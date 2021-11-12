شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن One Right Now أحدث أغانى Post Malone و The Weeknd.. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرح المغنيان Post Malone وThe Weeknd أغنيتهما الجديدة One Right Now، على الحساب الرسمى للمغنى Post Malone، على موقع يوتيوب، وذلك منذ يوم 5 نوفمبر الجارى، وحققت مشاهدات تقترب من 5 ملايين مشاهدة.
وتقول كلمات الأغنية :
You say you love me but I don’t care
That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on
You think it’s so easy
Fuckin’ with my feelings
I got one comin’ over and one right now
One right now
I got one comin’ over and one right now
One right now
Said you wanna have my babies
I fucked you so good, you should pay me
Don’t call me baby
When you did me so wrong
But I got over what you did already
Body for a body I’m so petty
How many of your friends fit in my Rolls
Bought you a new face
You should call me Dad baby
Hermes
But you dropped the bag baby
Truth is
Maybe one’s just not enough
You say you love me but I don’t care
That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on
You think it’s so easy
Fuckin’ with my feelings
I got one comin’ over and one right now
One right now
I got one comin’ over and one right now
One right now
You’re a stain on my legacy
We can’t be friends, can’t be family
You probably fuck all my enemies
I can’t let you be next to me oh
You belong to the world now
So just leave me alone now
We’re not in touch no more
You say you love me but I don’t care
That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on
You think it’s so easy
Fuckin’ with my feelings
I got one comin’ over and one right now
One right now
I got one comin’ over and one right now
One right now
I got one comin’ over and one right now
One right now