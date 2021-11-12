شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن One Right Now أحدث أغانى Post Malone و The Weeknd.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرح المغنيان Post Malone وThe Weeknd أغنيتهما الجديدة One Right Now، على الحساب الرسمى للمغنى Post Malone، على موقع يوتيوب، وذلك منذ يوم 5 نوفمبر الجارى، وحققت مشاهدات تقترب من 5 ملايين مشاهدة.

وتقول كلمات الأغنية :

You say you love me but I don’t care

That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on

You think it’s so easy

Fuckin’ with my feelings

I got one comin’ over and one right now

One right now

I got one comin’ over and one right now

One right now

Said you wanna have my babies

I fucked you so good, you should pay me

Don’t call me baby

When you did me so wrong

But I got over what you did already

Body for a body I’m so petty

How many of your friends fit in my Rolls

Bought you a new face

You should call me Dad baby

Hermes

But you dropped the bag baby

Truth is

Maybe one’s just not enough

You say you love me but I don’t care

That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on

You think it’s so easy

Fuckin’ with my feelings

I got one comin’ over and one right now

One right now

I got one comin’ over and one right now

One right now

You’re a stain on my legacy

We can’t be friends, can’t be family

You probably fuck all my enemies

I can’t let you be next to me oh

You belong to the world now

So just leave me alone now

We’re not in touch no more

You say you love me but I don’t care

That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on

You think it’s so easy

Fuckin’ with my feelings

I got one comin’ over and one right now

One right now

I got one comin’ over and one right now

One right now

I got one comin’ over and one right now

One right now