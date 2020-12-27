شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن SZA تطلق أغنية جديد بعنوان "Good Days".. فيديو وكلمات والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - بالتزامن مع موسم الأعياد، أطلقت النجمة العالمية sza أغنية جديدة حملت اسم "Good Days" وذلك على قناتها الخاصة على موقع الفيديو "يوتيوب"، أغنية "Good Days" هى ثانى أغنية تطلقها sza خلال عام 2020، وكانت أغنيتها الأولى هى "Hit Different " التى أطلقتها سبتمبر الماضى، وتعاونت فيها مع النجم العالمى Ty Dolla $ign الذى يمتلك شعبية جارفة حول العالم.

كلمات الأغنية :

[Verse 1]

Good day in my mind, safe to take a step out

Get some air now, let your edge out

Too soon, I spoke

You be heavy in my mind, can you get the heck out?

I need rest now, got me bummed out

You so, you so, you

Baby, baby, babe

I've been on my empty mind shit

[Pre-Chorus:]

I try to keep from losin' the rest of me

I worry that I wasted the best of me on you, baby

You don't care

Said, not tryna be a nuisance, it's just urgent

Tryna make sense of loose change

Got me a war in my mind

Gotta let go of weight, can't keep what's holding me

Choose to watch while the world break up and fall on me

[Chorus]

All the while, I'll await my armored fate with a smile

I still wanna try, still believe in

Good days, good days, always

Always inside (Always in my mind, always in my mind, mind)

Good day living in my mind

[Verse 2]

Tell me I'm not my fears, my limitations

I'll disappear if you let me

Feeling like, yeah (On your own)

Feeling like Jericho

Feeling like Job when he lost his shit

Gotta hold my own, my cross to bear alone, I

Ooh, paid a deal, way to kill the mood

Know you like that shit, getting good with it, babe, baby

Heavy on my empty mind shit

[Pre-Chorus]

I gotta keep from losin' the rest of me (Rest of me)

Still worry that I wasted the best of me on you, babe

You don't care

Said, not tryna be a nuisance, it's just urgent (It's urgent)

Tryna make sense of loose change

Got me a war in my mind (My mind)

Gotta let go of weight, can't keep what's holding me

Choose to watch while the world break up and fall on me

[Chorus:]

All the while, I'll await my armored fate with a smile

I still wanna try, still believe in

Good days, good days, always (Good days on my mind, good days on my mind)

Sunny inside (Always in my mind, always in my mind, mind)

Good day living in my mind