شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن فرقة الراب الأمريكية City Girls تطرح أغنيتها الجديدة Scared من فيلم Bruised والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرحت فرقة الراب الأمريكية City Girls أغنيتها الجديدة "Scared"، التي تعد الأغنية الرئيسية لـ فيلم Netflix القادم Bruised، ذلك من خلال حسابهم الرسمي على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب.

فيلم Bruised، من بطولة وإخراج هالي بيري، الذى يتبع مقاتلة فنون القتال المختلطة (MMA)، جاكي جاستيس، التي يتعين عليها مواجهة أحد النجوم الصاعدين في عالم الفنون القتالية المختلطة أثناء التعامل مع عودة ابنها البالغ من العمر ست سنوات.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

Yeah (City Girls)

Mm, Miami (JT on the track)

Ooh— Ooh— Ooh— Ooh, it’s Suburban Plaza

Never been a scared bitch

You know how I’m rockin’ if them hoes ever said shit

We can get it poppin’ (Let’s go) I’m too focused on the bread, bitch

And you just pocket-watchin’ (Ho), let them broke bitches gossip

‘Cause ain’t no way I’m stoppin’ (Nah)

Never been a scared bitch

You know how I’m rockin’ if them hoes ever said shit

We can get it poppin’ (Let’s go) I’m too focused on the bread, bitch

And you just pocket-watchin’, let them broke bitches gossip

‘Cause ain’t no way I’m stoppin’ (Nah)

Never been a scared bitch

Oh, she a pocket watcher?

She caught that man and then I stole him, bitch, this is cops and robbers (Ah, ah)

I’m a cold bitch from Miami, bitch, you know I’m hotter (Miami)

Why they takin’ jabs? I treat these bitches like my kids, I be spankin’ ass (Ah, ah)

Who want the smoke? (Who?) Somebody bring me a lighter (Woo)

Talkin’ crazy, bitch, you ain’t no fighter

Made a wave and these bitches be bitin’

I’m a real bitch, I ain’t doin’ no typin’

Hoes get hit like a hooker from Dykeman

Just got my nails done and fuck up her face

You stay in my business, ho, stay in your place

Never been a scared bitch

You know how I’m rockin’ if them hoes ever said shit

We can get it poppin’ (Let’s go) I’m too focused on the bread, bitch

And you just pocket-watchin’ (Ho), let them broke bitches gossip

‘Cause ain’t no way I’m stoppin’ (Nah)

Never been a scared bitch

You know how I’m rockin’ if them hoes ever said shit

We can get it poppin’ (Let’s go) I’m too focused on the bread, bitch

And you just pocket-watchin’, let them broke bitches gossip (Yeah, ayy)

‘Cause ain’t no way I’m stoppin’ (JT, nah)

Never been a scared bitch (Yeah)

I ain’t never been a scared bitch (Nah)

Bitches never really got the right one (Yeah)

I don’t care who you are

JT gon’ show you some

Mean bitch, don’t do fun (Mm-mm), loud bitches with no funds (Broke)

Bitches really try to knock us off, but City Girls still on A-One

Ayy— Ayy— Ayy, Miami (Yeah, what’s poppin’? What’s good?)

Why these silver spoon bitches acting all hood? (Why?)

Keep a mug on my face ’cause I wish a bitch would (Yeah, yeah)

See me in that new shit and these bitches wish they could (Yeah, yeah, period)

Never been a scared bitch

You know how I’m rockin’ if them hoes ever said shit

We can get it poppin’ (Let’s go) I’m too focused on the bread, bitch

And you just pocket-watchin’ (Ho), let them broke bitches gossip

‘Cause ain’t no way I’m stoppin’ (Nah)

Never been a scared bitch

You know how I’m rockin’ if them hoes ever said shit

We can get it poppin’ (Let’s go) I’m too focused on the bread, bitch

And you just pocket-watchin’, let them broke bitches gossip

‘Cause ain’t no way I’m stoppin’ (Nah)

Never been a scared bitch