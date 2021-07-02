شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن إيد شيران مصاص دماء فى أحدث أغانيه Bad Habits والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - ظهر المغنى الإنجليزى إيد شيران كـ مصاص دماء، فى أحدث أغانيه Bad Habits، وتمكن الفيديو كليب الجديد من حصد إعجاب الكثير من متابعى المغنى حول العالم.

إيد شيران

كما تمكنت أغنية Bad Habits لـ إيد شيران من تحقيق مشاهدات مرتفعة، وذلك منذ طرحها يوم 25 يونيو الماضى، على الحساب الرسمى لـ المغنى الأنجليزى على موقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، والتى وصلت إلى 28 مليون مشاهدة.



إيد شيران

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

Every time you come around you know I can’t say no

Every time the sun goes down I let you take control

I can feel the paradise before my world implodes

and tonight had something wonderful

My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearing this will be the last, but it probably won’t

I’ve got nothing left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I lose control of the things that I say

I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape

Nothing happens after two

It’s true it’s true

My bad habits lead to you

Every pure intention ends when the good times start

Falling over everything to reach the first times spark

Started under neon lights then it all got dark

I only know how to go too far

My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearing this will be the last, but it probably won’t

I’ve got nothing left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I lose control of the things that I say

I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape

Nothing happens after two

It’s true it’s true

My bad habits lead to you

We took the long way round

And burned til the fun ran out, now

My bad habits lead to late nights ending alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearing this will be the last, but it probably won’t

I’ve got nothing left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I lose control of the things that I say

I was looking for a way out, now I can’t escape

Nothing happens after two

It’s true it’s true

My bad habits lead to you