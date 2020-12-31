شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب Break My Heart يحصد 306 ملايين مشاهدة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - استطاع كليب Break My Heart، الذى أطلقته النجمة العالمية دوا ليبا شهر مارس الماضى أن يحقق نجاحا كبيرا بين المعنيين بالموسيقى والغناء حول العالم، حيث وصلت نسبة مشاهدته إلى أكثر من 306 ملايين مشاهدة على موقع يوتيوب حتى الآن، كما حصد الكليب أكثر من 3.7 مليون LIKES.

وكليب "Break My Heart" أخرجه هنرى شولفيلد الذى أخرج أيضا عددا من الكليبات لدوا ليبا وأبرزهم "Lost in Your Light" و "New Rules" .

كلمات الاغنية :

[Verse 1]

I’ve always been the one to say the first goodbye

Had to love and lose a hundred million times

Had to get it wrong to know just what I like

Now I’m falling

You say my name like I have never heard before

I’m indecisive but this time I know for sure

I hope I’m not the only one that feels it all

Are you falling?

[Pre-Chorus]

Centre of attention

You know you can get whatever you want from me

Whenever you want it baby

It’s you in my reflection

I’m afraid of all the things it could do to me

If I woulda known it baby

I would’ve stayed at home

Cuz I was doing better alone

But when you said hello

I knew that was the end of it all

I should’ve stayed at home

Cuz now there ain’t no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Oh no

I was doing better alone

But when you said hello

I knew that was the end of it all

I should’ve stayed at home

Cuz now there ain’t no letting you go

Am i falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

[Verse 2]

I wonder when you go if I stay on your mind

Two can play that game but you win me every time

Everyone before you was a waste of time

Yeah you got me

[Pre-chorus]

Centre of attention

You know you can get whatever you want from me

Whenever you want it baby

It’s you in my reflection

I’m afraid of all the things it could do to me

If I woulda known it baby

[Chorus]

I would’ve stayed at home

Cuz I was doing better alone

But when you said hello

I knew that was the end of it all

I should’ve stayed at home

Cuz now there ain’t no letting you go

Am i falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Oh no

I was doing better alone

But when you said hello

I knew that was the end of it all

I should’ve stayed at home

Cuz now there ain’t no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?