للمرة الأولى في عهدها.. الملكة إليزابيث تلغي حفل تقديم هدايا عيد الميلاد

متابعة بتجــــــــــــرد: أُجبرت الملكة إليزابيث على إلغاء حفلها السنوي لتقديم هدايا عيد الميلاد لأول مرة في عهدها بسبب قيود فيروس كورونا، وفق موقع “الدايلي ميل” البريطاني.

وتقدّم الملكة (94 عاماً) في كلّ عام هدايا لكل أفراد طاقم العمل في قصورها، بالإضافة إلى حلوى عيد الميلاد. وتشمل الهدايا المفضلة لديهم صندوقاً خاصاً للحلي أو أكواب الشمبانيا أو إطاراً للصور محفوراً عليه الرمز الخاص بها وهو حرف “إ” متوّج.

وتسلّم الملكة شخصياً الهدايا عربون تقديرها لمجموعة صغيرة من الموظفين بجانب أشجار الميلاد في قصر باكنغهام وقلعة وندسور، وكشكر خاص على خدمتهم المخلصة، قبل توجّهها إلى قصر ساندرينغهام والإقامة هناك حتى شباط المقبل.

وتم إلغاء الاحتفالات الحميمة لهذا العام بسبب تدابير التباعد الاجتماعي والحاجة إلى بقاء الملكة في صحّة جيّدة. كما ستقضي الملكة ودوق إدنبرة عيد ميلاد هادئاً في قلعة وندسور.

