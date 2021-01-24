شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن إيلى جولدينج تغير ملامحها بالمكياج والشعر المستعار فى كليب New Love والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - عاد الفريق الغنائى "Silk City" المكون من ديبلو ومارك رونسون للأضواء من جديد لكن هذه المرة بأغنية تعاون فيها لفريق مع النجمة العالمية إيلى جولدينج التى تتمتع بشعبية جارفة حول العالم، وحسب موقع "رولينج ستون" أنه الإصدار الأول للثنائى منذ عام 2018.

أطلق أمس الجمعة ديبلو عضو فريق "Silk City" على قناته الخاصة بموقع الفيديو الشهير "يوتيوب" كليب أغنية "New Love" التى جمعت الفريق بإيلى جولدينج، والكليب من إخراج آنا ستينج.

واستطاعت إيلى جولدينج بالكليب أن تغير شكلها تماما وذلك بفضل المكياج واستخدام الشعر المستعار وهو ما جعل الجمهور يفاجئ بإطلالاتها، حيث ظهرت فى البداية حارس فى المكان وتعمل أيضًا مغنية فى الملهى الليلى، ببينما يظهر ديبلو ورونسون عبر بطاقات الهوية المصورة التى تقوم جولدينج بمسحها ضوئيًا عند الباب.

كلمات احدى مقاطع الاغنية :

Verse 1]

Think I forgot to breathe

Did you forget my name?

I wrote your symphonies

They all just sound the same

[Refrain]

Don't know what I believe in

'Cause I just kept moving on

Said I should take a seat

I know where I came from

[Pre-Chorus]

I got new love, love in me

I got new love, love in me

I got new love, love in me

I got new love, I got new love in me

[Chorus]

I got new love, I got new love in me

I got new lovе, I got new love in me

I got nеw love, I got new love in me

I got new love, I got new love in me

[Verse 2]

Didn't always like myself

Didn't always get it right

Thought I was someone else

And that's the girl you liked

[Refrain]

Don't know what I believe in

'Cause I just kept moving on

Said I should take a seat

I know where I came from

[Chorus]

I got new love, I got new love in me

I got new love, I got new love in me

I got new love, I got new love in me

I got new love

[Bridge]

If you could see me now

I got a feeling you'd be dancing next to me

I'm on my own, but I could never be lonely

I got new love in me now

Got electricity in every bone like woah

Now I'm overthinking that I'm not who I should be

I got new love in me

[Pre-Chorus]

I got new love, love in me

I got new love, love in me

I got new love, love in me

I got new love

If you could see me now



