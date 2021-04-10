- 1/3
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن التقديم مفتوح .. وظائف خالية من الشركة المصرية للاتصالات WE للجنسين والان نبدء بالتفاصيل
كشفت الشركة المصرية للاتصالات «WE» عن حاجتها لبعض الوظائف الخالية للذكور والاناث ، ومازال باب التقديم مفتوحا، ويمكن لمن تنطبق عليه الشروط التقدم وملء الاستمارة وفق التفاصيل أدناه:
1- Technical Support Agents
Job requirements:
Technical knowledge / background is a must
CCNA Certificate/ Knowledge is a must
Maximum age is 33
Graduates only
Males & Females
Location: Cairo- Alex- Asyut- Qena
English level: Very good
* All interviews and assessments will be online
للتقديم يرجى ملء الاستمارة بالبيانات المطلوبة: اضغط هنا
2- Technical Engineers for Enterprise Account
Job Requirements:
CCNA Certificate is a must
CCNP knowledge (OSPF- MPLS- BGP) is a must
Max age is 27
Graduates of Computer Science and Engineering faculties
Males & Females
English must be Very good
* All interviews and assessments will be online
للتقديم يرجى ملء الاستمارة بالبيانات المطلوبة: اضغط هنا
