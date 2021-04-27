شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن سارع بالتقديم .. وظائف خالية في البنوك المصرية والدولية للعديد من التخصصات والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

تقدم المصري اليوم خدمة نشر العديد من الوظائف الخالية لجميع المؤهلات والعديد من التخصصات حيث ننشر العديد من الوظائف في البنوك المصرية والدولية العاملة في مصر والمنشورة على المواقع الرسمية أو عبر صفحاتها المعتمدة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي كما يلي :

1 - بنك فيصل الاسلامي يطلب :

1- مشرف ادارة النظام System admin (تكنولوجيا المعلومات)

خريج علوم حاسب وخبرة لا تقل عن 3 سنوات ولديه خبرة بالهاردوير والسوفت وير وحاصل على عدة كورسات مثل MCSA و MCSE



Qualifications.

• Bachelor of computer science or equal degree.

• Minimum 3 years of experience.

• End-user support and System Administrator in banking sector is preferred.

• Working knowledge of IT Hardware and Software.

• Have a good knowledge with Active Directory-DNS- DHCP.

• Knowledge of Operating systems; Active Directory administration, Citrix XEN Desktop, System performance monitoring tools, VMware products.

• MCSE/MCSA courses.

• Desktop operating systems, MS SCCM.

• Various software applications Principles of network systems.

Duties and responsibilities.

• Provide technical assistance and support for incoming queries and issues related to computer systems, software, and hardware.

• Troubleshoot any reported problems and solve end users' issues reaching resolution to ensure customer satisfaction

• Ensure maximum stability of IT facility infrastructure components by performing system maintenance tasks & system monitoring

• Apply operating system updates, patches, and configuration changes.

• Manage the configuration and operation of client-based computer operating systems

• Installs, modifies and maintains systems and utility software on server computer systems.

• Add, remove, or update user account information, resetting passwords, etc.

• Diagnose and resolve desktop faults in a quick and efficient manner

• Monitor and respond quickly and effectively to requests received through the IT helpdesk.

Skills

• Problem-solving skills.

• Ability to diagnose & address issues.

• Ability to work under pressure.

• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision.

• A technical mind.

• An organized mind.

• Attention to detail.

• Ability to describe technical information in easy-to-understand terms.

• Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.

• Team player.

• Good English command of written and verbal.

Location : Cairo

Send Your Cv mentioning job name and code to [email protected] and but in subject code 20217

AD Valid till 2 weeks from 14-4-2021

2 - دعم فني للبرامج Application Support.

خريج علوم حاسب او مما يعادلها وخبرة لا تقل عن 3 سنوات ولديه معرفة بالداتا بيز الخاصة باوراكل و SQL

Qualifications.

• Bachelor of computer science or equal degree.

• Minimum 3 years of experience as an application support or similar role.

• Oracle and SQL data bases knowledge.

Duties and responsibilities.

• Problem solve, Troubleshoot, correcting errors if any and modifying the existing software

• Identify Potential Issues. Anticipate and address potential issues before they become issues.

• Work with Cross-Functional Teams

• Assisting with systems integrations.

• Assisting with Installing various software systems

• Identifying and Evaluate Technology Solutions

Skills

• Problem-solving skills.

• Ability to diagnose & address application issues.

• Ability to learn and master employer-specific software.

• Ability to work under pressure.

• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision.

• A technical mind.

• An organized mind.

• Attention to detail.

• Working knowledge of IT Hardware and Software.

• In-depth knowledge of computer systems.

• Ability to describe technical information in easy-to-understand terms.

• Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.

• Good Written and verbal communication skills.

• Team player.

