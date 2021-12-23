شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Only A Lifetime أحدث أغانى شقيق بيلى أيليش المغنى فينيس أوكونيل والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرح المغنى الأمريكي فينيس أوكونيل وشقيق المغنية بيلى أيليش، أغنيته الجديدة Only A Lifetime، من خلال قناته الرسمية على اليوتيوب، وتخطت مشاهدات الأغنية حاجز المليون مشاهدة منذ طرحها يوم 15 ديسمبر الجارى، بالإضافة إلى حصولها على أكثر من 62 ألف إعجاب.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

How do you know

If you've done everything right?

Is it the love you have at hand

Or the cash you kiss at night?

How do you know

If it was worth it in the end?

Did every second really count

Or were there some you shouldn't spend

On anything but anyone you love?

Was this the life that you were dreaming of?

A movie night, a yellow light

You're slowing down and days are adding up

So don't waste the time you have waiting for time to pass

It's only a lifetime

That's only a while

It's not worth the anger you felt as a child

Don't waste the time you have waiting for time to pass

It's only a lifetime

That's not long enough

You're not gonna like it without any love

So don't waste it

I'm unimpressed

By the people preaching pain

For the sake of some small gain

In the sake of someone's name

I'm unprepared

For my loved ones to be gone

Call 'em way too often now

Worry way too much about mom

Don't waste the time you have waiting for time to pass

It's only a lifetime

That's only a while

It's not worth the anger you felt as a child

Don't waste the time you have waiting for time to pass

It's only a lifetime

That's not long enough

You're not gonna like it without any love

So don't waste it

It's family and friends, and that's the truth

The fountain doesn't give you back your youth

It's staying up too late at night and laughing under kitchen lights

So hard you start to cry

Don't waste the time you have waiting for time to pass

It's only a lifetime

That's not long enough

You're not gonna like it without any love

So don't waste it