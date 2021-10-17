شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن أديل تحقق أكثر من 61 مليون مشاهدة فى يومين بأغنية Easy On Me والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - حققت الأغنية الجديدة لـ النجمة العالمية Adele، التي طرحت تحت اسم Easy On Me، على حسابها الخاص على موقع الفيديوهات "يوتيوب"، أكثر من 61 مليون مشاهدة، وذلك منذ طرح الفيديو كليب الجديد من يوم 15 أكتوبر الجارى.

وظهرت Adele بـ لوك كلاسيكى بالفيديو كليب الجديد، خاصة مع طرحه باللونين الأبيض والأسود في أغلب مشاهد الفيديو الجديد.

وتقول كلمات الأغنية :

There ain’t no gold

In this river

That I’ve been washing my hands in forever

I know there is hope

In these waters

But I can’t bring myself to swim

When I am drowning

In this silence baby let me in

Go easy on me baby

I was still a child

Didn’t get the chance to

Feel the world around me

I had no time to choose

What I chose to do

So go easy on me

There ain’t no room

For things to change

When we are both so deeply

Stuck in our ways

You can’t deny how hard I have tried

I changed who I was

To put you both first

But now I give up

I had good intentions

And the highest hopes

But I know right now

It probably doesn’t even show