• Good English command of written and verbal

Location : Cairo

Send Your Cv mentioning job name and code to [email protected] and but in subject code 20216

AD Valid till 2 weeks from 14-4-2021

2 - بنك HSBC مصر يطلب :

1 - Senior Manager Internal Audit

يقوم بالاشراف على عمليات التدقيق والمراقبة ،والتي تزود العملاء الداخليين بتقييمات نقدية لأطر إدارة HSBC والمخاطر والرقابة الداخلية وضمان إكمال مهام التدقيق في الوقت المناسب وبطريقة فعالة وفقا للمعايير التي وضعتها GBL INA وأفضل الممارسات الصناعية والمخاطر ذات الصلة والبيئة التنظيمية وتقديم المشورة المهنية المتخصصة بشأن نتائج وتوصيات التدقيق ، وبالتالي ضمان فهمها بالكامل وتنفيذها بشكل صحيح من قبل الإدارة



Description

Role Dimensions

GBL INA provides independent, objective assurance to management and the Risk and Audit Committees as to whether the framework of risk management, control, and governance processes, as designed and represented by management, is adequate and functioning. The function comprises a number of Global teams (covering Global Business Lines and Functions, Risk and HTS) and Regional Audit teams.

The role holder undertakes general audit activities as part of the in-country Internal Audit team.

Role Purpose

Leading the delivery of audits, some major and/or highly complex, which provide internal customers and stakeholders with critical assessments of the HSBC governance, risk and internal control frameworks.

Ensuring that audit assignments are completed in a timely and efficient manner with due respect to the standards established by GBL INA, industry best practices and the relevant risk and regulatory environment.

Providing specialist professional advice on audit findings and recommendations, thus ensuring that they are both fully understood and properly implemented by management.

Principal Accountabilities: Key activities and decision making areas

Develop a good understanding of the strengths, weaknesses and limitations of the banks' current business model and how that might impact an audit

Fully understand the impact of their audit findings, including recommendations for improvements in business processes, on the current and future business model and operating environment.

Ensure that work at all times suitably reflects the changing scope, nature and risk profile of the business, thereby optimising the audit value-added.

Ensure that the scope, approach and methodology of each audit are fully reflective of the importance of HSBC’s focus on its customers and the quality of the operating environment necessary to support that focus.

Clearly communicate issues and associated risks and identify the root cause and the possible strategic implications.

Develop a good understanding of the strengths, weaknesses and limitations of the banks' current business model and how that might impact an audit.

Fully understand the impact of their audit findings, including recommendations for improvements in business processes, on the current and future business model and operating environment.

Ensure that work at all times suitably reflects the changing scope, nature and risk profile of the business, thereby optimising the audit value-added.

Ensure that the scope, approach and methodology of each audit are fully reflective of the importance of HSBC’s focus on its customers and the quality of the operating environment necessary to support that focus.

Design, plan and execute assignments that are consistent with the nature and scope of the business, its risks and the materiality of those risks.

Consistently update and maintain knowledge of the legal, compliance and regulatory issues in respect of the areas of the business being audited

Ensure that staff allocated to each audit assignment have the necessary knowledge and understanding of the risks and regulations relevant to that assignment.

Recognise the linkages between the HSBC's governance, risk and internal controls frameworks and their impact on the business at the strategic, tactical and operational levels.

Where relevant, develop a clear understanding of the HSBC's customer focus, business proposition and the stakeholder context, in order to ensure that the Bank is delivering the right products to the right customers in the right way--thus safeguarding its reputation and franchise.

Clearly communicate issues and associated risks and identify the root cause and the possible strategic implications.

Perform additional responsibilities relating to champion roles and continuous monitoring as described in the INA EGY Responsibility matrix

Ensure that audits are executed in accordance with the management and oversight standards established within GBL INA as well as professional best practices

Role Context

An independent professional advisor who proactively engages and provides value-added expertise and advice to stakeholders and team members.

Leads and effectively manages large and complex audits that set high standards in terms of being conducted in accordance with the business, legal and regulatory risk profile of HSBC.

Effective at writing audit reports that adequately communicate the issues and risks to HSBC.

Proficient at analysing audit issues and operating weaknesses as well as working with stakeholders to efficiently and effectively address them.

