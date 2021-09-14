شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن "Shivers" أحدث أغانى المغنى العالمى إيد شيران .. فيديو والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - طرح المغنى العالمى إيد شيران أغنيته الجديدة Shivers، من خلال حسابه الرسمي على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، وحقق الفيديو كليب مشاهدات تخطت الـ 13 مليون مشاهدة، منذ طرحها يوم 10 سبتمبر الجارى.

تنقل الأغنية الجديدة إحساس الحب الكبير والمشاعر الجياشة التي يشعر بها المرء عند اللقاء بحب حياته، وقد ترجمت هذه المشاعر بطريقة صورية طريفة من إخراج دايف مايرز ، ويأتي هذا الألبوم ليكون الجزء الرابع في سلسلة الألبومات الرمزية لشيران، ومن المتوقع أن يكون أكثر الألبومات التي تم العمل عليها بشكل مطول في مسيرته الفنية مع مجموعة من المقطوعات الموسيقية التي تم إنجازها على مدى أربع سنوات.



ويقول ايد شيران انه سيقدم في هذا الألبوم تقييم لحياته والأشخاص الموجودين فيها أثناء استكشافه لدرجات متفاوتة من الحب ، وكانت أولى الأعمال الصادرة منه أغنية "Bad Habits"



وحصد ايد شيران المرتبة الأولى للأسبوع العاشر على التوالي ضمن قائمة الأغاني الأكثر استماعاً في المملكة المتحدة وأصبحت بهذا أطول أغنية تحتل المرتبة الأولى على التوالي.



وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

I took an arrow to the heart

I never kissed a mouth that tastes like yours

Strawberries and somethin' more

Ooh, yeah, I want it all

Lipstick on my guitar (Ooh)

Fill up the engine, we can drive real far

Go dancin' underneath the stars

Ooh, yeah, I want it all

Mmm, you got me feelin' like

I wanna be that guy, I wanna kiss your eyes

I wanna drink that smile, I wanna feel like I'm

Like my soul's on fire, I wanna stay up all day and all night

Yeah, you got me singin' like

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you're close up, gives me thе shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And whеn they say the party's over, then we'll bring it right back

And we'll say, "Ooh, I love it when you do it like that"

And when you're close up, gives me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party's over, then we'll bring it right back

Into the car

On the back seat in the moonlit dark

Wrap me up between your legs and arms

Ooh, I can't get enough

You know you could tear me apart (Ooh)

Put me back together and take my heart

I never thought that I could love this hard

Ooh, I can't get enough

Mmm, you got me feelin' like

I wanna be that guy, I wanna kiss your eyes

I wanna drink that smile, I wanna feel like I'm

Like my soul's on fire, I wanna stay up all day and all night

Yeah, you got me singin' like

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you're close up, gives me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party's over, then we'll bring it right back

And we'll say, "Ooh, I love it when you do it like that"

And when you're close up, gives me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party's over, then we'll bring it right back

Baby, you are so hot, you make me shiver

With the fire you got, this thing is started

I don't want it to stop

You know you make me shiver, -er, -er

Baby, you burn so hot, you make me shiver

With the fire you got, this thing is started

I don't want it to stop

You know you make me shiver

Yeah, you got me singin' like

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you're close up, gives me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party's over, then we'll bring it right back (Oh, no)

And we'll say, "Ooh, I love it when you do it like that"

And when you're close up, gives me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party's over, then we'll bring it right back (Oh, no)

And we'll say, "Ooh, I love it when you do it like that"

And when you're close up, gives me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party's over, then we'll bring it right back (Hey)