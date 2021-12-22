الارشيف / فن ومشاهير

القائمة القصيرة لترشيحات الأوسكار النسخة الـ94 .. فى 10 فئات

القاهرة - سامية سيد - أعلنت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور المتحركة "الاوسكار" القائمة القصيرة لـ 10 فئات قبل حوالي ثلاثة أشهر من حفل توزيع الجوائز السنوي في نسخته الـ 94، المقرر إقامته يوم 27 مارس المقبل، ونشرت عبر موقعها الرسمي القوائم النهائية المعلنة عن عدد من الفئات الهامة وهي أفضل فيلم وثائقي طويل وفيلم وثائقي قصير، وأفضل تصفيف شعر ومكياج، والموسيقى والأغنية الأصلية، وأفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير.

وجاءت ترشيحات الأوسكار في 10 فئات كالتالي:

 

أفضل فيلم وثائقي

Ascension

 

Attica

 

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

 

Faya Dayi

 

The First Wave

 

Flee

 

In the Same Breath

 

Julia

 

President

 

Procession

 

The Rescue

 

Simple as Water

 

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

 

The Velvet Underground

 

Writing with Fire

 

أفضل وثائقي قصير

Águilas

 

Audible

 

A Broken House

 

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

 

Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker

 

Day of Rage

 

The Facility

 

Lead Me Home

 

Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

 

The Queen of Basketball

 

Sophie & the Baron

 

Takeover

 

Terror Contagion

 

Three Songs for Benazir

 

When We Were Bullies

 

أفضل فيلم ناطق بلغة أجنبية

Austria, Great Freedom

 

Belgium, Playground

 

Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

 

Denmark, Flee

 

Finland, Compartment No. 6

 

Germany, I’m Your Man

 

Iceland, Lamb

 

Iran, A Hero

 

Italy, The Hand of God

 

Japan, Drive My Car

 

Kosovo, Hive

 

Mexico, Prayers for the Stolen

 

Norway, The Worst Person in the World

 

Panama, Plaza Catedral

 

Spain, The Good Boss

 

أفضل مكياج وتصفيف شعر

Coming 2 America

 

Cruella

 

Cyrano

 

Dune

 

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

 

House of Gucci

 

Nightmare Alley

 

No Time to Die

 

The Suicide Squad

 

West Side Story

 

أفضل موسيقى أصلية

Being the Ricardos

 

Candyman

 

Don’t Look Up

 

Dune

 

Encanto

 

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

 

The Green Knight

 

The Harder They Fall

 

King Richard

 

The Last Duel

 

No Time to Die

 

Parallel Mothers

 

The Power of the Dog

 

Spencer

 

The Tragedy of Macbeth

 

أفضل أغنية أصلية

“So May We Start?” from Annette

 

“Down To Joy” from Belfast

 

“Right Where I Belong” from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

 

“Automatic Woman” from Bruised

 

“Dream Girl” from Cinderella

 

“Beyond The Shore” from CODA

 

“The Anonymous Ones” from Dear Evan Hansen

 

“Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up

 

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto

 

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days

 

“Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall

 

“Be Alive” from King Richard

 

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die

 

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect

 

“Your Song Saved My Life” from Sing

 

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير

Affairs of the Art

 

Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice

 

Bad Seeds

 

Bestia

 

Boxballet

 

Flowing Home

 

Mum Is Pouring Rain

 

The Musician

 

Namoo

 

Only a Child

 

Robin Robin

 

Souvenir Souvenir

 

Step into the River

 

Us Again

 

The Windshield Wiper

 

 

أفضل لايف أكشن

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

 

Censor of Dreams

 

The Criminals

 

Distances

 

The Dress

 

Frimas

 

Les Grandes Claques

 

The Long Goodbye

 

On My Mind

 

Please Hold

 

Stenofonen

 

Tala’vision

 

Under the Heavens

 

When the Sun Sets

 

You’re Dead Helen

 

أفضل صوت

Belfast

 

Dune

 

Last Night in Soho

 

The Matrix Resurrections

 

No Time to Die

 

The Power of the Dog

 

A Quiet Place Part II

 

Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

tick, tick…Boom!

 

West Side Story

 

أفضل مؤثرات بصرية

Black Widow

 

Dune

 

Eternals

 

Free Guy

 

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

 

Godzilla vs. Kong

 

The Matrix Resurrections

 

No Time to Die

 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

 

Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

و يبدأ التصويت على الترشيحات يوم الخميس 27 يناير 2022 وينتهي يوم الثلاثاء 1 فبراير 2022، كما سيتم الإعلان عن الترشيحات لجوائز الأوسكار الـ94 يوم الثلاثاء 8 فبراير 2022، ويقام حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار الـ 94 يوم الأحد ، 27 مارس 2022 ، في مسرح Dolby وسيتم بثه على الهواء مباشرة على ABC وفي أكثر من 200 منطقة حول العالم.

