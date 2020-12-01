شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كليب "Therefore I Am" لبيلى إيليش يحصد نجاحات بـ 64.2 مليون مشاهدة.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - بواسطة محمد صلاح - مازالت أغنية " Therefore I Am " للنجمة العالمية بيلى إيليش تحقق المزيد من النجاحات ، حيث استطاع الكليب أن يتخطى الـ 64.2 مليون مشاهدة خلال ثلاث أسابيع فقط من إطلاقه على موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب " ، كما حصد الكليب أكثر من 4.2 مليون likes .

و كان كليب " Therefore I Am " الذى اخرجته بيلى إيليش بنفسها نال سلسلة طويلة من عبارات الإشادة و الثناء من قبل المعنيين بالموسيقى و الغناء فى شتى انحاء العالم .

يذكر أن بيلى إيليش استطاعت أن تضع بصمة واضحة فى عالم الموسيقى و الغناء و ذلك بفضل موهبتها الساحرة التى جعلتها واحدة من أهم نجوم الغناء فى العالم بالرغم من صغر سنها ، و حصدت عدد كبير من الجوائز الهامة خلال عام 2020 و التى نافس عليها أهم و أشهر نجوم الغناء فى العالم ، و من أبرز هذه الجوائز : " Billboard Music Awards " و " Brit Awards " و " Grammy Award " ، و غيرهم .

كلمات الاغنية :

[Chorus]

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I aM

[Verse 1]

Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Ha

Get my pretty name out of your mouth

We are not the same with or without

Don't talk 'bout me like how you might know how I feel

Top of the world, but your world isn't real

Your world's an ideal

[Pre-Chorus]

So go have fun

I really couldn't care less

And you can give 'em my best, but just know

[Chorus]

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

[Verse 2]

I don't want press to put your name next to mine

We're on different lines, so I

Wanna be nice enough, they don't call my bluff

'Cause I hate to find

Articles, articles, articles

Rather you remain unremarkable (Got a lotta)

Interviews, interviews, interviews

When they say your name, I just act confused

[Pre-Chorus]

Did you have fun?

I really couldn't care less

And you can give 'em my best, but just know

[Chorus]

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend

Or anything, damn

You think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

[Bridge]

I'm sorry

I don't think I caught your name

I'm sorry

I don't think I caught your name



من كليب Therefore I Am (1)



من كليب Therefore I Am (2)