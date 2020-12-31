شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب Break My Heart يحصد 306 ملايين مشاهدة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - استطاع كليب Break My Heart، الذى أطلقته النجمة العالمية دوا ليبا شهر مارس الماضى أن يحقق نجاحا كبيرا بين المعنيين بالموسيقى والغناء حول العالم، حيث وصلت نسبة مشاهدته إلى أكثر من 306 ملايين مشاهدة على موقع يوتيوب حتى الآن، كما حصد الكليب أكثر من 3.7 مليون LIKES.
وكليب "Break My Heart" أخرجه هنرى شولفيلد الذى أخرج أيضا عددا من الكليبات لدوا ليبا وأبرزهم "Lost in Your Light" و "New Rules" .
كلمات الاغنية :
[Verse 1]
I’ve always been the one to say the first goodbye
Had to love and lose a hundred million times
Had to get it wrong to know just what I like
Now I’m falling
You say my name like I have never heard before
I’m indecisive but this time I know for sure
I hope I’m not the only one that feels it all
Are you falling?
[Pre-Chorus]
Centre of attention
You know you can get whatever you want from me
Whenever you want it baby
It’s you in my reflection
I’m afraid of all the things it could do to me
If I woulda known it baby
I would’ve stayed at home
Cuz I was doing better alone
But when you said hello
I knew that was the end of it all
I should’ve stayed at home
Cuz now there ain’t no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
Oh no
I was doing better alone
But when you said hello
I knew that was the end of it all
I should’ve stayed at home
Cuz now there ain’t no letting you go
Am i falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
[Verse 2]
I wonder when you go if I stay on your mind
Two can play that game but you win me every time
Everyone before you was a waste of time
Yeah you got me
[Pre-chorus]
Centre of attention
You know you can get whatever you want from me
Whenever you want it baby
It’s you in my reflection
I’m afraid of all the things it could do to me
If I woulda known it baby
[Chorus]
I would’ve stayed at home
Cuz I was doing better alone
But when you said hello
I knew that was the end of it all
I should’ve stayed at home
Cuz now there ain’t no letting you go
Am i falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
Oh no
I was doing better alone
But when you said hello
I knew that was the end of it all
I should’ve stayed at home
Cuz now there ain’t no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
