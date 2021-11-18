شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن بعد14عامًا..فرقة The Rolling Stonesتقدم أغنية Ain’t Too Proud to Beg..فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - قامت فرقة الروك الأمريكية The Rolling Stones بـ غناء واحدة من أشهر أغانى الروك وهى أغنية Ain’t Too Proud to Beg لـ فرقة Temptations، في آخر حفلاتها الغنائية، وذلك بعد أكثر من 14عاما على أخر مرة قاموا فيها بـ غنائها.

طرحت أغنية Ain’t Too Proud to Beg لـ فرقة Temptations فى خلال عام 1966.

على الرغم من لعب الأغنية على الهواء مباشرة أكثر من 100 مرة منذ عام 1975، ألا أنها لم تضاف إلى قائمة الأغانى التي يقوم الفريق بـ غنائها من عام 2007 في حفلة O2 Arena التي أقيمت بـ لندن.

وقام فريق الروك The Rolling Stones، بـ إضافة أغنية "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" تكريما لجذور ديترويت الموسيقية.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

I know you wanna leave me

But I refuse to let you go

If I have to beg and plead for your sympathy

I don't mind, 'cause you mean that much to me

Ain't too proud to beg and you know it (sweet darlin')

Please don't leave me girl (don't you go)

Ain't too proud to plead, baby, baby

Please don't leave me, girl (don't you go)

Now I heard a cryin' man

Is half a man, with no sense of pride

But if I have to cry to keep you

I don't mind weepin' if it'll keep you by my side

Ain't too proud to beg, sweet darlin'

Please don't leave me girl (don't you go)

Ain't too proud to plead, baby, baby

Please don't leave me girl (don't you go)

If I have to sleep on your doorstep

All night and day

Just to keep you from walkin' away

Let your friends laugh, even this I can stand

'Cause I wanna keep you, any way I can

Ain't too proud to beg (sweet darlin')

Please don't leave me girl (don't you go)

Ain't too proud to plead, baby, baby

Please don't leave me girl (don't you go)

Now I've gotta love so deep, in the pit of my heart

And each day it grows more and more

I'm not ashamed to come, and plead to you baby

If pleadin' keeps you from, walkin' out that door

Ain't too proud to beg and you know it (sweet darlin')

Please don't leave me girl (don't you go)

Ain't too proud to plead, baby, baby

Please don't leave me girl (don't you go)

Baby, baby, baby, baby, baby (sweet darling')