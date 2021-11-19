شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن Everything I Love Is Going To Die أحدث أغانى فرقة الروك العالميةThe Wombats والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت فرقة الروك الأنجليزية The Wombats، اغنيتهم الجديدة Everything I Love Is Going To Die، يوم 15نوفمبر الجارى على قناتهم الرسمية على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، والتي حازت على إعجاب الكثير من متابعى الفرقة العالمية، واحتوى الفيديو كليب الجديد على كلمات الأغنية التي ظهرت على خلفيات كرتونية ممتعة.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

Today I had a big idea

I jumped up and I grabbed the coin

I drowned out the noise

There's no room for mistakes out here

Everybody wants to be the man

The singer of the band

Sometimes I go to sleep in my bed

Sometimes I stay awake

Sometimes I forget

Everything I love is going to die

So baby keep your big mouth shut

And stop wasting my time

Icarus was my best friend

So I'm going to make him proud in the end

Everything I love is going to die

Is going to die

There's no experimenting here

No threesomes like we talked about

When we were blacking out

What a crazy pranged out year

And we spent most of it kissing teeth

Locked in a quarantine

Sometime I go to Mars in my head

Sometimes I don't leave town

Sometimes I forget

Everything I love is going to die

So baby keep your big mouth shut

And stop wasting my time

Icarus was my best friend

So I'm going to make him proud in the end

Everything I love is going to die

Is going to die

Then the moment starts to pass

And I start reverting back

I start reverting back now honey

Swap my happiness for cheques

Sell my spine to save my neck

I'm starting to forget

Everything I love is going to die

So baby keep your big mouth shut

And stop wasting my time

Icarus was my best friend

So I'm gonna make him proud in the end

Everything I love is going to die

Is going to die