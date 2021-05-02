شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن التقديم اليوم والمقابلة من الأربعاء .. وظائف خالية لجميع المؤهلات بالقاهرة والمحافظات والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

تواصل المصري اليوم تقديم خدمة نشر العديد من الوظائف الخالية لجميع المؤهلات وبدون مؤهل للعديد من التخصصات والتي نشرت عبر المواقع الرسمية للشركات أو المصانع أو عبر صفحاتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أو ضمن مبادرة طور وغير التابعة لوزارة الشباب والرياضة علما بأن هناك مقابلات تبدأ من الأربعاء 5 مايو لبعض المهن كما هو موضح لكل الوظائف.

وفيما يلي جميع الوظائف المطلوبة وفقا لكل شركة في الشروط والتفاصيل ورابط التقديم أدناه:

1- شركة راية لتوزيع المواد الغذائية والمشروبات احدى شركات راية القابضة تطلب للتعيين:

– 20 مسؤول مبيعات 20 سائق

‎يوم توظيفي بمقر الفرع بالمعادي 4039 المجاورة الرابعة – المعراج العلوي بالقرب من مدرسة جلوري البوابة الخامسة بجوار كارفور المعادي دائري) يوم الاربعاء الموافق 5/5/2021

- وظيفة مسؤول مبيعات

حسن المظهر والسلوك.

المهام الوظيفية :

• ‎تحقيق أهداف بيع الأساسيات (التغطية والتوزيع)

• ‎تطوير والحفاظ على علاقات تجارية إيجابية مع العملاء.

• ‎تقديم الأخبار وأولويات العمل ومبادرات الشركة للسوق.

• ‎متابعة المخزون وتحميل السيارة مع السائق.

‎- سائق رخصه مهنية

‎حسن المظهر والسلوك ولا يشترط خبرة سابقه.

‎المهام الوظيفية

‎ يجب أن يكون لديك مهارات الاتصال والتفاوض ممتازة.

المميزات :

• مرتبات مجزية ( للسائق ومسئول المبيعات)

- 2000 جنيه ثابت.

- 2000 جنيه متغير.

- 500 حافز.

• ‎ تامين صحي يغطى ١٠٠٪؜

• ‎تامين اجتماعي

• ‎تامين على الحياه

الفرع: بالمعادي 4039 المجاورة الرابعة – المعراج العلوي بالقرب من مدرسة جلوري البوابة الخامسة بجوار كارفور المعادي دائري)

‎إذا كنت مهتمًا، التواصل عبر الواتس اب 01050519519_ 01029894689- 01157366859

2- مجموعة براند جاكامن للبدل والملابس الكلاسيك المشهور يطلب للتعين طلبة ومؤهلات:



1- مبيعات داخل الفرع

2- عامل نظافة

مكان العمل: سيتى سنتر الماظة- المهندسين -ميدان لبنان -اكتوبر

الشروط:

- مؤهلات عليا أو طلبة جامعات

- خبرة سنة على الاقل في مجال الملابس

- حد اقصى للسن 30 سنة

الحقوق:

- المرتب: من 3000 إلى 3500 حسب الخبرة + العمولة

- 8 ساعات عمل شيفتات

- زيادة سنوية وفرص للترقي

2- عامل نظافة

مكان العمل: عمارات العبور -سيتى سنتر الماظة

الشروط:

- لا يشترط مؤهل

- ذكور

- حد اقصى 30 سنة

المرتب: 2850

- العمل من 9ص حتى 6 م 1+ ساعة بريك

- تامين طبى -واجتماعى -زيادة سنوية

للتقدم يرجى ملأ الاستمارة التالية: اضغط هنا

3- Allies Investment Group (AIG) is looking for



1- Proposal Engineer، Oil & Gas Division

2- Technical Sales Engineer، Oil & Gas Division

Location: Maadi، Cairo

1- Proposal Engineer، Oil & Gas Division

Description:

• Responsible for issuing technical and commercial submitters for tenders before closing dates.

• Manage and co-ordinate the sales queue to ensure that all solutions proposed are provided in accordance with sales team instructions and customer RFQ.

• Responsible for following up open orders until delivery and invoice issuance.

