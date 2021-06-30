شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن The Weeknd يشارك في كتابة مسلسل درامي جديد بعنوان The Ido.. اعرف التفاصيل والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - يخوض المطرب العالمي The Weeknd ، مغامرة جديدة في مشواره الفني، فبعد ان حصد شعبية جارفة خلال السنوات الأخيرة في عالم الغناء، قرر الانتقال لتجربة آخري وهي المشاركة في عملية كتابة مسلسل درامي يعرض عبر المنصة العالمية HBO خلال العام المقبل.

ووفقاً لتقرير نشرته صحيفة فاريتي، فإن النجم العالمي المرشح لجائزة الجرامي، سيشارك في فريق كتابة المسلسل الجديد من منصة HBO، والذى يأتي بعنوان The Ido، والذى سيسرد قصة حياة مغنية بوب تبدأ قصة حب مع مالك نادي لوس أنجلوس الغامض والذي هو زعيم طائفة سرية.

The Weeknd سيشارك ككاتب ومنتج تنفيذي إلى جانب رضا فهيم وسام ليفينسون، وسيعمل جوزيف إبستين منتجًا تنفيذيًا، كما تم تعيين ماري لوز في الإنتاج التنفيذي.

وطرحWeeknd، مؤخراً أغنية Save Your Tears، فى يناير الماضي، وجاءت كلماتها كالآتي:

Ooh

Na na, yeah

I saw you dancing in a crowded room

You look so happy when I'm not with you

But then you saw me, caught you by surprise

A single teardrop falling from your eye

I don't know why I run away

I make you cry when I run away

You could've asked me why I broke your heart

You could've told me that you fell apart

But you walked past me like I wasn't there

And just pretended like you didn't care

I don't know why I run away

I make you cry when I run away

Take me back 'cause I wanna stay

Save your tears for another

Save your tears for another day

Save your tears for another day

So

I made you think that I would always stay

I said some things that I should never say

Yeah, I broke your heart like someone did to mine

And now you won't love me for a second time

I don't know why I run away, oh, girl

Said I make you cry when I run away

Girl, take me back 'cause I wanna stay

Save your tears for another

I realize that I'm much too late

And you deserve someone better

Save your tears for another day (Ooh, yeah)

Save your tears for another day (Yeah)

I don't know why I run away

I make you cry when I run away

Save your tears for another day, ooh, girl (Ah)

I said save your tears for another day (Ah)

Save your tears for another day (Ah)

Save your tears for another day (Ah)