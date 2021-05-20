فن ومشاهير

أغنية Save Your Tears لـ The Weeknd تحقق 347 مليون مشاهدة

أغنية Save Your Tears لـ The Weeknd تحقق 347 مليون مشاهدة

القاهرة - سامية سيد - حققت أغنية The Weeknd  الجديدة Save Your Tears، مشاهدات وصلت إلى 347 مليون مشاهدة من خلال الحساب الرسمي للمغنى الأمريكي، منذ طرحها يوم 5 يناير الماضى.

 

بالإضافة إلى ذلك حازت الأغنية على إعجاب الكثير من متابعى المغنى الأمريكي، خاصة بسبب فكرة الفيديو كليب الجديدة، وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

Ooh

Na na, yeah

I saw you dancing in a crowded room

You look so happy when I'm not with you

But then you saw me, caught you by surprise

A single teardrop falling from your eye

I don't know why I run away

I make you cry when I run away

You could've asked me why I broke your heart

You could've told me that you fell apart

But you walked past me like I wasn't there

And just pretended like you didn't care

I don't know why I run away

I make you cry when I run away

Take me back 'cause I wanna stay

Save your tears for another

Save your tears for another day

Save your tears for another day

So

I made you think that I would always stay

I said some things that I should never say

Yeah, I broke your heart like someone did to mine

And now you won't love me for a second time

I don't know why I run away, oh, girl

Said I make you cry when I run away

Girl, take me back 'cause I wanna stay

Save your tears for another

I realize that I'm much too late

And you deserve someone better

Save your tears for another day (Ooh, yeah)

Save your tears for another day (Yeah)

I don't know why I run away

I make you cry when I run away

Save your tears for another day, ooh, girl (Ah)

I said save your tears for another day (Ah)

Save your tears for another day (Ah)

Save your tears for another day (Ah)

 

امير السيد

امير السيد

محرر اخبار محترف تكتب في عن اخبار دول التعاون الخليجي وفي القسم الفني ومتخصصة في التغطيه الصحفيه لاخبار الفن والمشاهير وأخر كواليس المسلسلات والافلام

