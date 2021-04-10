شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن التقديم مفتوح .. وظائف خالية من الشركة المصرية للاتصالات WE للجنسين والان نبدء بالتفاصيل

كشفت الشركة المصرية للاتصالات «WE» عن حاجتها لبعض الوظائف الخالية للذكور والاناث ، ومازال باب التقديم مفتوحا، ويمكن لمن تنطبق عليه الشروط التقدم وملء الاستمارة وفق التفاصيل أدناه:

1- Technical Support Agents

Job requirements:

Technical knowledge / background is a must

CCNA Certificate/ Knowledge is a must

Maximum age is 33

Graduates only

Males & Females

Location: Cairo- Alex- Asyut- Qena

English level: Very good

* All interviews and assessments will be online

للتقديم يرجى ملء الاستمارة بالبيانات المطلوبة: اضغط هنا







=======================

2- Technical Engineers for Enterprise Account

Job Requirements:

CCNA Certificate is a must

CCNP knowledge (OSPF- MPLS- BGP) is a must

Max age is 27

Graduates of Computer Science and Engineering faculties

Males & Females

English must be Very good

* All interviews and assessments will be online

للتقديم يرجى ملء الاستمارة بالبيانات المطلوبة: اضغط هنا

=======================