Qualifications

Knowledge & Experience / Qualifications

Proven and progressive business, audit, and/or accounting experience or equivalent

Seasoned professional

Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, finance, related field or equivalent experience; professional certification (CPA, CA, or CIA)

Strong managerial, communications, analytical, problem-solving, organizational, lateral thinking and interpersonal skills

Solid knowledge of the Company, Group and financial services industry, businesses supported and the regulatory framework they operate in

Broad understanding of the business, risks and related controls within areas of responsibility

Ability to operate effectively in a globally-matrixed organisation

Job Field : Audit

Primary Location : Middle East-Egypt-Egypt-Helwan

Schedule : Full-time Shift : Day Job

Type of Vacancy : Country vacancy

Job Posting : 25-Apr-2021, 13:53:04 Unposting Date : 09-May-2021, 23:59:00

للتقديم : اضغط هنا

2 - Capital and Liquidity Risk Analyst

يقوم بإدارة المخاطر والإشراف على جميع الأنشطة والحدود والضوابط لأنشطة الأعمال والبيانات وسيكون المرشح المختار مسؤولاً عن توفير الإشراف المستقل على مخاطر إدارة مخاطر رأس المال والسيولة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وتركيا ويتطلب هذا الدور فهم أفضل الممارسات والتوقعات التنظيمية لإدارة مخاطر رأس المال والسيولة.



Description

Capital and Liquidity Risk Analyst

Role Purpose:

The risk function provides oversight over all first line activities, including the risk appetite framework, limits and controls for business activities and data

The selected candidate will be responsible for providing independent risk oversight of capital and liquidity risk management for the MENAT region

This role requires understanding of best practice and regulatory expectations for capital and liquidity risk management

The selected candidate will be responsible for ensuring transparency, completeness, monitoring and addressing of controls and issues

Principal Accountabilities:

Impact on the Business:

Reviews capital and liquidity risk management policies, limits, standards, controls, metrics and thresholds and ensures they are within the defined corporate standards approved by the Board and ALCO. This includes annual reviews of the Recovery Plan, ICAAP and ILAAP

Provide analytical support to generate an independent viewpoint and document appropriate challenge(s) particularly relating to independent testing of assumptions

Review Front Line governance processes to ensure Capital and Liquidity Risk taken is in accordance with the corporation’s Risk Appetite and that the proper risk framework is deployed to measure, monitor and control the risk

Keep current on regulations relating to Treasury Risk management issued and reviewed by the DFSA, PRA, and any other relevant regulator

Participate in data analysis and material preparation for regulatory exams and ad hoc analysis

Customers and Stakeholders:

Provide senior management, the regulatory agencies and internal audit sufficient comfort that the requirement of a capital and liquidity and second line of defence is met

Work with Finance, and Risk to ensure requisite support for activities, including consistencies in framework, methodologies, and reporting and improved liquidity management analysis in external reporting

Qualifications

Qualifications:

Experience in Treasury and/or Risk management from a first, second or third line perspective preferred.

post-graduate degree in relevant numerate subject qualifications in accounting and/or finance is beneficial (TMA, CPA, CFA, FRM, etc.)

Good working knowledge of Global/Basel Capital and Liquidity Regulations

Exposure to demanding operational environments to gain insight into effective risk management applications.

Working across all levels of an organisation to understand cross-functional linkages and interdependencies, as well as the implications of risk at both a strategic level and at the business unit level

Good knowledge of vanilla derivative markets products and relevant traded markets

Working knowledge of complex derivative markets products and relevant traded markets

Good knowledge of cross market funding, and asset transformation

Good understanding of credit risk, the cost of credit, and the effects of limiting credit

Proven technical competency with system infrastructure

Good understanding of other areas e.g. Finance, Accounting, Operational, Legal, etc.

