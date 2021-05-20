شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن أغنية Save Your Tears لـ The Weeknd تحقق 347 مليون مشاهدة والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - حققت أغنية The Weeknd الجديدة Save Your Tears، مشاهدات وصلت إلى 347 مليون مشاهدة من خلال الحساب الرسمي للمغنى الأمريكي، منذ طرحها يوم 5 يناير الماضى.

بالإضافة إلى ذلك حازت الأغنية على إعجاب الكثير من متابعى المغنى الأمريكي، خاصة بسبب فكرة الفيديو كليب الجديدة، وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

Ooh

Na na, yeah

I saw you dancing in a crowded room

You look so happy when I'm not with you

But then you saw me, caught you by surprise

A single teardrop falling from your eye

I don't know why I run away

I make you cry when I run away

You could've asked me why I broke your heart

You could've told me that you fell apart

But you walked past me like I wasn't there

And just pretended like you didn't care

I don't know why I run away

I make you cry when I run away

Take me back 'cause I wanna stay

Save your tears for another

Save your tears for another day

Save your tears for another day

So

I made you think that I would always stay

I said some things that I should never say

Yeah, I broke your heart like someone did to mine

And now you won't love me for a second time

I don't know why I run away, oh, girl

Said I make you cry when I run away

Girl, take me back 'cause I wanna stay

Save your tears for another

I realize that I'm much too late

And you deserve someone better

Save your tears for another day (Ooh, yeah)

Save your tears for another day (Yeah)

I don't know why I run away

I make you cry when I run away

Save your tears for another day, ooh, girl (Ah)

I said save your tears for another day (Ah)

Save your tears for another day (Ah)

Save your tears for another day (Ah)