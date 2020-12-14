- 1/8
كليب "willow" يحقق نجاحا كبيرا بعد 4 أيام فقط من طرحه.. فيديو وكلمات
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح -
بعد 4 أيام من إطلاقه استطاع كليب تايلور سويفت الجديد الذى يحمل اسم " willow " أن يحقق نجاحا مذهل بين محبى الموسيقى و الغناء حول العالم، وهو الكليب الذى قامت سويفت البالغة من العمر ( 31 عام ) بإخراجه بنفسها، وأغنية " willow " من تأليف تايلور سويفت وآرون ديسنر، و هى واحدة من أغنيات ألبوم تايلور سويفت الجديد الذى يحمل عنوان " evermore " ، و استطاع كليب " willow " أن يحقق نسبة مشاهدة ضخمة على قناة سويفت الخاصة بموقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب " ليصل حتى الآن الى 22 مليون مشاهدة ، إضافة الى تحقيقه 1.1 مليون likes حتى الآن .
كلمات الأغنية :
[Verse 1]
I'm like the water when your ship rolled in that night
Rough on the surface, but you cut through like a knife
And if it was an open-shut case
I never would've known from that look on your face
Lost in your current like a priceless wine
[Chorus]
The more that you say, the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I'm begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that's my man
[Verse 2]
Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind
Head on the pillow, I could feel you sneakin' in
As if you were a mythical thing
Like you were a trophy or a champion ring
But there was one prize I'd cheat to win
[Chorus]
The more that you say, the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I'm begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that's my man
You know that my train could take you home
Anywhere else is hollow
I'm begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that's my man
[Bridge]
Life was a willow, and it bent right to your wind
They count me out time and time again
Life was a willow, and it bent right to your wind
But I come back stronger than a '90s trend
[Verse 3]
Wait for the signal, and I'll meet you after dark
Show me the places where the others gave you scars
Now this is an open-shut case
I guess I should'a known from the look on your face
Every bait-and-switch was a work of art
[Chorus]
The more that you say, the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I'm begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that's my man
You know that my train could take you home
Anywhere else is hollow
I'm begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that's my man
The more that you say, the less I know
Wherever you stray, I follow
I'm begging for you to take my hand
Wreck my plans, that's my man
You know that my train could take you home
Anywhere else is hollow
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر كليب "willow" يحقق نجاحا كبيرا بعد 4 أيام فقط من طرحه.. فيديو وكلمات
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليوم السابع وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.