Has developed a high level of professionalism and competency which helps to determine solutions around appropriate risk measures, risk processes, risk monitoring and management

Experience in addressing regulatory and audit requests

Established financial and accounting acumen

Mathematically numerate

Ability to achieve desired outcome through the use of constructive debate

Ability to find simple and pragmatic solutions to complex problems, balancing the desire to build models with strong theoretical foundations with the need to develop models that can be explained and tested easily

Job Field : Risk and Compliance

Primary Location : Middle East-Egypt-Egypt-Helwan

Schedule : Full-time Shift : Day Job

Type of Vacancy : Region vacancy

Job Posting : 25-Apr-2021, 12:06:29 Unposting Date : 09-May-2021, 23:59:00

للتقديم: اضغط هنا

3 - Regional Project Manager Operations Transformation MENAT- GSC Cairo :

يجب على المتقدم لهذه الوظيفة ان يكون لديه خبرة تامة في مجال إدارة المشاريع ومعرفة عامة بصناعة الخدمات المالية مع خبرة وظيفية محددة وخبرة واسعة في جمع المتطلبات وإجراء نشاط التصميم ،والمشاريع التي تركز على التكنولوجيا وإدارة التنفيذ في البيئات المصرفية (الفرع ، مركز الاتصال ، قاعة التداول ، العمليات ، المكتب الرئيسي ، إلخ)

Description

Some careers have more impact than others.

If you’re looking for a career where you can make a real impression, join HSBC and discover how valued you’ll be.

HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world, with operations in 64 countries and territories. We aim to be where the growth is, enabling businesses to thrive and economies to prosper, and, ultimately, helping people to fulfil their hopes and realise their ambitions.

We are currently seeking an experienced professional to join our team in the role of Regional Project Manager Operations Transformation MENAT.

Principal responsibilities

Driving E2E automation projects through Arificial Intelligence/Robotics, Workflow and imaging

Driving E2E cost reduction projects related to Vendor/Third party management ensuring most efficient cost/pricing model

Driving rightsizing/capacity planning projects, work out most optimized team structures applicable

Driving paper to digital projects across different Customer Account tools

Evaluates relative costs, benefits and obstacles of potential solutions before implementing

Understands the Group’s priorities, competitors and competitive strategy to help drive strategically aligned solutions, considering aspects of risk/reward.

Anticipates issues and risks and acts to mitigate these quickly; handles any unforeseen roadblocks swiftly and effectively

Builds effective working relationships with analysis and design teams in our delivery partners and works well with external partners

Often acts as an expert across multiple projects or programmes simultaneously, guiding the teams on their requirements gathering, design, change or implementation approach. May conduct one off business research and analysis tasks related to programme or project scope.

Operational Performance

Manages the change implementation activities, including business readiness assessment (i.e. avoiding multiple change clashes), implementation pilot (including approach and checklists) and actual implementation (including reporting status and issues)

Supports reengineering of processes, where process is one of the many parts of the change, and provides detailed guidance on process design (considering risk, end-to-end and cost)

Qualifications

Knowledge

Good understanding of Global Transformation Business Transformation Frameworks, Agile methodologies and best practice techniques

Basic Business reengineering knowledge

Business analysis, requirements gathering and design techniques

Change management and implementation management techniques and approaches

Understanding of IT Systems Architecture development/implementation

Experience

Proven experience in project management/process excellence field.

Overall financial services industry knowledge with specific functional expertise

Extensive experience gathering requirements and conducting design activity, with a mix of business, operations and technology focused projects

Strong experience of delivering change into different audiences and managing implementation in banking environments (branch, contact centre, trading floor, operations, head office etc).

Effective communication, inter-personal and negotiating skills

Excellent decision making and problem solving ability

Experience of managing resources using appropriate communication, delegation and planning skills

Ability to motivate and lead people, employing appropriate management styles

Proven ability to work across regions whilst maintaining a global perspective

Proven ability to work with senior stakeholders and sponsors

Capabilities

Business Analysis & Design

Achieving Excellence

Delivery at Pace

Impactful communication

Business Case and Benefits Realisation

Change and Implementation Management

Planning and Plan Management

Stakeholder Management

Problem Solving and Critical Thinking

Qualifications and Accreditations

Lean Six Sigma knowledge/Certification– Expected to work towards qualification

Very Good Excel, MS Access and SharePoint development skills – Differentiator

Degree in business administration / management / economics, engineering and science – Differentiator

Due to the urgent hiring need, candidates with immediate right to work locally and no relocation need will be prioritise.

