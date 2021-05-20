شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن أغنية Save Your Tears لـ The Weeknd تحقق 347 مليون مشاهدة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر
القاهرة - سامية سيد - حققت أغنية The Weeknd الجديدة Save Your Tears، مشاهدات وصلت إلى 347 مليون مشاهدة من خلال الحساب الرسمي للمغنى الأمريكي، منذ طرحها يوم 5 يناير الماضى.
بالإضافة إلى ذلك حازت الأغنية على إعجاب الكثير من متابعى المغنى الأمريكي، خاصة بسبب فكرة الفيديو كليب الجديدة، وهذه كلمات الأغنية :
Ooh
Na na, yeah
I saw you dancing in a crowded room
You look so happy when I'm not with you
But then you saw me, caught you by surprise
A single teardrop falling from your eye
I don't know why I run away
I make you cry when I run away
You could've asked me why I broke your heart
You could've told me that you fell apart
But you walked past me like I wasn't there
And just pretended like you didn't care
I don't know why I run away
I make you cry when I run away
Take me back 'cause I wanna stay
Save your tears for another
Save your tears for another day
Save your tears for another day
So
I made you think that I would always stay
I said some things that I should never say
Yeah, I broke your heart like someone did to mine
And now you won't love me for a second time
I don't know why I run away, oh, girl
Said I make you cry when I run away
Girl, take me back 'cause I wanna stay
Save your tears for another
I realize that I'm much too late
And you deserve someone better
Save your tears for another day (Ooh, yeah)
Save your tears for another day (Yeah)
I don't know why I run away
I make you cry when I run away
Save your tears for another day, ooh, girl (Ah)
I said save your tears for another day (Ah)
Save your tears for another day (Ah)
Save your tears for another day (Ah)