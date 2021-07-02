- 1/3
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن إيد شيران مصاص دماء فى أحدث أغانيه Bad Habits والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - ظهر المغنى الإنجليزى إيد شيران كـ مصاص دماء، فى أحدث أغانيه Bad Habits، وتمكن الفيديو كليب الجديد من حصد إعجاب الكثير من متابعى المغنى حول العالم.
كما تمكنت أغنية Bad Habits لـ إيد شيران من تحقيق مشاهدات مرتفعة، وذلك منذ طرحها يوم 25 يونيو الماضى، على الحساب الرسمى لـ المغنى الأنجليزى على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، والتى وصلت إلى 28 مليون مشاهدة.
وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
Every time you come around you know I can’t say no
Every time the sun goes down I let you take control
I can feel the paradise before my world implodes
and tonight had something wonderful
My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearing this will be the last, but it probably won’t
I’ve got nothing left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I lose control of the things that I say
I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape
Nothing happens after two
It’s true it’s true
My bad habits lead to you
Every pure intention ends when the good times start
Falling over everything to reach the first times spark
Started under neon lights then it all got dark
I only know how to go too far
My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearing this will be the last, but it probably won’t
I’ve got nothing left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I lose control of the things that I say
I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape
Nothing happens after two
It’s true it’s true
My bad habits lead to you
We took the long way round
And burned til the fun ran out, now
My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearing this will be the last, but it probably won’t
I’ve got nothing left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I lose control of the things that I say
I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape
Nothing happens after two
It’s true it’s true
My bad habits lead to you