شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن SZA تطلق أغنية جديد بعنوان "Good Days".. فيديو وكلمات والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - بالتزامن مع موسم الأعياد، أطلقت النجمة العالمية sza أغنية جديدة حملت اسم "Good Days" وذلك على قناتها الخاصة على موقع الفيديو "يوتيوب"، أغنية "Good Days" هى ثانى أغنية تطلقها sza خلال عام 2020، وكانت أغنيتها الأولى هى "Hit Different " التى أطلقتها سبتمبر الماضى، وتعاونت فيها مع النجم العالمى Ty Dolla $ign الذى يمتلك شعبية جارفة حول العالم.
كلمات الأغنية :
[Verse 1]
Good day in my mind, safe to take a step out
Get some air now, let your edge out
Too soon, I spoke
You be heavy in my mind, can you get the heck out?
I need rest now, got me bummed out
You so, you so, you
Baby, baby, babe
I've been on my empty mind shit
[Pre-Chorus:]
I try to keep from losin' the rest of me
I worry that I wasted the best of me on you, baby
You don't care
Said, not tryna be a nuisance, it's just urgent
Tryna make sense of loose change
Got me a war in my mind
Gotta let go of weight, can't keep what's holding me
Choose to watch while the world break up and fall on me
[Chorus]
All the while, I'll await my armored fate with a smile
I still wanna try, still believe in
Good days, good days, always
Always inside (Always in my mind, always in my mind, mind)
Good day living in my mind
[Verse 2]
Tell me I'm not my fears, my limitations
I'll disappear if you let me
Feeling like, yeah (On your own)
Feeling like Jericho
Feeling like Job when he lost his shit
Gotta hold my own, my cross to bear alone, I
Ooh, paid a deal, way to kill the mood
Know you like that shit, getting good with it, babe, baby
Heavy on my empty mind shit
[Pre-Chorus]
I gotta keep from losin' the rest of me (Rest of me)
Still worry that I wasted the best of me on you, babe
You don't care
Said, not tryna be a nuisance, it's just urgent (It's urgent)
Tryna make sense of loose change
Got me a war in my mind (My mind)
Gotta let go of weight, can't keep what's holding me
Choose to watch while the world break up and fall on me
[Chorus:]
All the while, I'll await my armored fate with a smile
I still wanna try, still believe in
Good days, good days, always (Good days on my mind, good days on my mind)
Sunny inside (Always in my mind, always in my mind, mind)
Good day living in my mind
