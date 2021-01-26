شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن باريس جاكسون تطلق كليبها الجديد "eyelids" مع آندى هول .. فيديو وصور والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - أطلقت النجمة العالمية باريس جاكسون ابنة ملك البوب الراحل مايكل جاكسون كليبها الجديد الذي حمل اسم "eyelids" وذلك علي قناتها الخاصة علي موقع "يوتيوب"، وهوالعمل الذي تعاونت فيه باريس مع النجم العالمي آندى هول، ومن المعروف أن هول شارك في تأليف وانتاج ألبوم باريس جاكسون الأول الذى أطلقته عام 2020 وحمل عنوان "Wilted"

واستطاع كليب "eyelids" أن يبهر الكثير من المعنيين بالموسيقي والغناء حول العالم، والكليب باللونين الأبيض والأسود، وهومن إخراج فيليب جوزيف.

كلمات احدى مقاطع الاغنية :

Cut my eyelids

So I can't see you float out the door

Burn my tongue out

'Cause I don't want to taste you no more

Break my fingers

So your song can't come out of my bones

Tear my heart out

So the feel of that memory is gone

Now I don't know your name

It wouldn't matter if I did any more

Now I don't know your name

I'm afraid of what's under the floor

Took your memory

Took a few other things from your shelf

I'm a habit

But I blamed it on everyone else

Take a picture

Put your unfettered fire in my frame

Please, forgive me

I was found but I lost it again

Now I don't know your name

It wouldn't matter if I did any more

I don't know your name

I'm afraid that I'm lured in the floor

I don't know your name