Requirements:

- Bachelor degree in Mechanical، Electrical، or Mechatronics Engineering

- 3-5 years of proven experience as proposal engineer

- Very Good command of English

- Females only

2- Technical Sales Engineer، Oil & Gas Division

Description:

• Develop business plan to meet annual sales targets

• Maintaining and developing relationships with existing customers

• Arranging meetings with potential customers to prospect for new business (provided with presentations)

• Negotiating on price، delivery and specifications with buyers and managers

• Follow up with customer to guarantee payment of invoices on time

Requirements:

- Bachelor degree in Mechanical، Electrical، or Mechatronics Engineering

- 3-5 years of proven experience

- Very Good command of English

- Gender both

Benefits:

- Salary: Negotiable

- 8.5 hours/day

- Friday & Saturday are off

- Private Medical Insurance- Social Insurance

- Transportation Allowance- Phone Allowance- Annual Bonus

For applying:

Send your cv on ([email protected])

Subject: (Job Title + 413) for example (Sales Engineer + 413)

4- شركة خير بلدنا للهايبرماركت تطلب للتعين بفرع الساحل الوظائف التالية:

للطلبة والخريجين

1. مدير فرع

2. مشرف عام صالة

3. متلقي طلبات

4. منسق مجمدات ومالتي

5. مشرف كاشير

6. كاشير

7. خلفي كاشير

8. بائع بقاله واجبان

9. بقال

10. مشرف ممرات

11. منسقي ممرات

12. جزار

13. موظف كاميرات

14. امن خبرة

15. طيار

16. موظف استلامات

المميزات والشروط:

1. مميزات ممتازة وتنافسية لجميع المتقدمين – وتدريب وشهادة- وشنط تموينية شهرية

2. تامينات اجتماعية وطبية

3. مكان عمل لائق

4. مؤهلات متوسطة وعليا وطلبة

للتقدم يرجى ملء الرابط التالى: اضغط هنا

وسوف نقوم بالاتصال بك مباشرة

ملحوظة: سوف تتم المقابلات على برنامج مايكروسوفت تيم اونلاين

5- شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب:

SOC level 1 Engineer / Job Code: 3020 SOC L1

Level 1 SOC Analyst is an operational role، focusing on real time security events monitoring and security incident investigation. As a Level 1 SOC Analyst you will actively monitor security threats and risks from different channels and escalate to higher levels. with shift basis 24*7 Monitoring، the key responsibilities are the following:

Responsibilities:

Continuously monitors security alerts queue from different channels.

Triages security alerts.

Monitors health of security sensors infrastructure.

Collects data and context necessary and escalate to higher level.

Delivers scheduled and ad-hoc reports.

Works closely with higher level teams to improve the quality of the service.

Follow all relevant departmental policies، processes، standard operating procedures and instructions so that work is carried out in a controlled and consistent manner.

Perform initial Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for the incidents.

Prepare incident reports of analysis and methodology and results of investigation.

Monitoring security events and conduct regular reviews of log files، platforms، products and services.

Academic Background:

A Bachelor degree in computer science or its equivalent is a must.

3 years’ experience in cybersecurity related field.

Fluent in English.

Certifications (CEH) or its equivalent is a plus.

Fundamental of Information Security Basis.

Good Communication Skills.

Team work spirits.

Open Vacancies: 6

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF Form

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

6- شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب :



SOC level 2 Engineer / Job Code: 3021 SOC L2

SOC Analyst Level 2 will participate and be part of incident handling team in order to monitor and manage all information security incidents and risks and solve them as per the business security requirements. The SOC Analyst Level 2 will work and follow-up with the other teams to develop action plans to mitigate identified vulnerabilities and promote security initiatives.

Responsibilities:

Oversee the monitoring، identification and resolution of security events to detect threats through analysis، investigations and prioritization of events based on risk/exposure.

Respond to security incidents and report on incident handling and resolution.

Perform daily security analysis and scanning and assessment for information security risks، threats and vulnerabilities.

Proactive research to identify and understand new threats، vulnerabilities، and exploits.

Monitor the Security Information and Event Management System (SIEM) and follow up all related security incidents and events.

Configuration and administration of security systems and tools.

Tune False Positive Alerts.

Define and evaluate security technologies and applicable security controls and countermeasures and evaluate the effectiveness of the associated controls required for responding to the detected security incidents.

Provide the security recommendations on actions which assist in improving security posture within Computing incident response team center & Banks Environments.

Provide recommendations and suggestions for security use-cases.

Follow all relevant departmental policies، processes، standard operating procedures and instructions so that work is carried out in a controlled and consistent manner.

Perform initial Root cause analysis (RCA) for the incidents and update Higher Levels.

Coach Level one agents in Performing log analysis and events analysis.

Preparing incident reports of analysis and methodology and results of investigation.

Monitoring security events and conduct regular reviews of log files، platforms، products and services.

Academic Background:

A Bachelor degree in computer science or its equivalent is a must.

4-6 years’ experience in cybersecurity related field.

Fluent in English.

One of Offensive Security Courses is a must.

Open Vacancies: 2

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF Form

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

7- شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب:

Infrastructure Team Leader / Job Code: 3022 ITL

Responsibilities:

To lead a team of technical staff (engineers and senior engineers).

To ensure that systems are documented and kept current.

Manage and set priorities for the design، maintenance، development, and evaluation of all infrastructure systems, including LANs, WANs, Internet, intranet, security, wireless implementations, backup strategies and so on.

