شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن تايلور سويفت تغنى All Too Well على مسرح Saturday Night Live.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - غنت المطربة الأمريكية تايلور سويفت أحدث أغانيها All Too Well، وذلك من خلال مشاركتها في برنامج SNL "Saturday Night Live"، والتي حازت إعجاب الكثيرين من متابعى المغنية الأمريكية، ووصلت مدتها إلى 10 دقائق.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

I walked through the door with you

The air was cold

But something about it felt like home somehow

And I, left my scarf there at your sister's house

And you've still got it in your drawer even now

Oh, your sweet disposition

And my wide-eyed gaze

We're singing in the car, getting lost upstate

Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place

And I can picture it after all these days

And I know it's long gone and that magic's not here no more

And I might be okay but I'm not fine at all

'Cause there we are again on that little town street

You almost ran the red 'cause you were lookin' over at me

Wind in my hair, I was there

I remember it all too well

Photo album on the counter

Your cheeks were turning red

You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed

And your mother's telling stories 'bout you on the tee-ball team

You told me 'bout your past thinking your future was me

And I know it's long gone and there was nothing else I could do

And I forget about you long enough to forget why I needed to

'Cause there we are again in the middle of the night

We're dancing 'round the kitchen in the refrigerator light

Down the stairs, I was there

I remember it all too well, yeah

And maybe we got lost in translation

Maybe I asked for too much

But maybe this thing was a masterpiece 'til you tore it all up

Running scared, I was there

I remember it all too well

And you call me up again just to break me like a promise

So casually cruel in the name of being honest

I'm a crumpled up piece of paper lying here

'Cause I remember it all, all, all

Too well

Time won't fly, it's like I'm paralyzed by it

I'd like to be my old self again

But I'm still trying to find it

After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own

Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone

But you keep my old scarf from that very first week

'Cause it reminds you of innocence

And it smells like me

You can't get rid of it

'Cause you remember it all too well, yeah

'Cause there we are again when I loved you so

Back before you lost the one real thing you've ever known

It was rare, I was there, I remember it all too well

Wind in my hair, you were there, you remember it all

Down the stairs, you were there, you remember it all

It was rare, I was there, I remember it all too well