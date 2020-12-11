شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب Dusk Till Dawn ما زال يحقق نجاحا ملحوظا بعد 4 سنوات من إطلاقه والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - ارتبط اسم النجم العالمى زين مالك بتحقيق الكثير من النجاحات فى عالم صناعة الموسيقى والغناء ، حتى أن أغنياته وكليباته القديمة ما زالت تحقق نجاحا .

يبدو أن كليب " Dusk Till Dawn " الذى اطلقه النجم العالمى زين مالك بالتعاون مع النجمة سيا فى عام 2017 ، يحقق المزيد من النجاحات حتى الآن ، فقد استطاع كليب " Dusk Till Dawn " أن يحقق نسبة مشاهدة تخطت الـ 1.5 مليار مشاهدة على موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب " ، إضافة الى تحقيق أكثر من 10 ملايين likes حتى الآن .

كلمات الأغنية :

[Verse 1: ZAYN]

Not tryna be in there

Not tryna be cool

Just tryna be in this

Tell me, how you choose?

Can you feel where the wind is?

Can you feel it through

All of the windows

Inside this room?

[Interlude: ZAYN]

'Cause I wanna touch you baby

And I wanna feel you too

I wanna see the sunrise and your sins

Just me and you

[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]

Light it up, on the run

Let's make love tonight

Make it up, fall in love, try

(baby I'm right here)

[Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]

But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll hold you when things go wrong

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

[Post-Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I am right here

[Verse 2: ZAYN]

We were shut like a jacket

So do your zip

We will roll down the rapids

To find a way that fits

Can you feel where the wind is?

Can you feel it through?

All of the windows

Inside this room?

[Interlude: ZAYN & Sia]

'Cause I wanna touch you baby

And I wanna feel you too

I wanna see the sunrise and your sins

Just me and you

[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]

Light it up, on the run

Let's make love tonight

Make it up, fall in love, try

[Chorus: ZAYN & Sia]

But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll hold you when things go wrong

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here



من كليب زين مالك (1)



من كليب زين مالك (2)