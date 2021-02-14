شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن دوا ليبا تطلق "We’re Good" أول كليب لها فى 2021..فيديو وكلمات والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - أطلقت النجمة العالمية دوا ليبا كليب أغنيتها الجديدة "We’re Good" وهى أول أغنية تطلقها النجمة الشهيرة خلال 2021، وفى الأغنية تغنى دوا ليبا عن علاقة يجب أن تنتهى بطريقة ودية وهو ما ظهر بإحدى جمل الأغنية التى قالت "دعونا ننهيها كما ينبغى ونقول إننا جيدون" أو "let’s end it like we should and say we’re good" .

الكليب من إخراج فانيا هيمان وجال موجيا، ويظهر العمل النجمة دوا ليبا كمغنية على متن سفينة.

كلمات مقاطع الأغنية :

[Verse 1]

I'm on an island, even when you're close

Can't take the silence, I'd rather be alone

[Pre-Chorus]

I think it's pretty plain and simple, we gave it all we could

It's time I wave goodbye from the window

Let's end this like we should and say we're good

[Chorus]

We're not meant to be like sleeping and cocaine

So let's at least agree to go our separate ways

Not gonna judge you when you're with somebody else

As long as you swear you won't be pissed when I do it myself

Let's end it like we should and say we're good

[Verse 2]

No need to hide it, go get what you want

This won't be a burden if we both don't hold a grudge

[Pre-Chorus]

I think it's pretty plain and simple, we gave it all we could

It's time I wave goodbye from the window

Let's end this like we should and say we're good

[Chorus]

We're not meant to be like sleeping and cocaine

So let's at least agree to go our separate ways

Not gonna judge you when you're with somebody else

As long as you swear you won't be pissed when I do it myself

Let's end it like we should and say we're good