The chosen candidate for this role will be required to undergo enhanced vetting. Subject to local laws, this will require the individual to satisfactorily pass a series of additional checks as part of the recruitment process and on an ongoing basis, if appointed to the role. HSBC Group reserves its position with regard to any steps which it may take in relation to any material adverse findings which arise either when the checks are originally completed, and/or if relevant, on an ongoing basis. For more information about the enhanced vetting for this role please contact the recruiter for this role.

You’ll achieve more when you join HSBC.

HSBC is an equal opportunity employer committed to building a culture where all employees are valued, respected and opinions count. We take pride in providing a workplace that fosters continuous professional development, flexible working and, opportunities to grow within an inclusive and diverse environment. We encourage applications from all suitably qualified persons irrespective of, but not limited to, their gender or genetic information, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, social status, medical care leave requirements, political affiliation, people with disabilities, color, national origin, veteran status, etc., We consider all applications based on merit and suitability to the role.”

Job Field : Operations

Primary Location : Middle East-Egypt-Egypt-Cairo

Schedule : Full-time Shift : Rotating

Type of Vacancy : Country vacancy

Job Posting : 21-Apr-2021, 13:56:38 Unposting Date : 28-Apr-2021, 23:59:00

للتقديم : اضغط هنا

3- بنك قطر الوطني مصر يطلب:

ممثل خدمة عملاء QNB2146 - Customer Service Representative

يقوم المرشح لهذه الوظيفة بالرد على المكالمات الواردة ، والرد على الاستفسارات ، وإدارة الشكاوى ، وتحديد مشاكل خدمة العملاء المهمة ، وتقديم معلومات عامة.

ويجب ان يملك مؤهل درجة البكالوريوس في التسويق أو إدارة الأعمال أو التجارة



Business Unit: QNB - Al Ahli

Division: Commercial & Marketing Division

Country: Egypt

Closing Date: 31-Dec-2021

About QNB ALAHLI

QNB ALAHLI is one of the leading financial institutions in Egypt established in April1978 and ranked as the second largest private bank in Egypt.

Department: Act as a primary contact point for QNBAA clients/nonclients. Answer incoming calls received, respond to inquiries, manage complaints, identify significant customer service problems, and provide general information.

Person: Bachelor Degree in Marketing, Business Administration or Commerce

Experience:

2 years of experience in the related field

Handling Skills and Customer Oriented Attitude

Excellent Interpersonal & selling skills

High communication skills, especially verbal

Ability to work under pressure & shifts basis

Good knowledge of computer and telephony Environment Fluency in Arabic and English written/spoken

Note: you will be required to attach the following:

1. Resume / CV

2. Passport-size photograph

3. Graduation Certificate

4. Military Service

للتقديم : اضغط هنا

4 - البنك المصري الخليجي EG Bank يطلب :

1 - Market Intelligence Senior Analyst

يعتبر المرشح لهذه الوظيفة محللا ومسؤولاً عن العمل كمركز أبحاث متقدم من خلال تقديم نظرة مستقبلية للبنك من منظور الاقتصاد الكلي والتكنولوجي والقياس المعياري. بالإضافة إلى التنبؤ باتجاهات السوق وابتكاراته على المدى القصير وتطبيقها



JOB PURPOSE

The Market Intelligence Senior Analyst is responsible for acting as the onward think tank through providing a forward outlook for the bank from a macroeconomic, technological and benchmarking perspective. In addition to forecasting short-term market trends and innovations and applying them

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACOUNTABILITIES

Perform as a forward looking internal consultant to senior management; contribution with ideas and recommendations to deal with issues across areas of the business in addition to alerting management with advantageous opportunities and/or threats based on an analysis of internal and external factors.

Establish a data warehouse to produce reports that focus on analysing our financial performance internally and in comparison to peers.

Conduct market research on a macroeconomic level to analyse trends in the banking industry and monitor changes in the map of the global economy.

Monitor new technologies in development, changes in customer needs or tastes, population growth, new competitors entering the market.

Develop a Peers Bank study assessing the bank’s financial position and incorporating competitor’s data to analyse the trends and changes in the bank’s performance.

