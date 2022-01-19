شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن كيانو ريفز: يمكننى سماع Love Will Tear Us Apart لنهاية حياتى دون ملل والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - كشف الممثل العالمى كيانو ريفز أن أغنيته المفضلة هي Love Will Tear Us Apart لـ فرقة الروك Joy Division، وفقا للتقرير الذى نشر على موقع "nme".

وصرح ريفز خلال آخر حواراته قائلا :" يمكننى الاستماع إلى أغنية Love Will Tear Us Apart لـ فرقة الروك Joy Division دون ملل طوال حياتى، وذلك بالرغم من طرحها في عام 1980".

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

When routine bites hard

And ambitions are low

And resentment rides high

But emotions won't grow

And we're changing our ways, taking different roads

Then love, love will tear us apart again

Love, love will tear us apart again

Why is the bedroom so cold?

You've turned away on your side

Is my timing that flawed?

Our respect runs so dry

Yet there's still this appeal

That we've kept through our lives

But love, love will tear us apart again

Love, love will tear us apart again

You cry out in your sleep

All my failings exposed

And there's a taste in my mouth

As desperation takes hold

Just that something so good

Just can't function no more

Then love, love will tear us apart again

Love, love will tear us apart again

Then love, love will tear it apart again

Love, love will tear it apart again