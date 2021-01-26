- 1/6
- 2/6
- 3/6
- 4/6
- 5/6
- 6/6
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن باريس جاكسون تطلق كليبها الجديد "eyelids" مع آندى هول .. فيديو وصور والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - أطلقت النجمة العالمية باريس جاكسون ابنة ملك البوب الراحل مايكل جاكسون كليبها الجديد الذي حمل اسم "eyelids" وذلك علي قناتها الخاصة علي موقع "يوتيوب"، وهوالعمل الذي تعاونت فيه باريس مع النجم العالمي آندى هول، ومن المعروف أن هول شارك في تأليف وانتاج ألبوم باريس جاكسون الأول الذى أطلقته عام 2020 وحمل عنوان "Wilted"
واستطاع كليب "eyelids" أن يبهر الكثير من المعنيين بالموسيقي والغناء حول العالم، والكليب باللونين الأبيض والأسود، وهومن إخراج فيليب جوزيف.
كلمات احدى مقاطع الاغنية :
Cut my eyelids
So I can't see you float out the door
Burn my tongue out
'Cause I don't want to taste you no more
Break my fingers
So your song can't come out of my bones
Tear my heart out
So the feel of that memory is gone
Now I don't know your name
It wouldn't matter if I did any more
Now I don't know your name
I'm afraid of what's under the floor
Took your memory
Took a few other things from your shelf
I'm a habit
But I blamed it on everyone else
Take a picture
Put your unfettered fire in my frame
Please, forgive me
I was found but I lost it again
Now I don't know your name
It wouldn't matter if I did any more
I don't know your name
I'm afraid that I'm lured in the floor
I don't know your name
0