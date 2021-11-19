شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Everything I Love Is Going To Die أحدث أغانى فرقة الروك العالميةThe Wombats والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت فرقة الروك الأنجليزية The Wombats، اغنيتهم الجديدة Everything I Love Is Going To Die، يوم 15نوفمبر الجارى على قناتهم الرسمية على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، والتي حازت على إعجاب الكثير من متابعى الفرقة العالمية، واحتوى الفيديو كليب الجديد على كلمات الأغنية التي ظهرت على خلفيات كرتونية ممتعة.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
Today I had a big idea
I jumped up and I grabbed the coin
I drowned out the noise
There's no room for mistakes out here
Everybody wants to be the man
The singer of the band
Sometimes I go to sleep in my bed
Sometimes I stay awake
Sometimes I forget
Everything I love is going to die
So baby keep your big mouth shut
And stop wasting my time
Icarus was my best friend
So I'm going to make him proud in the end
Everything I love is going to die
Is going to die
There's no experimenting here
No threesomes like we talked about
When we were blacking out
What a crazy pranged out year
And we spent most of it kissing teeth
Locked in a quarantine
Sometime I go to Mars in my head
Sometimes I don't leave town
Sometimes I forget
Everything I love is going to die
So baby keep your big mouth shut
And stop wasting my time
Icarus was my best friend
So I'm going to make him proud in the end
Everything I love is going to die
Is going to die
Then the moment starts to pass
And I start reverting back
I start reverting back now honey
Swap my happiness for cheques
Sell my spine to save my neck
I'm starting to forget
Everything I love is going to die
So baby keep your big mouth shut
And stop wasting my time
Icarus was my best friend
So I'm gonna make him proud in the end
Everything I love is going to die
Is going to die