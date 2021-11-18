شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بعد14عامًا..فرقة The Rolling Stonesتقدم أغنية Ain’t Too Proud to Beg..فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - قامت فرقة الروك الأمريكية The Rolling Stones بـ غناء واحدة من أشهر أغانى الروك وهى أغنية Ain’t Too Proud to Beg لـ فرقة Temptations، في آخر حفلاتها الغنائية، وذلك بعد أكثر من 14عاما على أخر مرة قاموا فيها بـ غنائها.
طرحت أغنية Ain’t Too Proud to Beg لـ فرقة Temptations فى خلال عام 1966.
على الرغم من لعب الأغنية على الهواء مباشرة أكثر من 100 مرة منذ عام 1975، ألا أنها لم تضاف إلى قائمة الأغانى التي يقوم الفريق بـ غنائها من عام 2007 في حفلة O2 Arena التي أقيمت بـ لندن.
وقام فريق الروك The Rolling Stones، بـ إضافة أغنية "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" تكريما لجذور ديترويت الموسيقية.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
I know you wanna leave me
But I refuse to let you go
If I have to beg and plead for your sympathy
I don't mind, 'cause you mean that much to me
Ain't too proud to beg and you know it (sweet darlin')
Please don't leave me girl (don't you go)
Ain't too proud to plead, baby, baby
Please don't leave me, girl (don't you go)
Now I heard a cryin' man
Is half a man, with no sense of pride
But if I have to cry to keep you
I don't mind weepin' if it'll keep you by my side
Ain't too proud to beg, sweet darlin'
Please don't leave me girl (don't you go)
Ain't too proud to plead, baby, baby
Please don't leave me girl (don't you go)
If I have to sleep on your doorstep
All night and day
Just to keep you from walkin' away
Let your friends laugh, even this I can stand
'Cause I wanna keep you, any way I can
Ain't too proud to beg (sweet darlin')
Please don't leave me girl (don't you go)
Ain't too proud to plead, baby, baby
Please don't leave me girl (don't you go)
Now I've gotta love so deep, in the pit of my heart
And each day it grows more and more
I'm not ashamed to come, and plead to you baby
If pleadin' keeps you from, walkin' out that door
Ain't too proud to beg and you know it (sweet darlin')
Please don't leave me girl (don't you go)
Ain't too proud to plead, baby, baby
Please don't leave me girl (don't you go)
Baby, baby, baby, baby, baby (sweet darling')