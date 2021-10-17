شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن أديل تحقق أكثر من 61 مليون مشاهدة فى يومين بأغنية Easy On Me والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - حققت الأغنية الجديدة لـ النجمة العالمية Adele، التي طرحت تحت اسم Easy On Me، على حسابها الخاص على موقع الفيديوهات "يوتيوب"، أكثر من 61 مليون مشاهدة، وذلك منذ طرح الفيديو كليب الجديد من يوم 15 أكتوبر الجارى.
وظهرت Adele بـ لوك كلاسيكى بالفيديو كليب الجديد، خاصة مع طرحه باللونين الأبيض والأسود في أغلب مشاهد الفيديو الجديد.
وتقول كلمات الأغنية :
There ain’t no gold
In this river
That I’ve been washing my hands in forever
I know there is hope
In these waters
But I can’t bring myself to swim
When I am drowning
In this silence baby let me in
Go easy on me baby
I was still a child
Didn’t get the chance to
Feel the world around me
I had no time to choose
What I chose to do
So go easy on me
There ain’t no room
For things to change
When we are both so deeply
Stuck in our ways
You can’t deny how hard I have tried
I changed who I was
To put you both first
But now I give up
I had good intentions
And the highest hopes
But I know right now
It probably doesn’t even show