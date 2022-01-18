شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن اعرف كلمات أغنية ستروماى الجديدة L’enfer بالفرنساوى والإنجليزى والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرح المغنى البلجيكى ستروماى – Stromae أغنيته الجديدة L’enfer أو الجحيم، على قناته الرسمية بـ موقع يوتيوب، والتي حصدت مشاهدات تخطت الـ 10 ملايين منذ طرخها 12 يناير الجارى، بجانب حصولها على أكثر من نصف مليون إعجاب.
كلمات الأغنية بالفرنسية:
J’suis pas tout seul à être tout seul
Ça fait déjà ça de moins dans la tête
Et si j’comptais combien on est ?
Beaucoup
Tout ce à quoi j’ai déjà pensé
Dire que plein d’autres y ont déjà pensé
Mais malgré tout je me sens tout seul
Du coup
Refrain
J’ai parfois eu des pensées suicidaires et j’en
suis peu fier
On croit parfois que c’est la seule manière de
les faire taire
Ces pensées qui me font vivre un enfer
Ces pensées qui me font vivre un enfer
Est-ce qu’y a que moi qui ai la télé ?
Et la chaîne culpabilité ?
Mais faut bien se changer les idées
Pas trop quand même
Sinon ça repart vite dans la tête
Et c’est trop tard pour qu’ça s’arrête
C’est là que j’aimerais tout oublier
Du coup
Refrain
Tu sais j’ai mûrement réfléchi
Et je sais vraiment pas quoi faire de toi
Justement, réfléchir
C’est bien le problème avec toi (bis 2x)
كلمات الأغنية بالإنجليزية:
I’m not alone in feeling all alone,
That’s already one less thing in my head.
And if I counted all of us,
We’d be many.
Everything I’ve been thinking about,
It’s crazy how many people have thought just the same.
But even that doesn’t help me feeling less alone,
Actually.
Sometimes I’ve had suicidal thoughts and I’m not proud of it.
Sometimes you feel it’d be the only way to silence them,
All these thoughts putting me through hell,
All these thoughts putting me through hell.
Am I the only one with a television?
And a subscription to the Guilt Trip Channel?
Sometimes you should take your mind off it,
Not too much, though,
Otherwise it will send your head spinning again,
And it’ll be too late to stop it.
That’s precisely when I’d like to make it all disappear,
Actually.
Sometimes I’ve had suicidal thoughts and I’m not proud of it.
Sometimes you feel it’d be the only way to silence them,
All these thoughts putting me through hell,
All these thoughts putting me through hell.
You know, I’ve been thinking a lot,
I really don’t know what to do with you.
Thinking a lot,
That’s actually the problem with you. (encore x2)