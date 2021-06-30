شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن The Weeknd يشارك في كتابة مسلسل درامي جديد بعنوان The Ido.. اعرف التفاصيل والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - يخوض المطرب العالمي The Weeknd ، مغامرة جديدة في مشواره الفني، فبعد ان حصد شعبية جارفة خلال السنوات الأخيرة في عالم الغناء، قرر الانتقال لتجربة آخري وهي المشاركة في عملية كتابة مسلسل درامي يعرض عبر المنصة العالمية HBO خلال العام المقبل.
ووفقاً لتقرير نشرته صحيفة فاريتي، فإن النجم العالمي المرشح لجائزة الجرامي، سيشارك في فريق كتابة المسلسل الجديد من منصة HBO، والذى يأتي بعنوان The Ido، والذى سيسرد قصة حياة مغنية بوب تبدأ قصة حب مع مالك نادي لوس أنجلوس الغامض والذي هو زعيم طائفة سرية.
The Weeknd سيشارك ككاتب ومنتج تنفيذي إلى جانب رضا فهيم وسام ليفينسون، وسيعمل جوزيف إبستين منتجًا تنفيذيًا، كما تم تعيين ماري لوز في الإنتاج التنفيذي.
