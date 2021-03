شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن قتيلان و13 مصاباً في إطلاق نار بشيكاغو والان نبدء باهم واخر التفاصيل

متابعة الخليج 365 - ابوظبي - A Chicago Police officer monitors the scene after a shooting in Chicago, Illinois, on March 14, 2021. - At least 15 people were shot, two of them fatally, after gunfire broke out at a South Chicago business where a party was being held early on March 14, 2021. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)