form

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

10- شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب :



Senior System Engineer / Job Code: 3023 SSE

Responsibilities:

Configures and maintains IT infrastructure and its components.

Manage server resources including performance، capacity، availability, serviceability, and recoverability.

Monitor and maintain server configuration.

Plan and coordinate the installation of new or modified hardware، operating systems، and other baseline software.

Provide ongoing optimization and problem-solving support.

Oversee installation، implementation، configuration, and support of system components.

Deploy group policies and access control lists to ensure compatibility with organizational standards، business rules، and needs.

Maintain baseline system security according to organizational policies.

Required Skills and Experience:

3-5 years of related experience

University degree in Engineer or computer science.

Certified in VMware/Storage/Microsoft Systems preferred.

Strong understanding of virtual and physical networking configuration.

Linux experience preferred.

Open Vacancies: 1

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF Form

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

11- شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب :



Senior Network Security Engineer / Job Code: 3024 SNSE

Responsibilities:

Oversee installation، implementation، configuration, and support of network components.

Configure and optimize network routers، switches، and firewalls (e.g., higher-level protocols, tunneling).

Install or replace network routers، switches، and firewalls.

Patch network vulnerabilities to ensure information is safeguarded against outside parties.

Monitor network capacity and performance.

Test and maintain network/Security infrastructure. including software and hardware devices.

Conduct functional and connectivity testing to ensure continuing operability.

Required Skills and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in communication engineering or equivalent.

3-5 years of related experience with a minimum of 2 years focus on Network Security.

ITI graduated will be preferred.

Maintain good verbal، written، and presentation skills

Knowledge of computer networking concepts and protocols، and network security methodologies.

Knowledge of cybersecurity principles.

The Following Certificates are required:

Cisco Certified Network/Security Professional (CCNP) or equivalent.

Information security certificate is a plus.

Open Vacancies: 1

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF Form

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

12 - شركة لؤطة للاستوكات والملابس الأوروبية تطلب للتعين:



1- بائعين داخل الفرع

2- كاشير داخل الفرع

مكان العمل: حدائق الاهرام- 140ط- فيصل- الهرم- المنصورة- الاسكندرية- الاسماعيلية- طنطا- عين شمس- حلوان- اكتوبر- حدائق المعادي- امبابة- السيدة زينب- المقطم- شبرا مصر- شبرا الخيمة- النعام وسليم الأول- النزهة الجديدة

الشروط:

- مؤهل عالي- فوق متوسط- متوسط- دبلوم

- ذكور واناث

- خبرة نفس المجال

- حد اقصى للسن 35 سنة

الحقوق والمميزات المشتركة:

- المرتب 1800 لوظيفة المبيعات + عمولة كبيرة

و2000 لوظيفية الكاشير

- أرباح عمولة شهرية وموسمية وعدد ساعات إضافي

- 8 ساعات عمل

- تأمينات

للتقدم للوظيفة يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

===========