Management and maintenance of Internet facing network devices.

Management of technical developments of operational importance and participation in developing or setting standards as directed

Maintain baseline system security according to organizational policies.

Plan and coordinate the installation of new or modified hardware، operating systems، and other baseline software.

Expand or modify network infrastructure to serve new purposes or improve work flow.

Oversee installation، implementation، configuration, and support of network components.

Required Skills and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in communication engineering or equivalent.

6-9 years of related experience with a minimum of 2 years focus on Network Security.

Maintain good verbal، written، and presentation skills

Strong understanding of virtual and physical networking configuration.

Strong hardware، software and network troubleshooting skill set.

Linux experience preferred

Maintain excellent organizational and time-management skills، with strong follow-through and perseverance to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Maintain clear and accurate data entry، documentation and reporting skills، as required

Knowledge of computer networking concepts and protocols، and network security methodologies.

Knowledge of risk management processes (e.g.، methods for assessing and mitigating risk).

Knowledge of national and international laws، regulations، policies, and ethics as they relate to cybersecurity.

Knowledge of cybersecurity principles.

Knowledge of cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

Certificates:

The following certificates is required

Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) or equivalent.

Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) or equivalent.

Information security certificate is a plus.

ITIL is added advantage.

Open Vacancies: 1

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF Form

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

8- فندق جي دبليو ماريوت يطلب للتعين:



- ويتر مقدم طلبات

------------

مكان العمل: التجمع الأول- طريق السويس- الطريق الدائري- داخل حي ميراج

-------------

الشروط:

- مؤهل متوسط أو عالي

- ذكور واناث

- خبرة سنة في نفس الوظيفة

- حد اقصى للسن 30 سنة

- جيد بالانجليزية

-----------

الحقوق:

- المرتب حسب الخبرة

- 8 ساعات عمل

- مواصلات- وجبة

- أرباح سنوية

- تأمين صحي- تأمين إجتماعي

--------

للتقديم يرجى التسجيل من خلال الرابط التالى : اضغط هنا

9- شركة راية تطلب :

Raya contact center is hiring now

- Telesales agents

(Account OBE- Fixed shift)

------

Location: Maadi technology park

-----

Requirements:

- Excellent speakers In English(B2)

- Grads Only

- Males & Females

-------------

Benefits:

- ???????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????.

- ???????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????

- full paid training

- ????????????????????????: 4020 (3200 net – 320 business incentive + 500 KPIs)

- transportation is available from maadi metro station

-fixed shifts (8 AM- 5 PM)

-fixed days off (Friday- Saturday)

opportunity to promote after 1 year

---------

If you are interested please fill this form: اضغط هنا

10- شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب :



Senior System Engineer / Job Code: 3023 SSE

Responsibilities:

Configures and maintains IT infrastructure and its components.

Manage server resources including performance، capacity، availability, serviceability, and recoverability.

Monitor and maintain server configuration.

Plan and coordinate the installation of new or modified hardware، operating systems، and other baseline software.

Provide ongoing optimization and problem-solving support.

Oversee installation، implementation، configuration, and support of system components.

Deploy group policies and access control lists to ensure compatibility with organizational standards، business rules، and needs.

Maintain baseline system security according to organizational policies.

Required Skills and Experience:

3-5 years of related experience

University degree in Engineer or computer science.

Certified in VMware/Storage/Microsoft Systems preferred.

Strong understanding of virtual and physical networking configuration.

Linux experience preferred.

Open Vacancies: 1

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF Form

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

11- شركة iSec العاملة في مجال الحماية والأمن السيبراني Cybersecurity (أمن المعلومات) تطلب :



Senior Network Security Engineer / Job Code: 3024 SNSE

Responsibilities:

Oversee installation، implementation، configuration, and support of network components.

Configure and optimize network routers، switches، and firewalls (e.g., higher-level protocols, tunneling).

Install or replace network routers، switches، and firewalls.

Patch network vulnerabilities to ensure information is safeguarded against outside parties.

Monitor network capacity and performance.

Test and maintain network/Security infrastructure. including software and hardware devices.

Conduct functional and connectivity testing to ensure continuing operability.

Required Skills and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in communication engineering or equivalent.

3-5 years of related experience with a minimum of 2 years focus on Network Security.

ITI graduated will be preferred.

Maintain good verbal، written، and presentation skills

Knowledge of computer networking concepts and protocols، and network security methodologies.

Knowledge of cybersecurity principles.

The Following Certificates are required:

Cisco Certified Network/Security Professional (CCNP) or equivalent.

Information security certificate is a plus.

Open Vacancies: 1

If interested send your CV to “[email protected]” in PDF Form

Note:

Online or in Office interview

Send the CV with job code mentioned in the subject field.

=============