شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن ماريا كارى تتعاون مع إريانا جراندى وجنيفر هيدسون فى النسخة الجديد من Oh Santa والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح -
يبدو أن مفاجآت النجمة العالمية ماريا كارى لاحتفالات الكريسماس لهذا العام ستكون الأكثر جمالا و جاذبية مقارنة بأى عام مضى ، حيث أطلقت نجمة الغناء البالغة من العمر ( 51 عاما ) نسخة جديدة من أغنية " Oh Santa" و ذلك على قناتها الخاصة بموقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب"، وتعاونت فى هذه النسخة مع اثنتين من أهم و أشهر نجوم الغناء فى العالم وهما إريانا جراندى و جنيفر هيدسون .
وكانت ماريا كارى قد المحت خلال شهر أكتوبر الماضى إلى تعاونها مع إريانا جراند و جنيفر هيدسون.
يذكر أن ماريا كارى قررت مؤخرا أن تستفيد من موسمها المفضل "الكريسماس"، من خلال إطلاق علامتها التجارية الخاصة بالـ "cookies" أو البسكويت فى الوقت المناسب لقضاء العطلات، وهو الخبر الذى تصدر عدد كبير من المواقع الفنية وأبرزها "ديلى ميل".
[Verse 1]
Santa
If you get this letter
Won't you help me out?
I know you're kinda busy with your elves right now
And I don't know how
You do the things you do while I sleep on Christmas eve
But it's amazing
And I bet that you could bring me back my baby
Because every time I see Christmas lights
I feel this burn inside
And I just can't take it
[Pre-Chorus 1]
I saw them shopping last week
And his new girl was so bleak
And then I swore to myself
Santa's gonna come and make him mine this Christmas night
[Chorus]
Ho, ho, ho
Santa's gonna come and make you mine this Christmas
Santa's gonna come and make you mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa's gonna come and make you mine this Christmas night
[Verse 2]
Oh Santa
I heard that it's really gonna snow this year
So I hope Rudolph and them other eight reindeer
Get you safely here
So you can scoop him up and swoop him right down my chimney
I've been really, really, really good this year
So put on that red suit and make him appear
’Cause Christmas cheer
Just ain't the same without my baby
Come on, oh Kris Kringle, send me help
[Pre-Chorus 2]
They say it's unrealistic
But I believe in you Saint Nick
So grant this wish for me right quick
Santa won't you come and make him mine this Christmas night?
[Chorus]
Ho, ho, ho
Santa's gonna come and make you mine this Christmas
Santa's gonna come and make you mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa's gonna come and make you mine this Christmas night
[Post-Chorus]
Oh, Santa
Oh, Santa
Oh, Santa
Come on, Santa
[Refrain]
Oh Santa
Santa gon' come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa gon' come and make him mine, mine
Oh Santa
Santa gon' come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa gon' come and make him mine, mine
[Verse 3]
Oh, Santa Claus
If you get this letter, please don't make me wait
'Cause all December I'll be counting down the days
So hop on your sleigh
I promise that I won't forget the milk and cookies
[Pre-Chorus 3]
The trees all sparkly and gold
But inside I feel so cold
So soon as you leave the North Pole
Santa won't you come and make him mine this Christmas?