Consulting with all business units to verify findings and explore the possibility of adopting new ideas.

Responsible for identifying strategic risks that are critical to the growth and performance of the business through analysing data gathered internally (Budget assumptions narrative & performance Dashboard) and externally (Economic reports & stress test) regarding the major risks and events that have a directly negative effect and impact on the achievement of long and short term strategic goals.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPIs)

Provide special reports and financial studies that aim at aiding Top Management decision making that come in line with strategic objectives.

Provide special reports/updates on market trends and changes in the market

Participate and coordinate with all other functions to produce reports and plans that directly affect the bank’s future plans

Develop and implement tools to measure strategy progress, budget and overall performance on a monthly basis.

Conduct a report on a quarterly basis assessing the main economic/ indicators that might affect the bank.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Minimum education

: Bachelor degree from a recognized university

Desired education

: Business and/or Management related majors; Finance, Accounting, Economics, Actuarial Science

Languages

: Fluent in English and Arabic (writing and speaking)

Ideal experience

: - Strong Analytical skills with a strong finance background (min.3 years of experience in financial analysis.

Experience in Strategy Formulation, Business planning and Budgeting is an added value

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

The ability to handle highly unstructured work and meeting deadlines.

Able to work under pressure.

Interpersonal and communicating skills are highly required

Credibility and trust to work at all levels of the organization

Team building and leadership skills

Computer Literacy

للتقديم : اضغط هنا

2 - AML & Compliance Training Manager

يقوم المسؤل عن هذه الوظيفة بمساعدة رئيس قسم مكافحة غسل الأموال في تحديد وقياس وإدارة مخاطر الامتثال المختلفة عبر أنشطة البنك المختلفة



JOB PURPOSE

Assist the Head of AML/CFT Department to identify, quantify and manage various compliance risks across the various bank activities.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACOUNTABILITIES

Assist the Head of AML/CFT Department to assess all AML/CFT related electronic systems and manage the needed developments in alignment with the concerned stakeholders.

Review the cases/alerts prepared by Financial Crime Officers & Senior Officers on all AML/CFT related electronic systems, manual reports, and Internal STRs as applicable,

Reply on AML/CFT related inquiries & approval requests from branches, sectors, & other stakeholders by mail, email, and electronic systems.

Assist the Head of AML/CFT Department to reply on Requests & Inquiries from Regulatory Authorities by mail, email, and electronic systems.

Assist the Head of AML/CFT Department to prepare financial crime regulatory reports to regulatory authorities as applicable.

Handle the cases/alerts Assigned by the Head of AML/CFT Department on all AML/CFT related electronic systems, manual reports, and Internal STRs as applicable.

Assist the Head of AML/CFT Department to develop / enhance AML/CFT related systems, policies, and procedures.

Keep abreast of the financial crime regulatory changes/developments and assist the Head of AML/CFT Department / stakeholders to undertake proper impact analysis and identify suitable mechanisms of implementation as applicable

Provide effective reporting of financial crime compliance updates/issues/areas of development to the Head of AML/CFT Department to be presented to Head of Compliance for further submission to the bank audit committee and

and executive management along with the recommended corrective actions as applicable

Assist Head of AML/CFT Department in managing the relationship with the FC regulator(s)

Review new and existing banking products, services, policies, procedures to ensure being in line with the financial crime regulatory standards & other associated compliance aspects

Handle any additional tasks/projects assigned by the Head of AML/CFT Department

Keep abreast and be capable of handling compliance aspects other than financial crime through appropriate knowledge and self-development

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPIs)

Review/Handle cases/alerts on all AML/CFT related electronic systems, manual reports, and Internal STRs in time according to the approved SLA as applicable and with the appropriate level of quality.

Reply on AML/CFT related inquiries & approval requests from branches, sectors, & other stakeholders in time according to the approved SLA as applicable and with the appropriate level of quality.

Assist the Head of AML/CFT Department to reply on Requests & Inquiries from Regulatory Authorities within the appropriate time and with the appropriate level of quality.

