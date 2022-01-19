شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كيانو ريفز: يمكننى سماع Love Will Tear Us Apart لنهاية حياتى دون ملل والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - كشف الممثل العالمى كيانو ريفز أن أغنيته المفضلة هي Love Will Tear Us Apart لـ فرقة الروك Joy Division، وفقا للتقرير الذى نشر على موقع "nme".
وصرح ريفز خلال آخر حواراته قائلا :" يمكننى الاستماع إلى أغنية Love Will Tear Us Apart لـ فرقة الروك Joy Division دون ملل طوال حياتى، وذلك بالرغم من طرحها في عام 1980".