Assist the Head of AML/CFT Department to develop / enhance AML/CFT related systems, policies, and procedures.

Assist the Head of AML/CFT Department to develop the compliance training program/plan & ensure ongoing implementation as scheduled.

Ongoing effective reporting to the Head of AML/CFT Department with regard to financial crime compliance updates / issues / areas of development to be presented to head of compliance for further submission to audit committee & executive management.

Handling the assigned tasks by the Head of AML/CFT Department in a timely manner and with the appropriate level of quality.

JOB DIMENSIONS

Number of associates

: 2 - 5

Financial responsibilities

: Not applicable

: Regulatory Authorities (EMLCU / CBE)

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Minimum education

: Bachelor Degree

Desired education

: Additional Compliance Certification

Languages

: Fluent in Arabic and English (writing and speaking)

Ideal experience

: 5 to 9 years or more of banking experience with working experience in compliance

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Knowledge and understanding of financial crime and other compliance related standards/practices

Knowledge and understanding of applicable local/international regulations

Risk management oriented with capabilities of designing and conducting effective compliance monitoring and training

Analytical and decision making skills with the ability to develop solutions

Communication and presentation skills

Accountable and committed

للتقديم : اضغط هنا

3 - AML Senior Officer

يقوم المسؤل عن هذه الوظيفة بمساعدة رئيس وحدة مكافحة غسل الأموال / التدريب للتخفيف من مخاطر الجرائم المالية المختلفة عبر أنشطة البنك المختلفة



JOB PURPOSE

Assist the AML/Training Unit Head to mitigate various Financial Crime risks across the various bank activities.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACOUNTABILITIES

Assist the AML/Training Unit Head to assess all AML/CFT related electronic systems and manage the needed developments to existing systems.

Assist the AML/Training Unit Head to reply on AML/CFT related inquiries & approval requests from branches, sectors, & other stakeholders by mail, email, and electronic systems.

Assist the AML/Training Unit Head to reply on Requests & Inquiries from Regulatory Authorities by mail, email, and electronic systems.

Assist the AML/Training Unit Head to prepare financial crime regulatory reports to regulatory authorities as applicable.

Handle the cases/alerts on all AML/CFT related electronic systems, manual reports, and Internal STRs as applicable.

Keep abreast of the financial crime regulatory changes/developments and assist the AML/Training Unit Head to undertake proper impact analysis and identify suitable mechanisms of implementation as applicable.

Provide effective reporting of financial crime compliance updates/issues/areas of development to the AML/Training Unit Head as with the recommended corrective actions as applicable.

Handle any additional tasks/projects assigned by the AML/Training Unit Head.

Keep abreast and be capable of handling compliance aspects other than financial crime through appropriate knowledge and self-development.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPIs)

Handling cases/alerts on all AML/CFT related electronic systems, manual reports, and Internal STRs in time according to the approved SLA as applicable and with the appropriate level of quality.

Assisting the AML/Training Unit Head to reply on AML/CFT related inquiries & approval requests from branches, sectors, & other stakeholders in time according to the approved SLA as applicable and with the appropriate level of quality.

Assisting the AML/Training Unit Head to reply on Requests & Inquiries from Regulatory Authorities within the appropriate time and with the appropriate level of quality.

Providing valid suggestions to the AML/Training Unit Head to develop / enhance AML/CFT related systems, policies, and procedures.

Handling the assigned tasks by the AML/Training Unit Head in a timely manner and with the appropriate level of quality.

JOB DIMENSIONS

: Regulatory Authorities (EMLCU / CBE)

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Minimum education

: Bachelor Degree

Desired education

: Additional Compliance Certificatio

Language

: Fluent in Arabic and English (writing and speaking)

Ideal experience

: 3 to 5 years or more of banking experience with working experience in compliance

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Knowledge and understanding of financial crime and other compliance related standards/practices

Knowledge and understanding of applicable local/international regulations

Risk management oriented with capabilities of designing and conducting effective compliance monitoring and training

Analytical and decision making skills with the ability to develop solutions

Communication and presentation skills

Accountable and committed

للتقديم : اضغط هنا